26 Gifts That Make Great Toddler Birthday Presents

Buying a present for a toddler can be challenging. You may be trying to find a toy that’s different from anything else they already own, something that combines both playing and learning and, let’s be honest, something that won’t require too much effort to assemble or be annoying to you. But your stressful search for the perfect toddler birthday present ends here, because this list of unique gift ideas is sure to make their special day feel extra fun.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
1
A talking and singing LeapFrog 'Yum-2-3' Toaster
2
An 'itsy pack' of Clixo building toys
3
A set of 'Sesame Street' Cookie Monster's Shapes Magnatiles
4
A three-chord Loog Mini acoustic guitar
5
A 'Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek' game
6
A personalized superhero cape
7
A 360-degree-rotating 3-in-1 LED globe, constellation map, and night light
8
A personalized 'Animal Fun' memory game
9
A 'Learn-A-Lot Avocados' game
10
A built-to-last, no lead, no plastic, nontoxic 14-piece magnetic wooden block set
11
An Anna or an Elsa 'Frozen 2' musical adventure singing doll
12
A three-wheeled micro scooter
13
A construction vehicles playset
14
A pair of 'Fly-noculars'
15
An Educational Insights 'Design & Drill Bolt Buddies' rocket
16
A 30-piece 'Farmers Market' color sorting set
17
A 12-pack of durable and sustainable all-natural pure beeswax crayons
18
A 17-piece '1-2-3 Build It! Rocket-Train-Helicopter' set
19
A 22-piece shaking, tapping, beating and blowing wooden instrument set
20
A personalized wooden workbench
21
A 10-pack of Play-Doh
22
And a Play-Doh 'Kitchen Creations Candy Delight' play set
23
A 36-piece wooden pattern blocks animals jigsaw puzzle
24
A four-wheeled Hape 'Scoot Around Ride-On' wood bike with rubber wheels
25
A light-up 'Pick Up and Count' vacuum with bouncing balls
26
A solar-powered 'Pretend and Play' calculator cash register