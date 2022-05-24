Shopping

Great Jones Memorial Day Sale 2022: Get 25% Off Sitewide

Through May 30, get everything at Great Jones at a huge discount, including a Dutch oven, super durable sheet pan and stainless steel pots and pans.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=111925&afftrack=greatjonessale-KristenAdaway-052422-628cdbc8e4b0cda85db5fe57&urllink=greatjonesgoods.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-dutchess" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="The Dutchess" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628cdbc8e4b0cda85db5fe57" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=111925&afftrack=greatjonessale-KristenAdaway-052422-628cdbc8e4b0cda85db5fe57&urllink=greatjonesgoods.com%2Fproducts%2Fthe-dutchess" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">The Dutchess</a> and <a href="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=111925&afftrack=greatjonessale-KristenAdaway-052422-628cdbc8e4b0cda85db5fe57&urllink=greatjonesgoods.com%2Fproducts%2Fholy-sheet" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Holy Sheet" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="628cdbc8e4b0cda85db5fe57" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://shareasale.com/r.cfm?b=999&u=2986930&m=111925&afftrack=greatjonessale-KristenAdaway-052422-628cdbc8e4b0cda85db5fe57&urllink=greatjonesgoods.com%2Fproducts%2Fholy-sheet" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Holy Sheet</a>
Great Jones
The Dutchess and Holy Sheet

If creating an aesthetically pleasing kitchen sounds like your idea of a good time, then let Great Jones’ selection of cookware and bakeware be the driving force. The brand’s Memorial Day weekend sale is the best time to swap out some of your old standbys for its vibrant products like the “Holy Sheet,” the only sheet pan you’ll ever need and want.

From now through May 30, you can get everything on the site for 25% off when you use the code MDW25, including the sheet pan, the Dutchess Dutch oven, a set of ceramic nonstick frying pans, a ceramic casserole dish and a pre-seasoned cast iron skillet. Except for the stainless steel collection, you can choose from a variety of colors including blue, yellow, green, red, white, black and fuchsia.

And with Father’s Day coming up, these colorful, high-quality kitchen tools make excellent gifts for your loved ones, too. Check out some of the brand’s bestselling items below and shop the entire site at greatjonesgoods.com.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Great Jones
Holy Sheet
Made of durable aluminized steel coated with nonstick ceramic, this all-purpose sheet pan is great for a variety of recipes, including sheet cakes, roasted veggies and even chicken. It comes in fuchsia, green and blue.
$30 at Great Jones (originally $40)
2
Great Jones
The Dutchess
A Dutch oven is an essential tool for any kitchen, and this enameled cast iron beauty holds 6.75 quarts. You can cook up delicious foods like short ribs, macaroni and cheese, soups and pastas. It comes in seven matte colors: red, yellow, pink, black, white, green and blue. You can even add a personal engraving to the lid for an additional $40.
$120 at Great Jones (originally $160)
3
Great Jones
King Sear
Get the perfect sear on your chicken with this 12-inch cast iron skillet that comes conveniently pre-seasoned. It's safe for all stovetops and comes in green, blue and yellow.
$82.50 at Great Jones (originally $110)
4
Great Jones
Family Style five-piece collection
This set includes both stainless steel and cast iron cookware. You'll get the Dutch oven, an 8-quart crockpot, 10-inch sauté pan, 8.5-inch sauce pan, 8.5-inch fry pan and two lids. You can even pick the color of the Dutch oven.
$371.25 at Great Jones (originally $495)
5
Great Jones
Sweetie Pie dish
Fulfill all your pie baking needs with this 10-inch ceramic pie dish. It has a wavy rim to help give your pie crust that signature crimping design. It evenly distributes heat so the entire crust turns into golden goodness. It's also safe for the freezer, microwave and dishwasher, and you can get it in blue, green or yellow.
$30 at Great Jones (originally $40)
A roll-up over-the-sink drying rack for dishes

15 Items You Need If You Have A Small Kitchen, But Love To Cook

Popular in the Community

shoppingcookingkitchensalescookware

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

11 Surprising Causes Of Butt Pain (And What To Do About Them)

Food & Drink

The Biggest Grilling Mistake People Make, According To Grill Masters

Wellness

This Is Your Brain And Body On ‘Hot Girl Walks’

Wellness

What Is Delta-8 THC And Why Are States Banning It?

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is A Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

How To Talk To Your Kids About Abortion

Style & Beauty

If Your Mole Looks Like This, It’s Time To See A Dermatologist

Shopping

FYI, Citronella Candles Don't Keep Mosquitoes Away. Here's What Does.

Shopping

Still Not Sure About The Press-On Nail Trend? Here Are 10 To Try On Vacation

Shopping

25 K-Beauty Products For Every Skin Type

Home & Living

This Animated Sequel Show Is A Top Series On Netflix

Shopping

The Best Memorial Day Sales To Shop Right Now

Money

U.S. Stocks Gain Ground Following 7 Straight Weeks Of Losses

Shopping

The Perfectly Sized Bag You Need For A Long Weekend Away

Shopping

A Pore-Cleaning Skin Spatula, Plus 34 Other Bestselling Beauty Products

Shopping

You Can Support Reproductive Rights By Shopping From These 12 Brands

Travel

Yes, It's Possible To Take A Relaxing Vacation In Philly. Here's How.

Shopping

Natural Bug Sprays That Don't Smell Like Toxic Waste

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

31 Viral TikTok Home Products That Just Make Sense

Shopping

This Line Of Haircare Is Target's Best Kept Secret

Shopping

28 Warm Weather Things From Amazon You'll Need To Have A Very Stylish Vacation

Shopping

11 Fitness Trackers That Are Cheaper Than An Apple Watch (Starting At $9)

Wellness

How New Variants May Impact Your Chances Of COVID Reinfection

Shopping

The Best Sports Bras Without That Annoying Removable Padding That Bunches Up

Shopping

The $29 Shampoo And Conditioner Set That Actually Tames My Frizz

Shopping

5 Cleansing Balms That Will Leave Your Skin Clean And Makeup-Free

Wellness

A Reminder That Mental Health Disorder Is Not Synonymous With Being Violent

Work/Life

Everyone Who's Ever Had A Job Can Identify With This Part Of Taylor Swift's Speech

Parenting

Stop Saying 'Breastfeeding Is Free.' It Absolutely Isn't.

Wellness

The One Thing You Should Do If Your At-Home COVID Test Is Positive

Shopping

The Only 6 Cocktail Glasses You Really Need, According To Bartenders

Shopping

The Best Items If You Have A Small Kitchen, But Love To Cook

Relationships

How To Politely End A Conversation With A Guest At Your Wedding

Shopping

Must-Have Items You Didn't Realize You'll Need For The Beach

Food & Drink

Wisconsin Man Celebrates 50 Years Of Daily Big Macs At McDonald's

Style & Beauty

25 Funny Tweets About Baffling Wedding Dress Codes

Parenting

What To Do If You Suspect Your Teen Is Getting Radicalized Online

Shopping

You Need Comfy Shoes If You're Going On A Trip, So Here Are 24 Pairs

Shopping

The Best Showerheads To Upgrade Your Bathroom To True Luxury