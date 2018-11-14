Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Holiday Gift Guide
A gift for everyone on your list
InexpensiveLast MinuteThoughtfulPractical

13 Perfect Gifts For Your S.O.'s Family

Great gift ideas for your boyfriend's or girlfriend's parents.
By Caroline Thompson
11/14/2018 06:16pm ET
Rawpixel via Getty Images

Congrats are in order, because if you’re searching for what to get your boyfriend or girlfriend’s family for the holidays, your relationship is probably going pretty well.

While this is objectively good news, it’s enough to make any new partner feel a little nervous. After all, it’s hard enough to find perfect gifts for your S.O.’s parents when you’ve been dating for a while, but if you need a meeting the parents gift idea, those are even more difficult to come by.

Though you could always stock up on Target candles and call it a day, a meaningful first impression might require you to think outside the wick.

To help, we’ve gathered up 13 great gift ideas for your boyfriend’s or girlfriend’s family that are thoughtful, without being too personal. Take a look below:

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Matching jammies to wear around the fire.
Target
Get comfortable with your partner’s family by literally getting comfortable with them. Snatch up some cozy, matching PJs, and the whole crew will be thanking you for keeping them snug after that heavy holiday meal. Don’t forget a matching set for the family pet, too.
2
A board game to spice up the night.
Amazon
A person can endure only so many awkward getting-to-know-you convos, but a group game can help break the ice in a fun way. Team up with your S.O.’s mom or dad for a round of Codenames, let Grandma’s army capture Europe in a game of Risk, or see just how crazy your potential future in-laws are with a few rounds of Cards Against Humanity.
3
An old-fashioned cocktail kit (and a bottle of bourbon).
Uncommon Goods
Keep the good times flowing with this spiced old-fashioned cocktail kit, which, when added to your favorite kind of whiskey, makes eight delicious cocktails that the 21-and-up crew can enjoy. Running low on dad’s favorite spirit? Use Drizly to have a new bottle delivered in under an hour.
4
A relaxing bath and body set, for mom.
World Market
Give your S.O.’s mom the gift of self care with this four-piece aromatherapy gift set. With bath salts, bath oil, pillow spray and a creamy body butter, she’ll be begging her kid to bring you back next year.
5
A fancy agate cheese board.
Anthropologie
Wooden cheese boards may be a fairly common gift, but this fancy agate plate is not your average cheese board. Sparkly, colorful and downright gorgeous, these agate slices are conversation pieces in their own right. If you know your partner’s family loves to entertain, give this gift to score an invite to their next dinner party.
6
A personalized tea set.
Etsy / PeonyDesignEtsy
Every family has at least one fanatical tea lover, it’s almost fact. Ask your S.O. who fits the bill in his or her family, and get them this stackable, personalized teapot and cup. Next time they enjoy a hot cuppa, they’ll think fondly of you.
7
An ugly sweater for the family dog.
Petco
There is no better “in” to a family than through their beloved family pet. Give their furry family member a laughably adorable ugly sweater to sport at holiday functions. After all, no human can resist the screech of joy that comes whenever we see animals in clothes.
8
A beard grooming kit, for the guys.
Amazon
Your S.O.’s grandpa and uncle have probably been sporting their belly-length beards since before you were born. Show them how much you appreciate their patience and dedication to statement facial hair with a nice beard grooming kit to replace their old one.
9
A personalized grill set.
Etsy / FlowertownWeddings
Does your partner wax poetic about his or her father’s grill skills? This engraved BBQ grilling set is the perfect gift for any grillmaster.
10
These mini portable speakers.
Amazon
Whether they’re into Christmas music, metal, talk radio or podcasts, this portable wireless bluetooth speaker will help get the holiday party started. It’s small enough for travel, and the perfect stocking stuffer for that hard-to-shop-for family member.
11
A chocolate and wine pairing set.
Uncommon Goods
This one is simple. People love wine. People love chocolate. Put them together, and you have the perfect gift for people you don’t really know.
12
A hype-worthy cookbook everyone will love.
Target
Chrissy Teigen’s latest cookbook is the perfect gift for your partner’s foodie mom or sister. If you’re lucky, they’ll bust it out a few times before you leave, and you can help her make Chrissy’s internet-breaking Pad Thai Carbonara for the whole family. Bonus point if you pair it with one of Teigen’s new cookware pieces, like this cast iron Dutch oven.
13
A wireless charging pad, for the whole family.
Amazon
Everyone has a phone, and no one ever has enough chargers. This wireless charging pad is a great gift for everyone, but especially your S.O.’s techie dad, who will marvel at the cordless design like he’s Arthur Weasley inspecting a microwave.
MORE:
RelationshipsParentsDatingshoppablegift guideGift GuidesHoliday Gift Guide