Shopping

Everything Your Kitchen Needs From The Great Jones Early Black Friday Sale

Snag a bakeware set, a gorgeous new Dutch oven, frying pans and more during this chic shop's Black Friday sale.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

From left to right: Great Jones Dutch oven, mixing bowl set and frying pan.
Great Jones
From left to right: Great Jones Dutch oven, mixing bowl set and frying pan.

There’s a good chance you’ve spotted Great Jones cookware popping up on your social media feeds. Everyone from celebrity chefs to your friend from high school is scrambling to get their hands on these unique kitchen items. Great Jones has made a splash in the cookware scene with its high-quality, beautifully made products — and its lineup is only getting bigger and better.

If you’ve been curious about the New York City-based, then you’re in luck, because the brand just so happens to be having a can’t-miss early Black Friday sale. Starting today, all orders over $100 will automatically get a 20% discount, making it the perfect time to invest in Great Jones’ stunning wares. The sale ends Monday, Nov. 29.

Brightly hued cookware is having a major moment, and it feels like you can’t turn a corner without coming upon pots, sheet pans, Dutch ovens and more in bold shades. But all products are not created equal, and Great Jones continuously stands out from the pack. Each of the brand’s thoughtfully designed items is as aesthetically pleasing as it is functional, durable and long-lasting. These products are also great holiday gift idea for the home cook in your life. So pick up a little something for yourself — and a little something for your loved ones, too.

Keep scrolling to shop just a few of our favorite Great Jones products.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
A must-have Dutch oven
Great Jones
Without a doubt, The Dutchess is the star of the Great Jones show. It is a 6.75-quart enameled cast-iron Dutch oven that comes in seven beautiful matte colors that will enhance any kitchen's aesthetic.

Get it from Great Jones for $125 (originally $160).
2
A set of mixing bowls
Great Jones
The stackable ceramic mixing bowls in the Stir Crazy set are pretty enough to use as serving dishes. They're also microwave-, freezer- and dishwasher-safe with a little vintage flair.

Get them from Great Jones for $75 (originally $95).
3
A spectacular cast-iron skillet
Great Jones
Great Jones' King Sear is a massive 12-inch cast-iron skillet. It's a durable, everyday item that's been preseasoned, making cleanup a breeze.

Get it from Great Jones for $90 (originally $110).
4
A bold sheet pan set
Great Jones
Upgrade your baking situation with this sheet pan set. It includes the best-selling Holy Sheet half-sheet pan and two quarter-sheet pans called Little Sheets.

Get it from Great Jones for $70 (originally $85).
5
A vintage-style hot dish
Great Jones
How sweet is this retro-inspired ceramic casserole dish? It's oven-safe, dishwasher approved and comes in three happy colors with a lid.

Get it from Great Jones for $60 (originally $75).
6
A large frying pan
Great Jones
Made with nontoxic ceramic coating that is just as good for you as it is for the environment, this hefty frying pan has a sleek, functional design. Perfect for all your cooking needs.

Get it from Great Jones for $60 (originally $75).
7
An essential wooden spoon set
Great Jones
Handmade in India, these three wooden utensils include an oversized ladle, a spatula and a slotted spoon. They all feature a small cutout in case you want to hang them up.

Get it from Great Jones for $60 (originally $75).
Gift Wrap You Can Buy On Amazon
FoodcookinghomeBlack Fridaycyber monday