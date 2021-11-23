Great Jones From left to right: Great Jones Dutch oven, mixing bowl set and frying pan.

There’s a good chance you’ve spotted Great Jones cookware popping up on your social media feeds. Everyone from celebrity chefs to your friend from high school is scrambling to get their hands on these unique kitchen items. Great Jones has made a splash in the cookware scene with its high-quality, beautifully made products — and its lineup is only getting bigger and better.

If you’ve been curious about the New York City-based, then you’re in luck, because the brand just so happens to be having a can’t-miss early Black Friday sale. Starting today, all orders over $100 will automatically get a 20% discount, making it the perfect time to invest in Great Jones’ stunning wares. The sale ends Monday, Nov. 29.

Brightly hued cookware is having a major moment, and it feels like you can’t turn a corner without coming upon pots, sheet pans, Dutch ovens and more in bold shades. But all products are not created equal, and Great Jones continuously stands out from the pack. Each of the brand’s thoughtfully designed items is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional, durable and long-lasting. These products are also great holiday gift idea for the home cook in your life. So pick up a little something for yourself — and a little something for your loved ones, too.

Keep scrolling to shop just a few of our favorite Great Jones products.