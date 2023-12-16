48 Inexpensive Products That Give Expensive Versions A Run For Their Money

Popular items from this list include:
A three-in-one foldable magnetic wireless charger
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger
in action. Promising review:
"Compared it to Mophie — just as good for one-third the price.
I bought one of these for my wife to use, but assuming that I travel a lot more than her, I opted to buy the more expensive Mophie device of similar design direct from Apple for myself. The Mophie device turned out to be no better, even though it cost 3X as much. I was able to return the Mophie device and bought another of these for myself.
In the end, if it doesn't last as long as the Mophie could have, no worries since I would have to buy two more just to match what I spent. The blue charging indicator lights don't seem too bright, but I placed black electrical tape over them anyway. The QC charging brick is a nice touch and was able to charge all three devices without difficulty." — TubaTim
CeraVe's Retinol Serum
And remember, like with any retinol (that actually works), just do not use it every day. Start slow and work yourself up if needed, paying attention to your skin. Promising review:
"I absolutely love this stuff! I saw a dermatologist on TikTok who raved about this product and tried it out, and it's been the most amazing stuff! It's helped my face to clear up very quickly removing all of the blemish spots and dark spots around my face.
It's been one of the best products I've added to my face routine. This would be great for all ages/stages and for any weather types. It doesn't moisturize much, but that's not it's intention, and there is no scent, so I'd imagine it's great for all skin types and hypoallergenic." — Successful SoloPromising review:
"I bought this for my teenager to use for his acne scars, but he ended up not using it. I ran out of my Murad retinol serum, so I gave this a try. I actually like it better than the Murad!
It absorbs quickly, with zero smell or irritation. As with any retinol product, be sure to wear sunscreen when you're going to be outside." — C. Munsterman
A set of Amazon Basics silicone baking mats
Promising review:
"I am a macaron baker and have been using Silpat brand for years. I needed to order more silpats but didn't want to spend the money. I found these Amazon Basic nonstick baking mats and thought I'd give them a try. It has been a month now and they are still working just as great as my Silpat brand. Even baking, easy to clean, and clear
(I bake shapes and use templates underneath). Hopefully they last as long as my Silpats, which I have had for three years now, but if I get at least a couple of years out of them before buying new ones I won't mind because of the price! The top macaron shell [pictured above] is from the Amazon Basics brand and bottom is Silpat. They baked up even and with the same feet!" — Mac MKE
A pair of faux-leather straight-leg pants
Check out a TikTok of the pants
in action.Promising review:
"Perfect!! Omg, just buy them now! Don't hesitate! These are going to go fast once the word gets out how great they are! They have some stretch to them!" — Amazon customerPromising review:
"Literally exact [swap for] the Abercrombie leather pants." — Gabi B
A Simple Modern tumbler
Many reviewers said they find themselves drinking more water when they have a straw. Get a closer look at it on TikTok
.Promising review
: "Please do not run out to Targé and waste your money on a Stanley IF you’re only using a cup for ice/cold drinks. This cup is just as good and far more affordable.
I put ice in my cup over 24 hours ago during my shift at the hospital, and there is still ice in the cup! This product is BEYOND worth it at this price point. You won’t be disappointed. If the cup isn’t in your cart at this point, I don’t know what’s wrong with you: GET IT! 😂" — Marie
NYX Fat Oil Lip Drip
I have two shades and have already ordered a third!Promising review:
"The lip oil trend has fully saturated my TikTok feed. So I was anxious to test and compare. I also own the Dior Lip Oil and tbh NYX is giving them a run for their money. This lip oil does its job for a fraction of the price.
The formula isn't as thick as the Dior product but, the color options and leak proof packing make up for it. I'd definitely recommend picking this up to try!" — Courtney Calestiini
A set of crew-style pilates socks with grips on the bottom
Promising review:
"These are the ones!! I’ve searched for awhile to find affordable grip socks for barre class. These socks are it!!! They stay in place, fit well, are the right thickness, have amazing grip, and are comfortable during the entire workout. These are comparable to the same quality of other brands that are much more expensive and are sold in the studio.
I highly recommend these socks and would buy them again. They are awesome!" — Neat
A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles
Promising review:
"I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable
. We just received the 100 tile set today — an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles — one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly.
I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice.
A wonderful toy!" — skater mom
A pair of ridiculously comfy pull-on cushioned boots
As an added bonus, there are no visible brand labels on the shoe. Promising review:
"I had these on my wishlist for a while but was skeptical. I’m glad I finally ordered them! They fit perfectly and SO much easier to put on than my real Ugg minis which I love.
They’re very comfy and warm. Highly recommend! Glad I bought them to wear while I wait for Ugg to restock their tan ultra minis." — Kamryn
L'Oreal True Match Lumi Glotion
Promising review:
"I used this with my Olay Regenerist Cream (it helps with my wrinkles) I mixed it and it does a great deal of shine! You should buy if you're looking for a Drunk Elephant Bronzi Drops substitute! Way better than drunk elephant." — raegan kuballPromising review:
"I actually like this glowy lotion better than the drunk Elephant one, and I have both. This goes on smoothly and not greasy. It leaves you very glowy with a beautiful tan, and works well with makeup on top if you so wish. Lasting power too. Recommend." — ggvega
A pair of pink-tinted gold-rimmed coupe glasses
Promising review:
"I bought these after finding a similar glass at Anthropologie. These are more affordable and just as lovely. Cheers ♥️" — Nicole L.Promising review:
"I absolutely love these glasses! They're just as beautiful in person as you might hope, and the weight of the glass is very nice also. They're real glass, not plastic, and the gold is so elegant. I absolutely love these, and I'm thinking about getting an extra set." — JLJ
The Revlon One-Step Hot Air Brush
Although some reviewers with curl types 4a–c like the oval brush, if you're looking for something to blow out tighter curls or coils, try the Revlon One-Step paddle brush
. It's designed with curlier hair in mind! Promising review:
"I thought my Chi hairdryer was good, but this takes it to a new level. My hair is very wavy, but I was able to straighten it very easily with this dryer. It took much less time, too, than the Chi or DryBar dryer." — Kristy CPromising review:
"Where have you been all my life? Omg this dryer was AMAZING!!!!! I don’t understand why I didn’t know about it sooner!!!! My hair is thick and curly and hard to control. Usually I need to air dry for at least an hour, then it’s 45 min to blow it out. Usually resulting in my arms being exhausted and my hair burned. BEST DRYER EVER! And I have spent $$ on a dry bar dryer. Never again. I need to buy a back up just in case.
LOVE" — Brian Halpin
A belt bag
I just finally gave in and bought this, and it's my new go-to bag!
BuzzFeed Shopping editor Elizabeth Lilly
says, "I wear a size L/XL in clothing and sometimes waist bags just don't work out so well for me. With this one, I can confirm that it fit around my waist comfortably without outerwear, across my chest without outerwear, *and* over a thick coat and several layers.
The pockets inside are so handy and I even had room to spare throughout my Iceland trip. Just make sure that you zip the zipper ALL the way because the zipper goes down pretty far on the sides for easier access to contents."Promising review
: "This belt bag honestly looks just like Lululemon without the label
. I love the variety of colors this brand offers and the adjustable strap and buckle for easy on and off. It also has several mesh compartments in the inside for separating smaller items from each other." — Lauren A.Promising review
: "I’m SOO impressed with the quality of this bag! I’ve worn the Lululemon belt bag and I gotta say, this is pretty similar.
Almost identical, except the Lululemon is a tiny bit smaller size. The Lululemon one also has a plastic zipper but this Amazon one is metal. I prefer the plastic but this one is OK. It might be better than Lululemon JUST for the fact that they have so many color options!
" — Em
Carenel Lip Sleeping Masks
For reference, the Laneige lip mask contains 20 grams of product, while each of these measures 5 grams, or 15 grams for the entire set. So even with product sizes taken into account, these are a much better deal! Promising review:
"Love this! In my opinion, better than Laniege at a fraction of the price. A bit thicker, which I like.
Even though it’s a sleeping mask, I use it throughout the day to keeps my lips moist and soft. Will keep ordering again and again." — Michaela
A pair of chunky droplet earrings
Promising review:
"Bottega, who? These are adorable and super close to the original ones!
Perfect for work, events, or casual days. They don’t get rusty or anything right away (I wore them while walking around in 90 degree weather). Love them and I’m gunna get them in gold too!
" — Amazon customerPromising review:
"Yep..this is it, FINALLY! For those of you who have been searching for the best, affordable, similar looking Bottega [swap], THIS IS IT!! I searched many places and bought from other places but this is the best one out there…
I thought the price of these earring was sketchy but NO…its legit" — Amazon customer
A chunky knit weighted blanket
Promising review:
"I wanted a weighted blanket that was woven instead of being weighted with filler material like beads that shift around or could “leak” and I wanted something made of natural fibers. Most blankets that fit the bill are $350 minimum, often more, so I feel like I hit the jackpot with this!
The blanket is super comfortable, and the woven style means the weight is evenly distributed for a deep sleep. It’s a beautiful dark navy and larger than I expected, plus it comes with a duffel bag! Skip Bearaby and other pricier competitors and go with this. Best woven blanket on the market.
" — Emw95Promising review:
"I was looking for a sustainable (aka, natural fiber, no filler) weight blanket. Those that are similar to this one, start at almost twice the price (like Bearaby). I was skeptical but I'm so glad I purchased this one — the quality is superb.
It even comes with a great canvas duffel! My husband and I love it, great for naps and just when you need a 'hug'. It has great weight, so much so that if my cat decides to join me it almost feels too heavy. :) I highly recommend this product — it is a great deal." — Stephanie S.
A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets
Promising review:
"My favorite sheets have to be Cozy Earth. But they are way too pricey for a guest bed. These sheets are just as good without the huge price tag.
Side by side comparison to these vs expensive brands like cozy earth or peacock alley — these sheets are thinner and deeper, which actually fit better on our deep mattress with a 3-inch topper, these sheets are just as cool feeling as the higher end ones when you get in bed. They wash well. Actually better than Peacock Alley brand. They hardly wrinkle
. And even after months of use, they are still in great shape. They haven’t started to peel yet or fray. No loose threads or tears. Great sheets!" — SusanPromising review:
"I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets.
The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!
" — Sheree Chrestman
A satin pillowcase
This is my go-to satin pillowcase. I have two Slip pillowcases, and several of these, and actually the Bedsure ones wash up much nicer and retain an incredibly silky smooth feel after dozens of trips through the laundry. They're the only ones I'll buy going forward, and I recommended them to my mom and now she's in love with them too!Promsing review:
"Love these pillowcases! They are very soft on my face because I’m a side sleeper, and I got the Blissy ones last Christmas and they were ridiculously over priced, and these are just as good if not better!" — SallyPromising review:
"I bought these cases to match a new sheet set. I previously had bought much more expensive brands to match other sheets but I love the Bedsure brand of products and wanted to try these out. Arguably, they’re softer than my more expensive ones!
They did arrive very wrinkled but a quick wash and dry and they’re shiny and wrinkle free. I like the envelope closure a lot more than competing brands zip closure.
Highly recommend!" — Hannah Watkins
A Briotech spray
People also love this for helping heal piercings.Promising review:
"It works just like my Tower 28 spray.
Smells the same and feels the same. It's more product and saves you money. It also comes with two lids which is perfect for traveling!" — Andrea BentonPromising review:
"Just an FYI, this product has the exact same ingredients as the Tower 28 spray! It's been absolutely amazing at reducing acne and texture!
It's also so refreshing and gives a lil glow. So in love!" — BK
A sunrise alarm clock
It comes with seven nature-inspired wakeup sounds, plus an FM/AM radio. And there are eight colorful nightlight options as well!Promising review:
"I really needed another reliable alarm in the morning besides my cell phone (because I’m notorious for hitting sneeze), and this clock is exactly what I was looking for! I love that it slowly brightens as it gets closer to your alarm time because I feel less startled when my alarm goes off. This is super similar to the famous Hatch alarm clock and at a much cheaper price.
Would definitely purchase again and again! Saves my morning" — Skylar FaulPromising review:
"I had my eye on the Hatch sunrise alarm but didn’t want to spend over $100 on it. I am so glad I found this sunrise alarm clock instead! Has all the features I was looking for for a third of the price!
Things I love about this product:
-It’s easy to set up and use
-Can have 2 different alarms saved
-dimmable
-different color options
-several sound and brightness options
-snooze option
-looks nice
"The only feature I do not utilize is the FM radio" — Olivia Nguyen
A Renpho percussion massager
Promising review:
"I was avoiding buying a Theragun because of price issues and this had a great deal on price markdown, even from list so I went for it. It was a great choice. Helps with pain relief and massage in pressure spots I wasn't able to get before. I had access to use a theragun before and haven't noticed any difference between items and it's at a much lower price point.
Whatever extra theragun features there might be I haven't needed and the heads are interchangeable between theragun and this
. Very happy with my purchase." — tauntaunPromising review:
"I used a threragun for about a month and although it was great, this unit is better suited for my needs. I found the theragun to be too powerful on the lowest setting and bulky to handle.
Some people prefer a lower setting than the "professional" brand offers. This unit is also easier to handle when massaging my partner than the Theragun. This gun goes from comfortable low setting to very powerful on the highest setting. Much better fit for me and my partner plus it's got solid battery life.
" — Pierremoe
Essence's Lash Princess mascara
Promising review:
"OK. So I’m a mascara snob! This is better than Dior Show, better than Better than Better than Sex. I’ve ordered this repeatedly about 14x and you won’t be dissatisfied, I PROMISE
. I use micellar water to remove my makeup on little cotton squares. EASY. Take a chance. $4.99 vs $40 for Dior. You can’t go wrong. ❤️" — john t dowellPromising review:
"I can only praise this mascara! It’s easy to put on, you control how dramatic you want your lashes. No smudge. Very easy to remove and the BEST part is the price!! In my opinion this is better than Better than Sex. Definitely love and will buy again.
" — Mayra Zambrano
A set of surprisingly affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds
They come with a wireless charging case and provide up to 14(!!) hours of charge, and four-plus hours of continuous playback. (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Did I mention they're are also sweatproof and waterproof?? With over 200,000 5-star reviews, they are mega popular, too.Promising review:
"I’ve been searching for wireless headphones that wouldn’t break the bank because I was tired of always getting caught on doorknobs, cabinet doors, and drawers. Funny enough, these headphones were recommended via TikTok and I’m loving them so much. They look expensive and the sound quality is amazing! The various options of bud sizes make them customizable to fit your ear so they’re nice and snug. The battery case is really sleek and can be easily tucked away in your pocket, bag, or purse. I haven’t been this excited to have new technology in a while!
" — Joey Reyes
Skin-lifting, pore-tightening Skin1004 face masks
Just wait 15 minutes and rinse to reveal your glowiest glow yet, thanks to the albumin (aka egg white) and aloe formula.Promising review:
"I was gifted the Hanacure masks and loved them but they're just way too pricey. I heard SO many wonderful things about the skin 1004 zombie mask and at about $2.50 a pop, why not?!
Let me tell you, this mask is just straight up magic. I didn't notice any changes to my skin immediately but a few hours later when I looked in the mirror I was shocked at how wonderful my skin looked. I've never noticed a difference like this. Hanacure who?!?? don't get me wrong, the Hanacure mask is amazing and magical too but it's expensive and impossible to maintain the twice weekly mask schedule recommended. This Zombie mask is every bit as magical with better results in my opinion.
And it's super funny. A lot of the reviews mention a bad smell which I was worried about but I didn't notice a smell and I'm so sensitive to smell I can't used scented lotions, lip balms etc. Bottom line, this is better than Hanacure both price and results wise."
— Dana Dane
A set of breathable seamless thongs
Promising review:
"Buying every color! These are the most comfortable high waisted medium compact things I’ve ever owned
, and I own Skims, Good American, and Spanx. They are super soft. They sit at just the right spot on your stomach. 15/10 would recommend!!" — Samantha WroePromising review:
"Absolutely blown away! I use to be a Victoria Secret panty shopper, mainly due to their sales. The quality of VS underwear makes it so they never last past six months, if that. Not to mention the crotch section of all their underwear types are unrealistically narrow. I bought these as my everyday underwear and couldn’t be happier. They are so comfortable, I hardly can tell I’m wearing them.
The crotch part is a suitable size and the back doesn’t ride up or suffocate my back side. They sit perfectly on my hip bone and don’t need adjusting throughout the day. The material is soft and the quality is fantastic. Don’t hesitate, buy these!" — Miranda
A pair of Bambody period undies
The leakproof layer is PFA-free. Learn more about that testing here
.Promising review:
"I’ve tried these, Hanes, Thinx, and Victoria’s Secret period underwear. These are, by far, the best and most comfortable
. I use them for leak protection, overnight, and on light days. I ordered one size up from my usual size." — VictoriaPromising review:
"These are the best period underwear I’ve found so far. I’ve tried Thinx, ModiBodi and Knix. These are the combination of most absorbent, soft, and quickest to dry.
" — Amazon customer
A super plush blanket
Promising review
: "We absolutely love this blanket. It is so soft and has now held up to about 4–5 trips through the washer/dryer. My 18-month-old is OBSESSED with this thing and steals it from me on a daily basis so both of my kids are getting their own for Christmas. The ONLY flaw of this blanket is that it comes shrink-wrapped and compressed and therefore really needs to be washed and dried before use to be presentable. It comes tied with a bow but you could really never gift it as it comes because it doesn’t come to life until after the first wash. I find it to be very comparable to barefoot dreams and will never buy another one of their blankets now that I’ve found this. 10/10 recommend.
" — Stephanie Mewherter
Physicians Formula Diamond Dust
Get a side-by-side look at this next to the Fenty Diamond Bomb highlighter on TikTok
— the creator applies one to each cheek for comparison!Promising review
: "I love love love my Physicians Formula Diamond Dust mineral powder! I wish I’d known about this before I spent $42 on a Fenty compact that does MORE than I want with the sparkle
; this product gives just the right amount of coverage without having it end up all over my face and on my clothes as well. It’s also pretty if you want to bring attention to your collarbones or shoulders. A perfect amount of shimmer with little effort! Try it!! You can thank me later!!" — camielle parent
Oversized square sunnies
Promising review:
"Love these so so much. I wanted the chic Bottega Veneta designer pair, but these look exactly like those for less than $20.Deal of the century.
They are comfortable and extremely well made and I seriously can’t get over the price. I’m thinking about buying another color because I love them so much." — KamPromising review:
"I saw these sunglasses on TikTok
a couple of months ago and finally ordered them. I’m so glad I did. I LOVE them!! They’re such good quality!
And I love the way they look on. I’d definitely buy them again!!" — Sammie Batey
A soap brow kit
Just wet the spoolie, drag through the pomade and brush UP.Promising review:
"Amazing!!! I’ve used the Anastasia Brow Freeze and this is honestly so much better, a lot less messier and less sticky. Plus, I didn’t realize it came in a two-pack, so definitely great value for $$$." — Amazon customerPromising review:
"I love this, I do the minimal with my brows. I use the Anastasia gel but this works better and holds well." — Regina Villalobos
A puffer vest
Reviewers say to size down for a cropped look.Promising review:
"Honestly I think you get your bang for your buck here. Lots of reviews saying the vest didn’t puff up, but it’s important to note that you should be throwing it in the dryer for 5–8 minutes on medium/low heat upon opening. This allows it to expand to full puffiness. I got this as a [swap] for the Aritzia Super Puff Shorty vest because it’s out of stock until May and I wanted a vest for the colder next few months and this will do it!
Puts my outfits together nicely and is super comparable to the name-brand ones at less a fourth of the price. It does not have pockets so please note if that’s important to you!!" — Molly Tucker
LilyAna Naturals eye cream
Promising review:
"Best eye cream I have ever used!!! Better than Benefiance by Shiseido and Clinique or Lancôme, for less than a third of the price with the amount you get. It is rich enough to do the job but not greasy. It doesn't interfere with concealer, yet softens lines. Love it so much!!!!" — Lory Lacy
A long-sleeve bodysuit in a second skin–like fabric
One TikToker did the research to see this fabric blend is the same as Skims — check it out here
. Reviewers
say the double lining in the torso is so supportive, they don't need to wear a bra. Promising review:
"Are you kidding me? This is the softest most comfortable body suit I’ve ever owned.
I got so many compliments lol; everyone did think they were Skims lol, but it’s definitely worth every penny. I love and will be getting more colors!!! You need it." — Wendy L.
A slightly cropped half-zip pullover
Promising review:
"I saw this sweatshirt advertised by an influencer on TikTok. I was blown away by the quality of this jacket!! It’s super soft and it fit perfectly." — Rebecca SlatteryPromising review:
"Love it. So soft and comfortable. Such a great fit. Totally looks like Lululemon.
" — ahnjloo
A three-piece loungewear set
Promising review:
"No joke, these are pretty much exactly the same as my Skims lounge set for half the price
. The pants graze the tops of my feet even when I wear them high-waisted at my belly button, so I think they’re plenty long. The robe is like wearing a blanket, but still looks put together. Anyway, I’m back here to buy a second color because I loved them so much
!" — Jenna
A cropped padded workout tank
Check it out on TikTok
.Promising review:
"Honestly saw this on TikTok and contemplated getting it for a long time. I’m so glad I committed! It’s tight and holds everything together really well. It’s extremely comfortable.
The padding is amazing so you don’t have to worry about a bra underneath at all. You can wear it with sweats or leggings to the gym or even dress it up for a night out. Considering more colors for sure!" — Kristyn LongPromising review:
"This cami is SOOO high quality, it feels exactly like if not even BETTER quality than similar lulu lemon yoga camis. The length is perfect, not too short not too long. After reading reviews I decided to size up and get a large because some people said if you get it too small the straps might cut into you and it'd be too short. I agree with that! They're so soft I'm just shocked at the quality, such cute colors! I got white and a light green. absolutely obsessed with these and will be ordering more!" — Rosa Rodriquez
A weekender bag
It comes in two sizes: one sized as a personal item, and one for a carry-on.Promising review:
"BUY NOW! BEST TRAVEL BAG! BEIS [swap]! This bag is great! Literally don’t hesitate on buying it!! I have traveled on Frontier, Spirit, Jet Blue, all no problem fit inside the bag measuring size perfectly! BEST PART I traveled a lot this summer, to Mexico, Nicaragua, and Jamaica, all for 5-6 days, all my stuff fit in perfectly!! I had three JEANS, two SHORTS, seven TOP, five bathing suits, two sandals, one pair of flip-flops and three makeup bags, plus a charger on the side pockets! If you want to travel on a budget this bag is your best friend. Plus the bag is super sturdy and great material with strong zippers." — Franyeska PraviaPromising review:
"So much room for packing with this little weekender bag. The shoe compartment is great for packing towels and shoes if you want. It fits perfectly under the airplane seat.
All these little compartments to have your phone, keys, headphones, wallet are very convenient. So many different colors to choose from which is also nice. I’ve convinced my mom to get one and all my friends because it is a [swap] for the Beis weekender but less than half the cost.
" — Hfr123
A pair of chunky Sam Edelman ankle boots
Prime members: You can try before you buy
! I bought these when my old pair of go-to black boots finally bit the dust after years of use. I wanted something a little more stylish and have always loved the look of classic Dr. Martens but wasn't ready to drop the money on them. Enter these beauties. I've worn them for miles at a time all around NYC, and they haven't hurt my feet one bit.
I've also worn them in the pouring rain and my feet haven't gotten the least bit wet. I love that they'll go with practically all of my outfits, and every friend I've worn these around have complimented them and asked where I got them. (Most people wouldn't guess they're from Amazon!) I got them in my normal size and they fit just fine, even with my thick wool socks. Highly recommend if you're looking for your new staple boot!
Reviewers also compare the look of these to Prada's lug sole Chelsea boots that are over $1,000!Promising review
: "I'm so happy I bought these! They are an excellent alternative to spending $1,200 on the Prada Chelsea boots. They look basically identical and are ridiculously comfy.
Sure you can get other Chelsea style boots for like $35–$45 but they are usually super uncomfortable, these just feel so nice. They don't pinch or and my foot doesn't slip around inside them. This is my best shoe purchase on Amazon, I'm just so impressed.
" — Azure Look
A set of three remote-operated flameless candles
These require three AAA batteries
per candle that will last you about 150 hours. Promising review:
"With the price of batteries, these beautiful candles are a must. I've always used Luminara
, which unfortunately, devour batteries and die after several years. These candles also have a more soothing, ambient affect. The colored exteriors are far prettier than Luminara. Great gifts!" — pandorah
Maybelline Tattoo Studio Pencils
Promising review: "L
ove this eyeliner and i think its way better than the urban decay one i was using." — itsmedbPromising review:
"You don't need a high-end eyeliner from urban decay or bobbi brown. I have oily lids and this is smudge-proof, lasts all day. I use it to tight-line my eyes and it glides on like silk. This will be my go-to eyeliner from now on :) Thanks Maybelline for saving me money!" — Jenny
A baroque mirror
Promising review:
"This mirror is gorgeous and very well-made. It feels heavier than I expected, so I used a 3M Claw to hang it and it’s definitely secure. Looks exactly like the picture. I wanted the Anthropologie Primrose mirror but couldn’t stomach the price tag, even with deep discounts from their home outlet pop up.
This is an excellent [alternative], so definitely worth it." — Jillian ConeysPromising review:
"I was looking for an inexpensive [version] of *the* Anthropologie mirror for my mantle. Did lots of searching and review reading and this seemed like the best bang for your buck. It’s so nice! It’s heavy and sturdy (not chintzy), and looks great in my living room. The flourish on top is tasteful and the antique gold color really does make it look vintage.
" — Eliza
A pack of reusable grocery bags
They fold up and come with elastic bands for easy storage. Promising review:
"I was looking for a reasonably priced re-usable grocery bags. I love Baggu, but they are pricey and I wanted several to leave around the house, car, and work. I bought several different brands and these are by far the best that I've found.
Very sturdy and cute patterns. The other brands started fraying and tearing right away, but not these. I'm buying another big set to break up and give them away." — Sassafras
A bottle of Fine'ry Jungle Santal perfume
Promising review:
"This fragrance is fantastic!! It changes and develops richer woodsy scents on me. Very similar to La Labo Santal 33 but much less expensive
... lasts all day too!!" — Eufy cordless vac
A bottle of Elizavecca Hair Treatment
Reviewers with everything from thin, fine hair to 4c curls
have reported positive results from this moisturizing formula, which is particularly recommended for folks whose hair is damaged from using hot tools, bleach, and the like. This is the same brand that makes the MIlky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask
so many people swear by (and it looks darn cool).Promising review:
"Like many others, I tried this as a replacement for Olaplex
. Honestly, Olaplex never had a great effect on my hair and certainly wasn’t worth the price. This did an unreal job on my hair!!
I was skeptical (tried a little bit first because I was petrified it would burn off my hair and I would end up bald!) but, lo and behold, it was magic! My hair is so strong, silky, and healthy looking after just one use.
Plus you can’t beat the price! Have already ordered another box. I should also add I have curly/wavy hair that’s been colored to a light brown. Buy it!!" — BBPromising review:
"I have 4c hair and was looking for a protein treatment for my thin and fragile. I had recently used a product in my hair that had so much alcohol in it; that wreaked havoc on my hair, leaving it pretty damaged. I was very skeptical about this product because I have never seen anyone with my hair type use it. Boy was I wrong to doubt this product, it left my hair looking and feeling beautiful
. I highly recommend it to anyone natural or with curly hair." — Therese-Claire
A 20-pack of extra thick magic melamine cleaning pads
Promising review:
"These are the best. Sooo much better than Mr. Clean Magic Eraser
.Won't buy those anymore and these will last me a very long time. I scrubbed and they got everything clean and didn't break apart!!! Can even reuse if I wanted." — miguel mendezPromising review:
"I own a cleaning business and have spent a small fortune on the name brand. I clean everything from condo rentals to long-term lease/residential rentals and I have had to clean unimaginable NASTY, I mean 'pics or it didn't happen' kind of nasty, and these cut right through it. These work just as well as the name brand, if not better, and they seem to last a little longer!
" — Keisha Marie
A rainbow-inspired eyeshadow palette
Promising review
: "Clearly time I got a new eyeshadow palette. Sargent Freddie Mercury (my not-even 4-pound bunny) made it his mission to destroy my James Charles overpriced palette. This palette is the same quality, maybe even nicer.
This eyeshadow was put on at around 3 p.m. and it's almost 1 a.m., the 'highlight' stayed on my nose even with my mask on through a whole day of work. That blew my mind." — Daniel T AdamsPromising review
: "Best palette I've owned and you can't beat this price! The colors are beautiful and vibrant. They are also extremely pigmented, especially the shimmery colors, and they all seem to blend well. I'm happy to have every color I could ever want in an eyeshadow in the palm of my hands and I've been experimenting with colors I've never worn before!!
" — Mary Diamond
Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Concealer
Promising review:
"I have extremely dark under eye circles. Honestly that is the only reason I wear makeup, is to cover them. I've used numerous kinds of concealers. Tarte Shape Tape, Mary Kay, Estée Lauder (assorted kinds), IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Undereye, Clinique, Laura Mercier, Mac, and Bobby Brown. I usually spend anywhere from $25–$30 on one tube of concealer and still feel unsatisfied with the coverage.This little gem is great. I use this concealer every day instead of all my high-end brand concealers.
It's full coverage, buildable, lasts all day, not drying and not too liquidy. I'm so happy I gave this a try, will definitely be keeping this baby in my everyday makeup bag." — BrittneyPromising review: "
Oh my gosh. I have spent so much money on expensive concealers and this is my all-time favorite. I’m 61 and starting to get crepey skin under my eyes
. Other concealers make it worse, but I also have dark circles so I feel like I need something. And this is it! Moisturizing, silky and covers the circles.
I love it!" — Lynnette Smith
A handheld milk frother
Promising review:
"So I’ll admit I got this on a whim after a TikTok video, however I’m in love with this thing! It’s so much fun to use and you make your at home drinks feel so much more special. It’s easy to use and froths pretty quickly if you’re on the fence I’d say what are you waiting for buy it already!" — DenisePromising review:
"I have tried the Illy machine with steam frother, the Nespresso Aeroccino and this one. This is by far the one with the best results, the cheapest, smallest, easiest to clean
and... well, I ran out of superlatives! The best caffè macchiato, macchiatone, cappuccino etc." — andrea c