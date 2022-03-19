Shopping

Just 22 Things That Are Great For Anyone With A Pet To Own

A treat maker, a cat condo, a pet bandana, and other pet-owning must-haves.
Popular items include:

1
Open Farm
Eco-friendly, sustainable and delicious dog food
Open Farm has a range of different recipes, including dry food, wet food, gently cooked food and treats. They use humanely-raised and antibiotic-free meats that are wild-caught and sustainably farmed and sourced. It's free of growth hormones, artificial flavors or fillers, and can be used as a topper or a whole meal. Every provider the company works with is audited to make sure they meet high environmental and health standards. Open Farm also holds itself accountable to certification partners that make sure they maintain the highest standards of farm animal welfare. It's basically fine dining for your pet.
Get 8 lbs. from Open Farm for $79.99.
2
amazon.com
A Dash dog treat maker
Promising review: "This treat maker is really neat. A recipe book is provided. You can also find places on the website for more recipes and you can even make up your own. It is fast and easy to use. You can also save money and your pets will love it." —Donnie G.

Get it from Amazon for $28.99.
3
amazon.com
A backseat cover that's basically a hammock for your dog
Promising review: "I have a Swiss shepherd and he often gets very messy. I used to take him to the park and lake without seat cover and my car was a big mess. My last cover broke pretty quickly so I replaced it with this one. I love the nonslip bottom, it is waterproof and protects my car seats from mud, water, and fur. The seat belt openings are large enough. This is a great product, high quality and reasonably priced." —electric

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two sizes and four colors).
4
amazon.com
A slow-feeding bowl
Promising review: "My Blue Heeler eats WAY too fast, and then gets all full of belches like Barney Gumble. This put a stop to that INSTANTLY. It took him about a minute to figure out how to really get at the food, and now he eats all meals from this bowl, and no more upset tummy." —David Broido

Get it from Amazon for $7.56+ (available in four sizes and 11 colors).
5
Amazon
A poop bag holder with a built-in LED flashlight
Promising review: "Perfect for nighttime walks! It is made of quality material, not something that will break after a few uses. They also provided spare batteries and different clip-on accessories to fasten to the dog’s leash. It is definitely worth the upgrade from our previous bag dispenser which would often get stuck when we inserted a new set of poopy bags. Personally, this dispenser is easier to dispense as they provided slightly more wiggle room than our last." —LP

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in four colors).
6
Amazon
A pack of all-natural chew sticks
Promising review: "I have two middle-aged cats, who both love these chew sticks. They could smell them before the package was opened. They rolled about like kittens and frolicked for quite some time. They must be carrying them about because the sticks aren’t in their toy box. A sure stamp of kitty approval. Thank you for packaging in a resealable bag. I’m very satisfied with this product." —K B

Get them from Amazon for $9.97.
7
amazon.com
A cat condo with hammocks and scratching posts
Promising review: "Incredibly happy with our purchase! Fast shipping + easy assembly! Our cat Bones approves, the pictures prove it!" —stewiesanson

Get it from Amazon for $89.98+ (available in four colors).
8
Amazon
An interactive wand with feathers
Promising review: "What a great set of toys! My kitties get so bored when it's cold outside and can't play in the gardens. These wands are the perfect toy for exercise and mental health. These are well-made, good-quality wands that resemble mini fishing poles. The line is a heavy gauge fishing line with a swivel on the end to attach the feather or the fuzzy toy. There is a bell on the end of the toys and as soon as my cats hear the bell they come running to play. I am happy with this purchase and would recommend to any cat lover like me." —Bear Mountain Farmer

Get it from Amazon for $11.98.
9
amazon.com
A plush duck squeaker toy
Promising review: "My guy is little, but a very powerful chewer. His favorite thing in the whole world is to immediately disembowel stuffed toys of their stuffing and squeakers. Most toys don’t make it much past the five-minute mark but this duck is going on two weeks now!! Surprisingly durable! It’s been such a hit I bought another one to give one of my granddogs for Christmas! Definitely recommend it!" —C. Grant

Get it from Amazon for $6.48.
10
amazon.com
A pack of yak dog chews
Promising review: "This treat rings all the bells: it lasts a while, it satisfies my dog’s need to chew, it doesn’t smell, it’s all-natural, and it apparently tastes good - my dog just loves them. The best part is that all of the treats are edible - when it’s chewed down to a small piece, toss it in the microwave for 45 seconds and watch it turn into a giant doggie Cheeto. And that’s what my dog loves most!! Highly recommended by my dog and me!" —LS

Get a pack of three from Amazon for $21.95+ (available in four sizes and also in multi-packs).
11
amazon.com
A pack of peanut butter flavored Greenies Pill Pockets
Promising review: "These pockets are highly malleable and that really comes in handy. I have one dog who takes one pill a day and one dog who takes five pills twice a day. One pocket lasts me all day. I pull off a small piece to give the 1 pill. I split the remainder in two and even a small piece contains multiple pills quite easily. Given the volume of medicine, using one whole pill pocket at a time isn't advised because it would pack on pounds. Highly recommend the Peanut Butter variety as they have almost no smell vs. the chicken variety. 14/10 would recommend." —Louise Chiffonade Brescia

Get a pack of 30 on Amazon for $7.98.
12
amazon.com
A de-shedding brush for cats and dogs t
Promising review: "Wow! My cat loves this brush but, not as much as me! It removes all that extra fur and when you're done, the push button actually works really well pushing it all up to the top of the brush so you can easily remove it off the top. I have arthritis so I really appreciate the easy cleaning!" —lady

Get it from Amazon for $10.72.
13
amazon.com
A Carhartt collar
Promising review: "We got the orange one for our doggo, he is a red-tri Aussie and it looks very handsome on him! Somehow, he knew it was for him and was very excited about it, so he would give a great review too if he could! :b I love that it has the reflector bits on it, and of course, the all-famous Carhartt logo. The bronze buckle is a nice accent to it as well. This collar is sturdy and fits very nicely, is very easy to adjust, and does not come loose easily. Was also able to easily attach his dog tag, and the attachment for the dog tag on this is very sturdy as well. Size is also true. Definitely recommend for the Carhartt fans who want to share the brand with their pups!" —Fox

Get it from Amazon for $14.99+ (available in seven sizes).
14
Amazon
A cat litter deodorizer
Promising review: "I have three cats and multiple litter boxes throughout my house. This stuff is a game-changer! My newly adopted cat is sensitive (or maybe I should say he's a finicky brat) when it comes to strong smells in his litter box. I recently had to switch to unscented litter for him. Having three cats, I know it's hard to find an unscented litter that helps control odor. This somehow helps a lot but isn't so strong that it bothers my cat either. I scoop the boxes daily and mix a small amount of this in when I do. It helps dramatically!" —PB

Get a 20oz box on Amazon for $2.03 (also available in a 30oz size).
15
amazon.com
Doggy cake mix your canine is sure to devour.
Promising review: "This was a huge hit, since both of our chocolate labs LIVE for peanut butter. Instead of the yogurt icing, I melted some actual peanut butter in the microwave and used that as icing instead. Chuckie could barely wait for it to bake!" —aim1030

Get it from Amazon for $9.99 (available in six flavors).
16
amazon.com
A water fountain with a silicone mat
Promising review: "I bought this for my mom's cat because he loves running water. Her cat loved it so much so I bought one for my cat. It’s been out of the box for five seconds and he’s already drinking from it. It’s so cute! Very quiet. And holds a lot of water!" —den93011

Get it from Amazon for $27.99 (available in two colors).
17
amazon.com
A Kong chew toy
Promising review: "Kongs are to dogs what Candy Crush is to humans. No, seriously. You pull the Kong out and they get this crazed hyper-focused look on their faces and you know the fun is about to start! Stuff it with treats, peanut butter, cheeze whiz, or literally nothing at all. It doesn't matter, your dog will go crazy for this toy, particularly if they're a chewer or chaser! They're great for fetch, and (shhh, don't tell my dog) I particularly like pulling ours out when I can see my Boston Terrier Xander wants to play but I'm too busy with housework (or Facebook) to throw the same ball over and over and over." —berlee

Get it from Amazon for $11.99.
18
Amazon
A pack of hypoallergenic dog wipes
Promising review: "Love these wipes for our little dirt magnets. I keep them right by the door so they get cleaned up when entering. The little guys now are starting to lift their paws." —Carole Richardson

Get a pack of 100 from Amazon for $4.99.
19
amazon.com
An electric flopping fish toy
Promising review: "I chose this interactive fish toy for our new 7-month-old rescued boy kitty because he was starting to annoy his older sisters. He has A LOT of energy and is quite smart. He was a little hesitant at first but after watching his sisters interact with it, he decided to take on the fish. He strikes it, wrestles with it, and carries it all around. He will play with it for a long time and is tired afterward. Exactly what I was hoping for. I love how you can easily remove the battery to charge. It charges quickly and lasts for several days. Sooo convenient! And you can easily hand wash the 'skin.' Oh, and it comes w/ a great catnip pouch that easily slips inside with the battery pack. The packaging cracked us up. It looked like smoked trout in a shrink-wrapped bag. Lol. All my cats highly recommend this toy!" —Diana V.

Get it from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in four styles).
20
amazon.com
A heartbeat stuffed toy
Promising review: "Amazing!! Must buy!! Brought home our new Havanese puppy yesterday! He loves it!! Barely cried slept four hours straight!! He is only 8 weeks old!!!! A must-have for new puppy owners!!!" —Adriana Aagaard

Get it from Amazon for $39.95 (available in five colors).
21
amazon.com
A hide-a-squirrel puzzle toy
Promising review: "I bought this around 6-months ago for my 10-lb, 2-year-old Chihuahua mix. It’s become his favorite and most cherished item! We still have all three little squirrels, but my dog likes to nibble on their little strands of hair, and rather than fish the squirrels out of the stump, he loves to just carry the empty stump with him everywhere and he runs to it every time he comes back from a walk or finishes eating. He also likes to carry it out with him when he goes out to sunbathe. He and I have to tug it daily! While he is a little guy, he tugs and shakes it vigorously every day and has nibbled on parts of it over time and it is still in fairly good shape. We washed it in the washing machine recently and it didn’t fall apart! Whenever this does fall apart, in time, I’ll definitely just replace it. This item is as cute and fun as it looks and I think any dog that likes toys will be excited about it as soon as you open it! :)" —Bailey O.

Get it from Amazon for $12.99+ (available in four sizes and 12 styles).
22
amazon.com
And a travel water bottle to make long walks
Promising review: "This water bottle is truly a godsend! I cannot imagine using any other travel water bottle for my pups! It is slim, fits perfectly in a bottle slot in my travel bag; it is lightweight and has a loop to put around my wrist when I walk with my pups. It is extremely convenient on car rides when my pup is thirsty and needs a quick pick-me-up! I especially love the fact that it sucks the water back in, so that I am not wasting unused water. The 12-oz bottle is perfect for tiny dogs. Anything bigger than 10 lbs, I would recommend you purchase the larger bottle." —LV4NMLS

Get it on Amazon for $16.99+ (available in two sizes and also in pink).
A plush lightweight puffer vest

Dog Coats To Keep Your Pup Warm This Winter

