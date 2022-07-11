Shopping

16 Great Pairs Of Sunglasses With Literally Thousands Of Positive Reviews

Sunnier days mean it's time for new sunnies.
Becca Glasser-Baker

Popular items on this list include:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A pair of Micheal Kors sunglasses
Also available in brown.

Promising review: "I love these glasses because they fit my slim face perfectly. They are also affordable, comfortable, stylish and comes with a one-year warranty!" — MM
$53 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A pair of smaller rectangle shades for an It Girl vibe.
Available in 32 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "These glasses are fabulous and way affordable. They’re perfect to wear with a hat as they don’t push up into the brim or are forced down leaving marks on your nose." — Callahan Foley
$12.70 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A pair of heart sunglasses
Available in 24 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I have ordered and reordered I don't know how many pairs now because I'm obsessed with these glasses! I own them in purple, red, and transparent green which I think looks more like teal. Depending on the color of the shade on the glasses, looking at something like the sky can be a little trippy but yet very cool. Anytime I've worn them, everyone has complimented me and enjoy trying them out. I have even ordered them for friends and send it to them in their favorite color as a gift. Quality is pretty good too, I'm very careful to not scratch them and none have broken or cracked and I use them a lot. Shipping is fast and good packaging." — Claudia
$7.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A pair of oversized sunnies
Available in 30 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "Loving my polarized Wowsun sunglasses. They fit my face perfectly. Super comfortable, lightweight, yet sturdy. The design is unisex, not overly girly, which is perfect for that California cool look. The lenses are terrific, reduces glare, while changing colors to give it an extra effect. Overall, super happy with not just the design, but happy with the materials and construction. Will be wearing these all the time!" — Phi
$16.14 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A pair of round glasses
Available in seven colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I am seriously obsessed with these sunglasses (I love these more than my Ray-Bans and that’s saying a lot)! They are extremely sturdy, and great quality. What I love the most is that these came in a cute hard eyeglass case which is perfect for travel. It also came with a polarization test (so cool and these are polarized which is amazing) and a microfiber cloth for cleaning the lenses. They are so chic and go with so many outfits! I loved them so much!" — Stephanie Russell
$17.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A pair of wrap-around sunglasses for a Y2K-inspired sporty look
Available in 11 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I was so happy to receive my Kasting King sunglasses. They are featherweight and fit perfectly on my face. They fit with and without my cap. They don't slide around on my face while I'm fishing and they do such a wonderful job of cutting the glare of the sun on the water. I'm making Kast King my go to sunglasses not only to fish in but for my everyday wear. I would definitely recommend these to men and women alike." — Nita W.
$26.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A pair of whimsical sunglasses inspired by Kurt Cobain
Available in nine colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I bought these for a costume and I am digging them for regular use. I never expected them to look good but they do. They are strong, excellent material, great quality and come in a stylish box with a nice bag and cleaning cloth." — marivel linares
$11.68 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A pair of rounded sunnies
Available in 11 colors.

Promising review: "I bought these a couple of weeks ago, and I wear them almost every day! I get tons of compliments on these sunnies and they fit very well. The frames also appear very durable and made to last. They come nicely packaged, along with a nice box and case for safe keeping. Very happy with this purchase." — Faquinobetz
$14.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
A pair of stunning sunnies
Available in 29 colors.

Promising review: "I'm writing this review after a year and a half of beating the ever-living crap out of these sunglasses, and I am happy to report that they are holding up impossibly well. The polarization is great on the lenses, and despite me seemingly trying to wreck them, they are unscathed. I've knocked them off my head a thousand times, dropped them on concrete, and even lost them (briefly) while kayaking, and they are still adorable and functional! I have thought about purchasing as second pair, but honestly, my first pair has held up so well, I don't even need to! Great purchase. Zero regrets." — RaeWuschi
$13.96 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A pair of semi-rimless framed sunglasses
Available in 67 colors.

Promising review: "I love these sunglasses! These sunglasses look exactly like high-end ones without breaking the bank. They are sleek, professional-looking, comfortable with no painful or awkward feeling anywhere, and legitimately polarized. You can definitely tell the difference when wearing them outside in the sun, it feels like you can see everything more clearly. These sunglasses come with a soft storage bag, lens cloth, and polarized testing strip. Shipping was fast and customer service reached out offering help which is always nice when companies put in the effort to follow up. Overall, 10/10 would recommend. :)" — Ashley Turnitsa
$14.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A pair of heart-shaped sunglasses
Available in 24 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "Absolutely LOVE these. They're super adorable. They came neatly packaged, in a nice box. It included a soft cleaning cloth, cloth bag, and a keychain with a mini flat head and phillips head screwdriver. For the money, these were worth it! Very happy with my purchase!" — Katie
$11.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
A pair of Ray-Ban-inspired sunnies
Available in 11 colors.

Promising review: "I have a small face and sunglasses are usually HUGE, heavy and loose on me. These sunglasses are absolutely fantastic! NEVER have I been SO impressed as I am with these! Super light weight, comfortable, and they STAY put. They feel as though they were custom designed just to fit me! I literally wanted to cry I’m so happy! The packaging was impeccable. Very impressive! I feel like the design and shape of these would compliment ANY face shape. When I ordered these I figured they would be just an ok product that was flimsy, gaudy, and you wouldn’t be able to look down because they might slide right off. Not the case! They are super comfortable but secure. I’m getting more! If you are searching for excellent fit, style, quality, and affordability these are your answer❤️💕." — lonell
$15.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A pair of sunnies with over 13,000 5-star reviews
Available in 20 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "These sunglasses feel so high end I can’t believe I paid so little. They fit very comfortably and are lightweight. The lens is even clearer than I expected. Overall amazing and feel more expensive than ray bans. I hate sunglasses with clear nose hold grips and these are seamless on the glasses which made me choose them from the start. No weird marks on your nose when you take them off! Can’t say enough about them. The packaging was amazing and it came with a repair kit also." — liz
$14.99 at Amazon
14
Amazon
A pair of small cat-eye sunnies
Available in 8 colors.

Promising review: "I love these sunglasses! I also love the extra effort that the company puts in their products. It comes super well-packaged and protected, has a cleaning cloth, a mini screw driver to tighten hinges, and a protection case! They look very well-made and durable. Even my mom wants a pair! They’re absolutely awesome!" — Sophie
$14.99 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A pair of Celine-inspired sunglasses
Available in 10 colors.

Promising review: "I'm obsessed with this sunglass line!! Honestly, this is my third or fourth pair of Sojos and I just love this brand! The shapes are always on trend, the quality is amazing and the price points are extremely affordable! I don't feel bad spending the money because I know I'm not great when it comes to keeping up with sunglasses. Every pair I've purchased is sturdy and lasts. I've only had these a few weeks but I started wearing them immediately. I started receiving compliments on them the same day I started wearing them. Obsessed! Thank you, Sojos! Keep doing what you're doing :) Would love to see more product categories from this brand." — Nicole
$14.99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
And a pair of viral yellow-frame sunglasses
Available in 28 colors and patterns.

Promising review: "I love these glasses so much! Everyone wanted to wear them and I got a ton of compliments. 1,000% buy them." — Karen Tomlinson
$17.98 at Amazon
A suuuper popular pair of '90s-inspired, high-waisted Abercrombie jeans

If You Hate Wearing Shorts, These 23 Summer Pants Belong In Your Cart

Popular in the Community

shoppingFashionStylesunglasses

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

FYI, Almost No One Reapplies Sunscreen As Often As They Should

Food & Drink

Stop Pretending You Know What Orange Wine Is

Wellness

10 Mindless Habits That May Be Causing You Back Pain

Shopping

For Amazon Prime Members, These Early-Access Prime Day Deals Are Already Live

Work/Life

5 Personality Traits That Are Actually Forms Of Anxiety

Style & Beauty

Men Share The Costly Lengths They’ve Taken To Prevent Balding

Parenting

The Problem With The AAP’s New Breastfeeding Guidelines

Shopping

26 Products That Anyone With D Cups Or Up Will Probably Love

Shopping

10 Pieces Of Carry-On Luggage Guaranteed To Meet The FAA's Size Requirements

Shopping

20 Shoes Reviewers Swear You Can Comfortably Wear For Hours And Hours

Shopping

11 Outdoor Games That Will Make Your House The Coolest On The Block

Shopping

30 Pet Products That Convinced Skeptical Buyers

Shopping

42 DIY Home Upgrades You Can Make Even If You're Not *Super* Handy

Shopping

These Cooling Towels Will Be Your New Best Friend On Hot Summer Days

Shopping

13 Target Travel Essentials That'll Make The Misery Of Flying More Bearable

Shopping

37 Fast-Acting Products That'll Help Solve Some Of Your Biggest Summer Problems

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

These Soft And Supportive Bike Shorts Are My Summer Wardrobe MVP

Food & Drink

How To Make A Dirty Shirley, The Unofficial Drink Of Summer

Parenting

These Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Every State

Shopping

10 Brilliant Items From Target That Will Keep Your Pup Cool This Summer

Wellness

The Symptom Of Anxiety And Panic Attacks We Don't Talk About Enough

Home & Living

Toxic Social Accounts Don’t Deserve Your Follow. Here Are 8 Ways To Spot Them.

Shopping

Target Has A Version Of The Famous 'Sex Couch' Everyone Went Nuts Over

Wellness

What To Do If Your Insurance Denies You Treatment Based On Your Weight

Shopping

Early Access To Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale Is Here

Shopping

44 Beauty Products Reviewers Agree Are Very Good At Their Jobs

Wellness

What Fitness Pros Do When They Don't Feel Like Working Out

Food & Drink

The Absolute Best Way To Make A Mojito (And The Common Mistake To Avoid)

Parenting

17 Funny Tweets From Parents In Response To 'Are We There Yet?'

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Parenting

50 Unusual Baby Names Parents Chose For Their Newborns In 2021

Wellness

Want Better-Quality Sleep? Avoid Doing These 14 Things.

Style & Beauty

Everything To Know About TikTok's Latest 'Jello Skin' Trend

Food & Drink

The Right (And Wrong) Kind Of Potatoes For Making Potato Salad

Shopping

Meet The Easy, Elegant Piece Of Jewelry That Your Summer Outfit Is Missing

Shopping

12 Walmart Beach Day Must-Haves Under $30

Shopping

We Found 10 More Affordable Takes On Prada‘s $1,170 Beach Bag

Shopping

33 Cleaning Products With Really Convincing Before And After Pictures

Shopping

20 Durable Shoes You'll Be Wearing For More Than One Summer