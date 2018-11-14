Rawpixel via Getty Images

Congrats are in order, because if you’re searching for what to get your boyfriend or girlfriend’s family for the holidays, your relationship is probably going pretty well.

While this is objectively good news, it’s enough to make any new partner feel a little nervous. After all, it’s hard enough to find perfect gifts for your S.O.’s parents when you’ve been dating for a while, but if you need a meeting the parents gift idea, those are even more difficult to come by.

Though you could always stock up on Target candles and call it a day, a meaningful first impression might require you to think outside the wick.

To help, we’ve gathered up 13 great gift ideas for your boyfriend’s or girlfriend’s family that are thoughtful, without being too personal. Take a look below: