23 Cleaning Products That May Make You Think, 'Where Have You Been All My Life?'

Catch us slow-dancing to K-Ci & JoJo with a bottle of multi-surface spray.
By Colin Gorenstein and Abby Kass, BuzzFeed Shopping

Finding a good cleaning product can be life-changing. Suddenly, you have a new tool to help you transform your home and make it look (and feel) new. Here are 23 cleaning products that work so well, you may wonder why you haven’t been using them your whole life. Now’s your chance to make up for the lost time.

1
An OXO laptop cleaner
Amazon
Because it's finally time to take care of the crumbs, dust particles, and smudges making themselves at home on your computer and phone.

Promising review: "This is quite functional but also, if you are a fidgeter — like me — it's fun to play with while on a Zoom call. Cleans the keyboard of cat hair and other yucks very well!" — Amy J. Gray

Get it from Amazon for $8.50.
2
A natural surface spray
The Laundress
This will work wonders on just about any surface, perfect for anyone who is sick of having to buy a specific solution for every imaginable part of their home.

Promising review: "Hello, it's me, a newly minted Laundress head. I started using this spray about a week ago and in the days since have completely lost control! I insist on cleaning every corner of my apartment with the sweet, ylang ylang-scented stuff. Did I mention it is the first product that's ever successfully worked to remove all the grime on my fridge? No choice but to stan." — Colin Gorenstein

Get it from Laundress for $13.
3
A carpet-spot remover
Amazon
This works so well you can finally discard that oddly placed welcome mat you've been using to strategically cover up stains. To see how well it works, here's an amazing before-and-after picture.

Promising review: "I remember being completely dumbfounded by my pencil eraser as a kid. Where did the marks go? I looked in the air, I looked under my paper. What's it made of? Does it have to be pink? This carpet cleaner caused the same dumbfounded confusion when 'spray, rub, gone' actually worked. I've obviously lost some of my childhood curiosity over the years, because I didn't try to figure out how the carpet stain disappeared. Who cares? It's gone! I practically skipped to the next room to try it out. The memory smudge of food, footprints, dog vomit. Gone. It even worked SOMEWHAT on the decade-old mystery stain left behind by the previous owners that professional carpet cleaning couldn't remove. How does it work? I don't care. What are the ingredients? Pixie dust and incantation. Where did all the stains go? Away." —Mim

Get it from Amazon for $11.69.
4
A fast-acting mold and mildew remover gel
Amazon
Give your tiles, grout, sealant, bath, sinks and shower that brand-new sparkle.

Promising review: "Wow! I would give this 10 stars if I could. We've had issues for a few years with the caulking behind the handle of our kitchen faucet turning black from mildew. We've scrubbed with what seems like a million different products, with no luck. We were actually just talking about ripping out the caulking and doing a total replacement, but my husband saw this online the other day and decided to order it. Almost immediately when he applied it, you could see it was starting to work. We left it on overnight and the black is COMPLETELY GONE! It's incredible. It's 1,000% worth the (small) investment." — Nicole D

Get it from Amazon for $12.99.
5
A bottle of Feed-N-Wax wood polish
Amazon
This will make your table look brand-spankin' new and add a protective layer to prevent future drying and fading. Wood ya' look at that?

Promising review: "I LOVED using this in my kitchen. It made my cabinets look like they were recently redone. I didn't do anything extra; I just wiped my cabinets with my normal cleaner and then used this and like magic my kitchen was brand-new. I also used it on some shelving, banisters, and my hutch and they all looked amazing. And the hutch wasn't as annoying to dust for a while." — Tiffany B.

Get it from Amazon for $8.98.
6
A jewelry cleaning pen
Amazon
This is an easy way to bring that brilliant shine back to your cloudy gems.

Promising review: "I actually don’t understand how this works so well. I used to drop my rings in a bit of watered-down Windex, let them soak, then scrub with a soft toothbrush, rinse, and dry. That process took about 15 minutes, and even then my rings, and particularly the stones, were not flawless-looking afterward. I thought it did the job. ENTER DIAMOND DAZZLE STICK! I bought this after reading a BuzzFeed list and now I literally I sound like an infomercial talking about this thing. It’s incredible. First, you dispense a little product, and you don’t even have to take your ring off!!! Then you scrub for approximately three seconds, rinse, and BAM!!!! Holy sparkles, Batman. My precious stones have never looked better. Even rings that looked pretty good before, I couldn’t believe how sparkly they were after this. Dazzle is right I guess. Consider me a lifetime customer." — Amazon customer

Get it from Amazon for $6.42.
7
A robot vacuum cleaner
Amazon
Made with an infrared sensor for evading obstacles, you don't have to worry about leaving this thing unattended.

Promising review: "We are very pleased with our Eufy who we named Sneaky Pete because he is very quiet and can sneak up on you. We run him twice a day and are always surprised how much grime and pet hair he picks up. The instructions are simple and clear. Cleaning is super easy. He travels under beds and couches where we would not normally be able to reach with the traditional vacuum. After comparing all of the leading robo-vacs, we chose the Eufy because it was rated as high as expensive ones and was less than half of the cost. We chose well. Like all robo-vacs, Pete will become confused on an area that is black due to the anti-fall safety feature. Like a black patch of a rug. But, we don't hold that against him. Our dog is totally indifferent to Pete which is another pleasant surprise. We are very happy with our Eufy." — Dahna Brinkley

Get it from Amazon for $199.99 (available in two colors).
8
Cleaning tablets
Amazon
Pop one of these into your travel mug because you know the struggle of opening your bottle only to find you forgot to clean it out the last time.

Promising review: "I wasn't sure if this was a gimmick or not. Turns out it works really well. I have four metal thermos-like containers that are used to keep tea warm every day. Over time, the tea stained the insides and was very difficult to remove. I added one of these tablets to the container, filled it with hot water, and let it sit for a few hours. When I came back to rinse it out, I was literally amazed at how clean it was. I think it looked cleaner than when it was new. I called my wife over to show her, and she was equally impressed. Awesome product!" — Robert A Moreno II

Get a 12-pack from Amazon for $8.
9
A toilet cleaning system
Amazon
This will spread Oxi Clean every time you flush for a whole three months so you don't have to roll up your sleeves and scrub away at that toilet quite so often.

Promising review: "Had no problems with installing this product, liked how it came with an extra tube to use. I most definitely needed a new one haven't seen no leakage of water at all from replacing the tube either. Love the freshness of the tablet's smell." — kezia simpson

Get it from Amazon for $18.41.
10
A robot wet/dry mop
Amazon
Instead of getting on your hands and knees to clean the floor, let this thing do the manual labor.

Promising review: "I have severe arthritis in my hands and this IRobot is my new BFF. I start with my Roomba, which I've had for about six years, then when the vac is finished I turn the Braava loose. I use just a tiny bit Mr. Clean in the water, I have pets and want something safe but also with a little more cleaning power than just water. I am shocked at how much dirt it picked up. I rinsed the blue cloth in a white sink, how embarrassing it would be to post that picture. I am quite impressed with the navigation cube, it got every inch of my living room without going over the same area twice. it is so quiet that I actually lost it but soon it came out from under the sofa. If the new Roomba models were as thorough and quiet as this Braava I'd be tempted to upgrade. So far so good, I hope it lasts as long as my Roomba has, if not I'll be back to update this review." — CJ

Get it from Amazon for $249.99.
11
A scratch-free scraping tool
Amazon
If removing sticky labels from kitchenware with your nails is simply not a favorite pastime, this will eliminate that problem forever.

Promising review: "The perfect handy tool for getting into tight places. It's firm enough for multiple uses but it doesn't scratch or mar surfaces. I should have gotten the five-pack, I have so many uses for these things. I think the best use yet was cleaning the sliding door track, I finally could get into the corners to get the grunge out. A great invention." — MissPicky

Get a two-pack from Amazon for $9.99 (also available in a set of five).
12
A set of reusable nonstick oven liners
Amazon
Put one of these on the bottom of your oven to catch cheese, sauces and other potential messes, and create much less work for yourself later.

Promising review: "These liners are life-changing! I never thought I needed them until a friend raved about them. Clean up is so simple, no more melted cheese or sauces burnt to the bottom of my ovens. I love that I can cut down to size to fit my toaster oven also. My husband enjoys grilling with the liners now, as he doesn't have to line the grill with aluminum foil which he found so annoying, deterring him from grilling. This product really has simplified my life in the kitchen and I love it." — Kindle Custommer

Get a three-pack from Amazon for $11.99.
13
A dish squeegee
Amazon
Make clearing plates a far less time-consuming activity than it needs to be. Its curved shape is perfect for getting into hard-to-reach spots on bowls.

Promising review: "If you have ever had to repair or replace a garbage disposal, then I am sure you have been lectured on basically only allowing crumbs to fall into the disposal. This dish squeegee makes prepping dishes for a dishwasher or sink washing a breeze. I hold the dish over the trash can and after a few swipes, the dish is ready for washing. In comparison to using a paper towel, it saves you money, helps protect the environment, and keeps your fingers free from gunk." —She Who Reads

Get it from Amazon for $5.99.
14
A pack of slow-cooker liners
Amazon
Make slow cooking even easier with these liners. Just remove the liners after you're done and you can completely skip the annoying cleanup that usually follows.

Promising review: "Why? Why would you want to scrub your giant slow cooker? Well, now you don't have to — these liners are the perfect solution for your slow cooker needs. Simply place it in your crockpot like you would a trash bag, add all of your ingredients, cook, and then when you're all done...just trash the liner! I've been using these for years and I will never go back to scrubbing the tough cooked-on food from the day's cooking. I have never once had a liner with a leak and I really feel like Reynolds has helped make kitchen cleanup so much easier with this smart product." — Katie B.

Get a pack of six from Amazon for $2.98.
15
A four-way brush cleaner
Amazon
Have this on hand to speedily take on whatever mess you find on your shoes at the last moment. There's a welt surface for heavy scuff marks and stains, nylon bristles for light scuffs, an arched half-circle for rounded corners, and the thin protruding brush is ideal for getting those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies.

Promising review: "I was really sad when I thought my bucks were at the end of their road, because I had always heard that suede couldn't be cleaned. With this brush and a little elbow grease, my bucks are looking great again! I didn't use any water or cleaner, I just kept wiping the brush off on my jeans to keep the brush clean, then hit the shoe again with a clean surface. It even brightened the leather up a bit." — Roberto

Get it from Amazon for $6.99.
16
An adjustable blinds duster
Amazon
Tackle those windows (or car vents!) with just a few painless twirls of the hand.

Promising review: "OK I'll be honest, I ordered this because of the price. After reviewing several other options and having been disappointed with previous dusters I've had, I figured why spend more money on something that isn't going to work? So I ordered the least expensive option but WOW does this little tool rock!!!! It's very easy to use and clean. It does a fantastic job of cleaning and dusting the blinds and gets ALL of the crud off of them. My blinds haven't been this clean since the day they were first installed. I VERY happy with this purchase." — Amazon Shopper

Get it from Amazon for $6.79+ (available in two colors).
17
A grout pen
Amazon
Effortlessly restore your tiles so they'll look brand spankin' new in no time.

Promising review: "These things are awesome! I cleaned my bathroom tile grout first because the lady who lived there before me really let it go. A few places stayed stained and I was worried it wouldn't cover them, but all grout areas are bright white and look new now!" — Donna K. Cook

Get it from Amazon for $8.99+ (available with a narrow or wide tip).
18
A Drain Snake clog remover tool
Amazon
Be careful because this tool is not for the faint of heart (or stomach). This will get all the gunk out of your drain so you don't have to call a plumber.

Promising review: "I had a pretty significant hair clog in my shower. I had tried chemicals. Didn't work. I ignored it. Didn't work. Ignored it some more. Started to get slimy (don't judge me). Saw this on Amazon and that more than 2000 people had tried it and actually reviewed it, so I thought I'd give it a go. Oh my goodness. This took no effort — I pushed it down the drain and it immediately caught something. What came out was so disgusting, so vile, so yucky that it should have its own X-Files episode. Before it could lift its head up and start quoting from the Book of Revelation, I put it in a plastic bag and dispatched it to the fiery depths of hell from whence it was birthed. Let some children dig it up in a trash pile in 500 years to have their future told. I wanted nothing of it." — Ecae

Get a three-pack from Amazon for $7.99.
19
A Magic Eraser
Amazon
If the mere thought of cleanup always holds you back from meal-prepping, this will be there to save the day (or at least clean up).

Promising review: "I bought these specifically for cleaning the bottom of my shower which is a textured vinyl. Only one of these was all I needed to clean the entire surface." — Kenneth P

Get a 10-pack from Amazon for $11.85.
20
An air purifier
Amazon
This will help alleviate allergies and zap all the nasty odors lingering around your house that you've been trying to ignore for the last year.

Promising review: "Wow, this air filter really works. I'm truly amazed and can literally breathe easier now. Prior to purchasing this, I was having to use my emergency inhaler three to four times per day and night since allergy season began. From the moment it was plugged in, I haven't had to use my inhaler at all, and I didn't even realize it until about a week of use. No more running nose, itchy eyes, wheezing and sneezing 50 times in a row. I live in a pine forest in high altitude, and it works that well. I highly recommend this to anyone who suffers from allergies and asthma — it has made my quality of life improve greatly." — calcrnflakegirl

Get it from Amazon for $84.99 (available in two colors).
21
An all-natural stain remover
Amazon
If you cannot be trusted with a white shirt, you should always have this on hand.

Promising review: "This is by far the BEST stain remover I have ever used. I have a 2-year-old and a newborn so we have allllll the stains happening around here. Vomit, poop, fruit (including oranges, cherries, and watermelon!), dirt, grease... there isn’t anything this stuff hasn’t gotten out. It has also worked on old stains, even year-old stains that have been washed and dried multiple times. I love that you can leave it on for long periods of time (I can’t always get to laundry right away!). It doesn’t have any smell so it doesn’t clash with our laundry soap. It comes out as a thick liquid, and seems to ‘stick’ to the stains. Get it and stock up!" — Katie K.

Get it from Amazon for $10.99+ (available in four sizes).
22
A pack of Swedish dishcloths
Amazon
These are made with 100% natural cellulose and are a better option to use instead of the notoriously germ-ridden sponge and wasteful paper towel.

Promising review: "These are awesome and I don’t know why I didn’t learn to use these in the kitchen and bathroom ages ago. They wipe down countertops, sinks, and everything, leaving hardly any water behind and pick up even the smallest of debris, lint etc. These are great quality and just as good as the Wet-It Branch." — Shopper56

Get it from Amazon for $15.02.
23
And a natural and sulfate-free dish soap
Puracy
This dish soap has a very delightful green tea and lime fragrance and is perfect if you've made a vow to stop using so many chemicals in the kitchen.

Promising review: "Puracy Dish soap is the best! It only takes a little to clean all my dishes, and leaves my hands in good condition. Most dish soaps make my hands peel, and stay red and irritated. But Puracy is the best and smells nice too." — Lannie W.

Get it from Puracy for $5.09 (available in three scents).
