Just 22 Things That Are Great For Anyone With A Pet To Own

A Carhartt collar

"We got the orange one for our doggo, he is a red-tri Aussie and it looks very handsome on him! Somehow, he knew it was for him and was very excited about it, so he would give a great review too if he could! :bThe bronze buckle is a nice accent to it as well. This collar is. Was also able to easily attach his dog tag, and the attachment for the dog tag on this is very sturdy as well. Size is also true. Definitely recommend for the Carhartt fans who want to share the brand with their pups!" — Fox