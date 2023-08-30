34 Products That'll Make You Want To Write A 'Thank You' Card To Yourself

Popular items from this list include:
A cleansing peel-off mask
Promising review:
"This product has helped my skin a lot with getting all those pesky little blackheads off my nose. It's kinda gross to see the blackheads all come off my skin and stuck on the mask but awesome at the same time cuz now the blackheads are out of my skin! Just make sure to wash your face afterward to clean out those now open pores and then apply moisturizer to your face." — Maddy
A two-pack of reusable sweeping pads
They're compatible with both the original Swiffer and the Swiffer Wet Jet!Promising review:
"My dog is super super hairy which means she sheds a lot! Every night before bed I have to sweep or my socks will catch her fur. The second one is just a bonus, I use one for sweeping and the second for mopping. Saves me money too because I don't have to go through boxes every two weeks. If you're into long lasting and sustainability this is definitely perfect for you. Especially if you have pets.
Will definitely buy again once these two start to wear a bit." — Amy G.
A pack of dishwasher cleaning tablets
Promising review:
"After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500.
I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super-cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new.
Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I am amazed!" — Sheila
A bottle of Goo Gone
Promising review:
"Wow! A degreaser that actually works! I love the foam which starts to work immediately on my stove top as well as cookware and other kitchen surfaces." — P. Webb
A mildew and stain-removing spray
Promising review:
"I bought this RMR spray with low expectations, even with the good reviews. I sprayed a small patch in the evening and let it sit overnight. The next morning, the grout where I had sprayed was as white as if it were brand-new.
I decided to spray the entire wall and part of the roof. The next day everything I sprayed had no visible mold. By the third night, I was pretty much spraying everything left in the shower. This stuff is amazing." — John Werner
A bundle of fresh eucalyptus
Promising review:
"The eucalyptus came in great condition and smells heaven. My husband loves it!" — Niki R.
Luxury Lavender is a small Etsy shop based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
A set of portable cutlery with a fork, spoon, and knife
Promising review:
"These reusable plastic cutlery sets are great! They've held up to multiple runs in the dishwasher with no scratches or marks." — Clare
A cleaning putty for cleaning car vents, keyboards and more
Promising review:
"WOW!!! This stuff is incredible! I work in an environment that is very dirty and our office is always covered in a fine layer of dust. But just a few minutes spent mashing this slime into all the cracks and crevices of my keyboard, mouse, phone, etc and it's all clean as can be! This stuff picks up dirt on contact and leaves behind a clean, no smell, no residue surface.
I bought a second jar for my vehicle and it works miracles in there as well. My air vents, shifter and seats are now spotless. I couldn't be happier with this product." — Jenna75
A pack of dermaplaning razors
Promising review:
"I used to pay a professional to dermaplane my face once a month to remove the peach fuzz, which makes me look older and makes the makeup application more cumbersome. I searched for years for a home product to use to save money and time. This is the closest I have been able to get to professional dermaplaning in the convenience of my home, on my time/schedule, and at a fraction of the price.
Love it!" — SEM1969
A jar of moisturizing cream
For best results, you should apply the cream after washing your hands, after showering, and at bedtime. Promising review:
"Every winter, my fingers and knuckles crack and bleed. I've tried everything on the market to heal my hands. I received this hand cream yesterday, and when I put it on, I could tell right away that it was better than anything I'd tried. This stuff started working immediately. I filled all the cuts and cracks on my hands with this cream, and today they are almost healed.
I believe that this is the best hand cream ever made on earth." — Steve
A cooktop cleaning kit
The kit comes with a bottle of cleaner, a cleaning pad and a heavy-duty scraper that are all designed to break down burnt-on foods and tough stains.Promising review
: "This works amazingly! I hadn't thoroughly scrubbed my glass cooktop in years — I only wiped them down with random multi cleaners which never seemed to do much. Then a friend recommended this product — AMAZING! The included scrubbers and scrapers really make the difference. As others have said it will leave your cooktop shiny and new — even marks that had been on there for years came almost completely off:
98% better." — B. Swartwood
A helpful hook
Promising review:
"I ordered 10 of these to give out for the holidays and everyone loved them! I usually hang two to three masks on each no problem. My boyfriend and I both used them in our Honda Civics and it was a perfect, very secure clamp into the vent." — Stephanie Chang
A Maybelline concealer
I still don’t know how a $7 tube of concealer (I use the Neutralizer shade) beats out the more expensive ones I have stuffed into my vanity, but it does. It’s not too creamy or thick, yet it still gives solid coverage without the cakey feeling.
"When I am done with my entire routine, my eyes look lighter and brighter, but not in a way that’s totally obvious — even when photos are taken and the flash is on.
Basically what I am saying here is this is a staple beauty product that, IMHO, deserves a place in every makeup bag!" — Kayla Suazo
, former BuzzFeed Shopping editor
A fog-free shower mirror
Promising review:
"This is a great mirror. I use it to shave under my arms because I have neck issues and can no longer comfortably see under my arms. I lift it off its hook right before I start shaving to clear it of fog (if there’s any) by running it under the water for a few seconds and it stays clear long after I’m done." — MB
A jewelry-cleaning stick
Promising review:
"This little pen brush is incredible! I wasn't sure if it would work well on my emerald engagement ring, since it's mostly advertised for diamonds, but I thought I'd give it a try. I have been wearing the ring since getting engaged in October, and even though I had it cleaned at the jeweler's in April, it just didn't seem as bright as it was when it was new, and I thought it would just always be a little cloudy. But after cleaning it once with the Dazzle Stik, I was blown away by the difference — it looks as bright and sparkly as when I first got it! I'm so glad I didn't buy an ultrasonic cleaner, since this is so much less expensive and easier and gentler.
It took me less than a minute to clean, and I can do it whenever I want! And it's honestly better than when the jeweler cleaned it. So thrilled!" — KFray
A TikTok-famous rinse-out hair treatment
Promising review:
"I am obsessed with this conditioner. It's light enough to use every other wash and it smells amazing. I have ultra fine, curly blonde hair that’s extremely prone to breakage and I feel like my hair has grown an inch since using this product. Just bought two more bottles because I never want to run out of this magic." — sgt
A flexible coil brush
Promising review
: "I use one in the dryer filter area and one under the refrigerator. They get dust I can't get any other way.
I gave five stars for durability even though I've had them for only a short time. They feel sturdy to last long enough for me." — ASF
A pair of teeth-whitening pens
Promising review:
"You need this! A little goes a really long way. I love this product and I’m still on the first pen. I can truly see a difference!" — T.
A bottle of soap scum and grime remover spray
BuzzFeed Shopping Editorial Director Mallory McInnis
swears by this stuff! Here's what she has to say: "Have you ever seen the movie The Santa Clause
? There's a scene where Tim Allen's character shaves away his white beard and then it reappears instantaneously. That's basically my bathtub and soap scum. I've tried many products to keep it at bay, but this is the only one that has ever really worked.
Not only does it have a cute dog on the packaging, it also allows me to (easily!) wipe away dastardly soap scum without having to use a lot of muscle! Which is great, because I don't exactly have a lot of muscle to use."Promising review
: "I'll be honest, I don't normally take time out of my day to write reviews for stuff I buy. This stuff, though, is genuinely amazing. It arrived at my door about an hour and a half ago, I used it, and then I rushed here to write about it... That's how good it is. I've got a ~22-year-old shower stall that I use daily, with lots and lots of good, quality soap. I have purchased at least ten or fifteen different products from different manufacturers that claim to tackle tough soap scum (plus tried a variety of home-made fixes, too), and nothing really ever works. I can usually use my fingernails and scrape soap powder off, that's how bad it is. I've had to use an actual wire cup on my drill to get anywhere.This stuff? I sprayed it twice and let it sit for 15 minutes or so each time before wiping it off. The scum and grime CAME OFF! For the first time since I've been in this house, my shower actually looks clean without having to resort to using power tools. It's the cleanest and shiniest I've ever seen it.
I can't recommend this product enough if you need something for tough grime." — Amazon customer
A waterpoof car trash
The set comes with a trash can, a lid and ten trash bags. Promising review:
"Great trash can for my car! Admit it, if you're looking for a car trash can, your car probably looks like it’s been to a fraternity party even though you're a full-grown adult. Don't be embarrassed. Ok, maybe you should be. Just buy this trash can and get your stuff together, one candy wrapper at a time." — LF
A repairing hair treatment
Promising review:
"I don’t usually do reviews on products, but for this one I absolutely have to. I have 3c type hair and struggle with a lot a breakage, unmanageability, and moisture. When my mom mentioned this product to me, I didn’t take her seriously because of the simple fact that we have two completely different hair textures. I never would have thought this brand would work on my hair ... I have never in my 22 years felt my hair like this. I feel like I have a completely different head of hair.
This product is so amazing and I will FOREVER be using this product in my hair regimen." — Theressa Hailey
A cruelty-free lengthening mascara
Promising review:
"Love it, love it, love it!!! You really look like you have fake eyelashes on.
This mascara is amazing! It's not thick and lumpy, and it glides on smoothly and precisely.
You feel like you had a makeup artist do your eyes!!! It lasts all day — no touch-up required, no smearing, no clumping.
I use soap and warm water to remove. I am 500% completely happy and satisfied!
" — Very Satisfied!!
A Waterpik water flosser
Promising review:
"I'd heard about these things before but I never dreamed I would like having one so much. I've always hated manual flossing with a passion. This is so much nicer and I really enjoy keeping my teeth clean now. It's much more pleasant than pulling the floss between my teeth. My teeth feel so much cleaner after I use this so I use it twice a day.
I love it. It is a little noisy but it's not bad. I wish I had gotten it years ago because I actually enjoy doing my teeth now instead of dreading it. I also like this size as it doesn't take up much space on the counter. It's light and easy to move around." — NtheNite
The brilliant Battery Daddy
There's even a built-in battery tester so you'll know when to toss the ones that have been hanging out in your junk drawer for far too long.
I have this, it's so helpful. Since getting it, I've never lost a battery. Plus it has slots for different shapes, so it's great and easy way to find that exact size battery you need for whatever. Promising review:
"I saw this at a friend's house recently and was like, wait, "Is that a briefcase for batteries?!" and laughed about how unnecessary it is. My friend laughed and went on to passionately explain how helpful this thing has become for him. The next weekend I hear a chirping sound from my basement smoke detector and know its time for the batteries to be replaced. I go into my storage closet and all my batteries are just laying there all thrown about in a cardboard box. The first three batteries I try and old and have no juice. It was then I texted my friend asking for what the battery briefcase thingy was.Long story short, just get this thing. Sure its a solution to first-world problems, but man, it solves it perfectly.
I am going to get a second one and fill it with batteries as a house warming gift for my other friend." — PK
A leave-in conditioning spray
Promising review:
"This stuff is a holy grail product for me for a reason I wasn’t expecting! I bought this to keep in my beach bag for days out on the boat. My hair is always a tangled mess by the end of the day, so I thought this would help. It definitely helps with tangles, but it also has tamed my frizz so well that I use it every day now! I spray it on right out of the shower and comb through.
I have also sprayed it on dry hair on days when I didn’t wash my hair. It’s fantastic!" — Chelsea
A stash scrunchie
Promising review:
"Love this scrunchie! This is perfect for when I walk my dog; it fits my house key, lip balm, and treats, and STILL holds my hair up! I will be buying more for friends in the future. Highly recommend." — Sarah Dickinson
A pack of plate clips
Promising review
: "We are a household that loves our condiments! They are perfect for separating sauces and also for portion control while sharing. I like that they are different colors too! Definitely comes in handy when you are separating sauces for wings and need to be able to tell the difference. They stay on all of my plates great, including medium saucers. I highly recommend
!" — Rebecca H.
A gas range cleaning spray
Promising review
: "My gas stove top was a mess. Caked and burned on gunk. No amount of scrubbing would get it clean. Sprayed this stuff on, let it sit for 30 minutes, and minimal scrubbing to get it all sparkling clean." — Redbird
A dry shampoo foam
Promising review:
"I have very very fine and fragile hair. It’s wavy (2b to 2c with some 3a curls mixed in) My ends are dry and my scalp gets very oily quickly.
When the product arrived I was on second-day hair. I worked the foam through my roots and the sides on my head. The most oily places for me. It was easy to work through and it smells so fresh and clean. My results were amazing! My roots looked clean, no residue or build up like powder dry shampoos. My scalp does not itch and it gives my fine flat hair a ton of volume. Also, my hair looks thicker when I use it.
I usually can’t go more than a day or two without washing my hair. With this product I was able to go four days without washing my hair." — Amelia Tilton
An air-dry leave-in cream
Promising review:
"I'm so grateful that I found this product. My hair is wavy and frizzy. Every once in a great while my waves resemble curls but the frizz is always there. I've only used this product one time so far and I never want to be without it. I put some on after towel drying (no brushing) my hair, and my waves actually resembled curls! It wasn't instant so I was skeptical but after about 15 minutes I caught a glimpse of my hair in the mirror and I was amazed.
It looked styled rather than a ratty mess. I slept on it and it still looked great in the morning!!!" — mich0610
An illuminating moisturizer
I've been using this for years and it's one of my favorite hacks for glowy skin. I love using this as a primer for my beauty routine during warmer months ( it looks kind of like the Charlotte Tilbury flawless filter on your skin.)Promising review:
"I love this product. It makes it look like you have a natural glow, without feeling heavy or looking cakey. Great for those with dry skin who can’t wear heavy foundation but want to smooth out their skin." — Jessica Giles
A mountable jar opener
Promising review:
"I bought this last year and have used it many times on many different lids, even use it to open gallon milk jugs when those pesky plastic attachments just won't seem to give. I haven't found anything I try that it won't open for me. No more banging on the counter, just hold it under my cabinet and slid it in the V-shaped opening, give it a little twist to open, hardly any effort at all.
It was easy to attach under the cabinet, I put mine so the wide opening faces forward. I personally think every house should have one of these." — Addie
An exfoliating glove
Promising review:
"You might think you're exfoliating your skin but TRUST ME, you haven't been. You'll be SHOCKED and maybe even a little disgusted when you see how much skin comes off on these gloves the first time you use them.
"Take a long, warm shower, then, with no soap, use these mitts after you're all rinsed off. Scrub your body well in a circular motion. Then look at the mitts! They'll look like they've been sprinkled with flour! You'll never get that much skin off your body again with subsequent uses, so don't forget to look because it's incredible. And get ready to be bowled over when you dry off. Hello softness!!!" — isaidso
A reading light
Promising review:
"This product is excellent. I was looking for a reading light to attach to my bed but none would fit. I saw this and ordered it. The light is bright and provides excellent reading quality. It is infinitely adjustable and has two settings on each side. I use both lights to read. The single flood light is good for walking around in the dark." — Beantowndoc