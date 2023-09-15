Shopping

28 Products So Great Reviewers Over 50 Have Basically Written Them Love Letters

1
Amazon
A bleach-free, no-scrub weekly shower spray
Promising review: "I am 51 with a 31-year-old back injury from the military. It has become much harder in recent years to test my limits the way I did when I was younger, and eventually I couldn’t scrub our bathtubs and showers without incapacitating spasms. I tried other cleaners similar to this that might as well have been plain water, but the previous positive reviews persuaded me to give this a shot. THIS IS GOLD! I used it several days in a row as suggested at first, and I was surprised to see how much of a difference it made it just that first week. Now I have a weekly ritual every Sunday where I move all the hair products and soap to the bathroom counter after my shower, and I start by spraying the shower doors from inside first, then covering the fiberglass walls from top to bottom from outside the shower, including the fixtures, the floor, and the tracks for the sliding glass doors. I cannot say enough how thankful I am to have found an effective cleaner that does the work I can’t physically do anymore. I swear by this and would recommend it to ANYONE, whether they have physical limitations like me or just want to skip the scrubbing and save the time!" —Mary Weir
$20.98 at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A two-pack of teeth-whitening pens
Promising review: "I’ve had stained teeth from drinking coffee for over 50 years. I tried brushing after having my daily coffee and even used professional solution in a tray but nothing worked. I used the AsaVea pen twice the first day and saw immediate results. After a week of using the pen as directed twice a day, I’m proud to smile!" —Amazon Customer
$14.95 at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A beloved tightening cream (17,000+ reviewers rated it 5 stars)
Promising review: "I am 60 and I could not get rid of the cellulite on my legs. I started using this product six weeks ago and can noticeably see a difference. I apply morning and evening, before bed for optimal results. It goes on smooth and has a creamy, non-sticky feel. The smell is dreamy, and even my husband has commented on the improvement. Make sure you apply in a circular motion for optimal coverage, absorption and circulation." —Amazon Customer
$22+ at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A pair of compression gloves to relieve pain caused by arthritis, carpal tunnel, and tendonitis.
Read more about compression gloves and osteoarthritis at Mayo Clinic.

Promising review: "I’m 70 years old and have arthritis in my hands. I’ve used copper bracelets and other gloves for several years and they are some what helpful but these gloves seems to do a lot better. They have a tight fit and are very comfortable. They are very durable as I wear them while working outside, hunting, fishing or whatever. The other gloves I’ve had would have been torn and ripped up by now but these gloves look like I just took them out of the box and I’ve washed them twice." —Keith Proffer
$13.97 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A pair of super-soft, ultra-stretchy, and cozy Levi's pull-on skinny jeans
Promising review: "I hate jeans. I find them to be uncomfortable. But I love these jeans!! They are very comfortable and stretchy. I sit at a desk all day and I am so comfortable, almost like I'm wearing leggings. These actually look and feel like denim. My butt looks really good in them. I am 51 years old. Very highly recommended. I'm here to write my review and order more in other colors. My only problem is I now have to clean out my drawers of all the other jeans I have wasted my money on." —JENNIFER MORTON

Available in sizes 2–28 plus, three inseam lengths, and a variety of colors.
$11.97+ at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A pet hair roller
Promising review: "I rarely write reviews, but I love this so much that I felt compelled. I have had cats my entire life and I am 62 years old. I have tried many things over the years to get cat hair off the furniture, but everything was so time-consuming. This ChomChom works so well and so fast! Watch the video that the manufacturer provides on how to use it. I am going to buy one for every person I know that has pets that shed." —Debbie C
$19.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A tub of brightening, firming, and rejuvenating eye cream
Promising review: "I have been using this daily for about eight months now. I am 60 years old. It reduced the puffiness and bags under my eyes. I am Sicilian and had dark circles. It has brightened up my eye area. I am very surprised as I have paid much more for eye creams that have done so much less. I recently had pre-cancerous cells removed at the bridge of my nose. After healing, I was left with a dark scar. The dermatologist told me that it would heal over time. Since I began to apply this eye cream, the mark has almost disappeared entirely. I shop constantly from Amazon. This is the first time that I have taken the time to write a review. That's how impressed I am with this product. If you decide to purchase this, you won't be sorry." —Lynda M.
$14.99+ at Amazon
8
www.amazon.com
A grape cutter that'll give you peace of mind when feeding kids
Promising review: "This is the most fun gadget. I like to cut my olives and grape tomatoes up in my salad so there's more to go around! This was SO fun to use and worked SO SO SO well. The only time it's not incredible is if the grape tomato is a little too big. But if it's small or medium it's FABULOUS. And works BEAUTIFULLY on olives omg. SO FUN! Yes I'm almost 57 years old...oy!" —Amy
$11.95 at Amazon
9
www.amazon.com
A reviewer-beloved veggie chopper
Promising review: "Why didn't I have one of these years ago? I absolutely love, love, love it. I've chopped carrots, celery, onions and even soft cheese. I'm 80 years old and have arthritis in my hands, so I improvise a bit. I cut my carrots in thick rounds before dicing and that works fine. Just be careful as the blades are very sharp." —April Sulfarro
$29.99+ at Amazon
10
www.amazon.com
A nail concealer for subtly hiding yellowing and staining on your nails
Promising reviews: "As a 62-year-old woman who gardens, cleans house, etc., I needed something that improved the look of my nails without looking cheap or crappy. This was more than I wanted to spend on nail polish...but totally worth it. Two coats showed NO ridges and looks better than natural without looking fake or cheap. Totally worth it!" —Unbiased Independent Reviewer

"The best nail product I’ve ever used! I am 75 years old! It cost more than any nail product I’ve ever bought but two coats have lasted me over two weeks without chipping! A product has to be outstanding for me to write a review and this product qualifies!!" —Frances
$20 at Amazon
11
www.amazon.com
An in-flight foot hammock to make your economy seat feel a bit more like business class
This works best if you're 5'4" or shorter.

Promising review: "I saw this item on Amazon while shopping for resources to make our 23-hour flight to Australia and New Zealand a bit easier on my 84-year-old father. He has neuropothy and I was more than a bit concerned for his comfort. Both he and I used the product and it made a huge difference for both of us because it keeps the circulation going rather than the static pooling of blood when feet are on the floor increasing not only discomfort but also the risk of DVTs. I highly recommend this product to anyone who has more than a short flight to take. It's now part of my traveling kit." —barrad
$21.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A facial hair trimmer if you're tired of plucking your unibrow or mustache
Promising review: "I am beside myself with this purchase!! I bought it hoping it would at least somewhat work, as so many don't. This is absolutely perfection! It works well, it's quiet, small, easy to take with you if you so desire and most importantly...IT WORKS!!! I'm a soon-to-be 65-year-old woman who has hair where I never did before, most annoying. This gets rid of it. I used it again a couple days later and what I am finding is that I need to use it less and less. Really cool!" —Sandy E'Bell
$16.95+ at Amazon
13
www.amazon.com
An anti-humidity spray
Promising review: "I don't usually try all the latest hair things because my hair is very fine and it doesn't like product. But, I received as a sample and I can't believe how nice it made my hair and how long it lasted. I have to wash every single day or my hair would be limp and lifeless. You could tell if I didn't wash my hair for one day. This miracle stuff makes it so that I don't have to wash my hair for a good three days at least and it still looks fresh. It also lasts between washes, so I only have to use it every other wash or sometimes not for three or four. I can't live without this now that I found it. It took me till my 50s to find this amazing product. I sure coulda used this in my 20s!" —B.S.
$28 at Amazon
14
www.amazon.com
A crystal chandelier cleaner that'll leave your light fixtures looking shiny
Promising review: "This stuff is amazing. I am 80 years old and my days of getting on a ladder to clean this chandler are far behind me. Whatever is in this bottle is well worth the money." —Janice Hunt
$22.89 at Amazon
15
www.amazon.com
A memory foam seat cushion with cooling gel
Promising review: "I got this cushion for my 91-year-old grandmother. She had just gotten out of rehab after falling and fracturing her pelvis in five places. She is very frail and only weighs 100 pounds. Her tailbone had started to get red and as a nurse I knew that was the first sign of a pressure sore. We put barrier creams on it but bottom line was she needed pressure relief. She didn't like it at first because it was too high and not very soft. When I explained to her its purpose she said she would try it. Well now she won't be without it. She said it makes a big difference when she is sitting as she no longer has pain or numbness in her tailbone area. The product is very well made and even has a cover you can wash. Not that it matters in the scheme of things, but it is also a nice looking cushion, she wouldn't have it any other way." — Denise M. Mattern
$47.95+ at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A crème to powder waterproof eyeshadow stick for a stay-all-day eyeshadow
Promising review: "I'm 52, with crepey eyelids and they itch and water if a smidge of eye product gets in them. Powder shadow is a complete no-go! Just bought two of these and I am so happy! After years of not wearing shadow, I am back in the game! It goes on creamy exactly where you put it. The smudger works beautifully and it stayed put all day with no creasing, no watery or itchiness. Didn't use any primer, just on clean, moisturized skin Thank you! I will definitely be getting more colors!" —Tania Nicholson

Available in 34 shades.
$16 at Amazon
17
www.amazon.com
A jar opener to loosen that impossible-to-open pickle jar
Promising review: "Though I admit to being a senior citizen, I don't think of myself as old by any means. I can still open a jar with no problem. I bought this for my father-in-law and after we put it up, I fell in love with this thing and ordered myself one. I put it under an overhead cabinet and he slides a jar in with both hands and the lid pops right off no matter how hard it's stuck on. And no, I don't work for the company or own stock in it. It's just that with all the junk you can order off the internet, it's refreshing to get something that actually works exactly as advertised." —Ken Griffeth
$18.55 at Amazon
18
www.amazon.com
A two-pack of soft gel footpads to absorb shock
Promising review: "This was for a 93-year-old who could barely walk due to blisters and pain. These pads worked great and the user is up walking and moving" —Stephen G Jackson
$16.99 at Amazon
19
www.amazon.com
A pair of open-toed sandals
Psst — a whole bunch of reviewers compare these to Birkenstocks, saying they're not only more affordable but even comfier! They are also included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can test them out before committing if you’re a Prime member!

Promising review: "I am 67 years old and have severe lower back pain. These sandals help because of the cork soles. I love these sandals and will order more." —K Baldwin

Available in women's sizes 6–12, including wide sizes, as well as 20 colors.
$29.99 at Amazon
20
Amazon
Washing machine cleaning tablets to clear out harmful residue
They're safe to use with pretty much any type of washer: HE or regular, top-loading and front-loading.

Promising review: "I'm 64 years old and have never had a washing machine go 'sour' until this summer. It's been so incredibly humid, I can only guess that's what has caused the bad musty odor in our washer, which is only about 5 years old. I've tried everything from vinegar to bleach, but nothing got rid of the smell. I tried this and the odor improved quite a bit, but not totally, so I put it through another treatment and the washing machine seems back to it's fresh self. I'll start using this every month and hopefully, funky washing machine will never return." —Karen
$11.95 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A cuticle oil because too many gel manis have destroyed your nails
Promising review: "I was skeptical that this would do anything for my fragile nails. Four months later I'm stunned that my nails are not chipping and peeling like they used to, and even the ridges are diminishing. When I look at the quarter-inch or so of growth from the nail bed that has occurred since I started using this product, I see nice smooth healthy nails. I can't wait to see what they look like several months from now when the entire nail has had a chance to grow out. I apply the oil all around the nail including under the tips of the nails before I go to bed most nights and massage it in while I watch the evening news. It is good to know nice nails are not a thing of the past even though I'm over 50 years old." —All His 247
$9.90 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
Some elastic no-tie shoelaces for kiddos, older adults, people with mobility issues, etc.
Promising reviews: "I'm 70 years old and have trouble bending over to tie my shoes. These laces are a blessing. This is my third purchase of these shoestrings. I highly recommend them." —Quintin E.

"These laces are great for my walking shoes! I walk 5 miles and I am 56 years old. Being older, after a day of work, my feet sometime swell. With these laces there is room for the little bit of swelling."—jereynol

Available in 9 sizes and 13 colors.
$10.99+ at Amazon
23
www.amazon.com
A powerful snail repair cream to brighten dull skin, fade discoloration, add plumpness
Promising review: "I'm 55 years old and my skin is a bit sensitive. I don't have a lot of wrinkles, but I'm definitely noticing a few more laugh lines and forehead crinkles than I had a few years ago! I've tried several moisturizers and have not been terribly impressed with any of them until now. This stuff really is great — incredibly hydrating without feeling greasy and it absorbs quickly. It feels great on my skin. In just a few short weeks, I definitely notice an improvement in my skin tone and fewer lines and wrinkles! Plus, the customer service is great. I had questions when I first received the product and got followup response immediately. I will definitely be ordering this product again. I use it in the evening and morning; no need for two different moisturizers. Very pleased!" —sbakey
$20 at Amazon
24
www.amazon.com
Embryolisse, a cult-favorite French moisturizing cream
Promising review: "So far I am loving this lotion. I put in on every morning under my makeup and it leaves my face perfectly moisturized all day long. I also noticed I use less foundation because it’s so moisturizing. I don’t believe there is any miracle moisturize that will ever get rid of our crows feet, laugh lines, neck sagging, etc. but this moisturizer helps reduce the look of these problems as long as they’re not deep surface. I’m 68 years old and never was someone who was a 'sun worshipper' and, fortunately, stopped smoking in 1980 after smoking for 15 years. Those two things do a lot of damage to your skin, so to all young women reading this who are doing these two things, take it from me, if you want to retain healthy, youthful skin, stop these too harmful habits. Use sunscreen when you are in the sun and use moisturizer now. Embryolisse seems to be a good place to start!" —Janet Cahill
$16 at Amazon
25
Amazon
A mattress lifter so you can elevate your very heavy mattress and more easily tuck in the sheets
Promising review: "We have a Tempur-pedic king size bed that is extremely heavy, which makes changing the sheets a very challenging chore! I came across this item and seeing it was a reasonable price and looked sturdy I thought I would give it a try. Well I am so VERY happy I did!!! It is extremely well made, light weight and tucks the bottom and top sheets under the heavy mattress with no effort! I am 71 years old with arthritis in both hands and the chore I hated is no longer a problem. Whoever invented this, I thank you VERY much!!! Job well done❤️!" —Amazon Customer
$26.95 at Amazon
26
Yi Yang / BuzzFeed
A roll-on migraine stick
Promising review: "I have been a severe migraine sufferer since I was 9 years old. I am now 51. I tried this last night — I rubbed a little on my neck and forehead and it really gave me relief. This is the first non-pill form that gave me relief. The scent is very mild and pleasant. I highly recommend." —Lisa

My colleague tested and loved this. Read her full Migrastil Migraine Stick review to learn more.
$11.99 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A ceiling fan cleaner
Promising review: "I ordered one for myself and one for my mother. She is 83 years old and insisting on getting on a ladder to clean her ceiling fans. She no longer has to get on a ladder and she absolutely loves to use this product. She also uses the attachment for door frames. We both love the convenience and ease of this product. Highly recommend." —Joane
$34.99+ at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A breast pillow for those who want a little bit more support at night
Promising review: "I bought this bra primarily to keep separation between my breasts at night time when I sleep on my side. When I received this product I love the satin feel it was very comfortable to sleep with but it was too loose on my bare skin. I am 63 and my B cup breasts sag. Initially I was going to return it but instead decided to try it over/ on top of a soft sleep bra and tighten the straps under and behind back. Perfect! Would highly recommend." —Janice Taylor
$38 at Amazon

A Trtl neck pillow

37 Travel Products You’ll Gush About To Your Friends Almost As Much As The Actual Vacation

