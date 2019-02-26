Great Dane Gives Birth To 19 Puppies And They're Friggin' Adorable

A Great Dane just gave birth to a great litter, welcoming 19 puppies in Arizona.

The pups were delivered via C section on Saturday, Kingman Animal Hospital wrote on Facebook.

Eleven staff members helped with the procedure, ABC 15 in Arizona reported.

“Congrats to the momma dog,” the hospital wrote.

The average size of a Great Dane litter is eight, according to a breeding site. A Great Dane in Pennsylvania delivered 19 puppies in 2014 ― six at home and the rest at an animal hospital, according to the York Daily Record.