Greta Thunberg Really Likes This Joke Hotline Adults Can Call If They Hate Her

Adults can be so childish sometimes ― especially when it comes to outrage aimed at teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Comedy writers Evan Williams and Mark Humphries have brilliantly captured how ridiculous grown-ass humans look when they express their frustrations with the 16-year-old Swede in a hilarious sketch about a helpline for adults who, well, want to complain about Thunberg.

“If you’re a grown adult who needs to yell at a child for some reason, the Greta Thunberg helpline is here to tolerate you,” the hilarious video’s voice-over says.

If you’re a grown adult enraged by 16-year-old activist @GretaThunberg, satirist @markhumphries and his co-writer @evanwilliams have created a new service that could help. #abc730 pic.twitter.com/vkbuSpwa9U — abc730 (@abc730) September 26, 2019

Thunberg herself has even endorsed the sketch, retweeting the video Thursday with the caption “Hang in there! Help is available.”

Hang in there! Help is available. https://t.co/aenieXxVut — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 26, 2019

The video’s content is presumably inspired by recent attacks made on Thunberg by President Donald Trump, Fox News host Laura Ingraham and Daily Wire journalist Michael Knowles ― the latter of which called the activist, who has Asperger’s syndrome, “mentally ill” during an appearance on Fox News’ “The Story.” The network apologized for Knowles’ remark on Monday.

The vile slung at Thunberg even inspired the activist herself to take time out of her busy schedule of lobbying world leaders on climate change Wednesday to address all the hate, calling them out for attacking “my looks, my clothes, my behaviour and my differences.”

Here we go again...

As you may have noticed, the haters are as active as ever - going after me, my looks, my clothes, my behaviour and my differences.

They come up with every thinkable lie and conspiracy theory. (Thread->) pic.twitter.com/5rS2VpZj00 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 25, 2019

“It seems they will cross every possible line to avert the focus, since they are so desperate not to talk about the climate and ecological crisis,” Thunberg wrote in the viral thread, adding, “I honestly don’t understand why adults would choose to spend their time mocking and threatening teenagers and children for promoting science, when they could do something good instead.”

It seems they will cross every possible line to avert the focus, since they are so desperate not to talk about the climate and ecological crisis.

Being different is not an illness and the current, best available science is not opinions - it’s facts. -> — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 25, 2019

I honestly don’t understand why adults would choose to spend their time mocking and threatening teenagers and children for promoting science, when they could do something good instead. I guess they must simply feel so threatened by us. -> — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 25, 2019