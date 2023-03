34 Products That'll Make You Want To Write A 'Thank You' Card To Yourself

A bottle of soap scum and grime remover spray

BuzzFeed Shopping Editorial Director Mallory McInnis swears by this stuff! Here's what she has to say: "Have you ever seen the movie The Santa Clause? There's a scene where Tim Allen's character shaves away his white beard and then it reappears instantaneously. That's basically my bathtub and soap scum.Not only does it have a cute dog on the packaging, it also allows me to (easily!) wipe away dastardly soap scum without having to use a lot of muscle! Which is great, because I don't exactly have a lot of muscle to use.": "I'll be honest, I don't normally take time out of my day to write reviews for stuff I buy. This stuff, though, is genuinely amazing. It arrived at my door about an hour and a half ago, I used it, and then I rushed here to write about it... That's how good it is. I've got a ~22-year-old shower stall that I use daily, with lots and lots of good, quality soap. I have purchased at least ten or fifteen different products from different manufacturers that claim to tackle tough soap scum (plus tried a variety of home-made fixes, too), and nothing really ever works. I can usually use my fingernails and scrape soap powder off, that's how bad it is. I've had to use an actual wire cup on my drill to get anywhere.I can't recommend this product enough if you need something for tough grime." — Amazon customer