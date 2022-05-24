If creating an aesthetically pleasing kitchen sounds like your idea of a good time, then let Great Jones’ selection of cookware and bakeware be the driving force. The brand’s Memorial Day weekend sale is the best time to swap out some of your old standbys for its vibrant products like the “Holy Sheet,” the only sheet pan you’ll ever need and want.
From now through May 30, you can get everything on the site for 25% off when you use the code MDW25, including the sheet pan, the Dutchess Dutch oven, a set of ceramic nonstick frying pans, a ceramic casserole dish and a pre-seasoned cast iron skillet. Except for the stainless steel collection, you can choose from a variety of colors including blue, yellow, green, red, white, black and fuchsia.
And with Father’s Day coming up, these colorful, high-quality kitchen tools make excellent gifts for your loved ones, too. Check out some of the brand’s bestselling items below and shop the entire site at greatjonesgoods.com.
