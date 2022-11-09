'Great British Baking Show' Contestant Reveals Secret Message Behind Weekly Outfits

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Janusz Domagala has revealed the hidden message he sent with his choice of outfits that he wore on “The Great British Baking Show.”

Domagala left the baking competition in the semifinal that aired in the United Kingdom on Tuesday. Netflix will share the episode for U.S. audiences on Friday.

“Being chubby, gay and the first Polish national contestant on GBBO I knew I had a lot to represent walking into the tent,” the baker wrote on Instagram after his departure was broadcast.

Domagala said he set himself a “little challenge to wear a colour of the pride flag each week and hope that I could tick them all off… mission accomplished!”

See the outfits here:

“I love being able to be a part of so many different communities and Great Britain is a home that’s allowed me to do that,” the amateur baker continued.

“Thank you SO much for taking me in and embracing me and for the love, support and fun over the last 9 weeks, and thank you to every person who was in that tent on and behind the camera with me who became family!” he added.

“Janusz has left the tent,” Domagala concluded the post.