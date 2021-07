A robot wet/dry mop

Amazon

Instead of getting on your hands and knees to clean the floor, let this thing do the manual labor."I have severe arthritis in my hands and this IRobot is my new BFF.I use just a tiny bit Mr. Clean in the water, I have pets and want something safe but also with a little more cleaning power than just water.I rinsed the blue cloth in a white sink, how embarrassing it would be to post that picture. I am quite impressed with the navigation cube, it got every inch of my living room without going over the same area twice. it is so quiet that I actually lost it but soon it came out from under the sofa. If the new Roomba models were as thorough and quiet as this Braava I'd be tempted to upgrade. So far so good, I hope it lasts as long as my Roomba has, if not I'll be back to update this review." — CJ



Get it from Amazon for $249.99.