34 Great Travel Products Perfect For Long Or Short Trips Alike

Popular items on this list:
A Trtl neck pillow that’s so much more comfortable than those cheap flimsy pillows you buy at the airport minutes before your flight.
A fanny pack for a travel-friendly way to carry all of your essentials on your trip.
An in-flight phone mount so you don’t have to awkwardly hold your phone in your hand the whole trip to watch the TV show you downloaded before takeoff.
A soft blazer
Get all the coziness of a warm, snuggly coat with the structured aesthetic of a blazer with Athleta's Eastbound blazer. It gives you a more put-together look than a sweatshirt but without sacrificing comfort. Get it from Athleta for $119.20.
A Trtl neck pillow
The Trtl pillow is adjustable; you simply wrap the pillow around your neck and secure it with Velcro, and if you find it's too loose, just make it a bit tighter! You will never sleep better on a plane than with this pillow.Get it from Amazon for $29.99 (available in four colors).
An in-flight phone mount
Promising review:
"I bought this nifty gadget about six months ago for a multi-leg, ultra-long-haul trip and it more than held up the entire duration. I was able to finagle it to fit the tray tables on different planes, and like others, I find the height just nice when clamped onto a stowed tray table. It also works on my roller carry-on handle during layovers.
However, I find myself using it a lot outside of travel too! Work-wise, I've clamped it onto my office desk shelving to hold my phone at eye level beside my computer. At home, I simply clamped it to a deck of cards and it turns into a versatile stand that I can place on any flat surface. Heck, I've been using it to hold my phone comfortably at eye level while watching videos in bed. It's extremely well-built, and I find myself fidgeting with it all the time. Thus far it still feels solid and I don't anticipate breaking it any time soon. Even if it does break, I'll be happy to buy another one or two of it!" — EarendilGet it from Amazon for $12.97 (also available in a set of two).
A collapsible water bottle
Promising review:
"Well this is the coolest thing ever! I travel quite a bit, and I usually don't take a bottle with me because they are big and bulky, and I usually lose it! This collapsible water bottle is a perfect traveling accessory. It stays collapsed until after security, and then I fill it up for the trip.
It's a good size and fits in my side compartment in my travel backpack and the cap screws in securely so I don't have to worry about it opening accidentally and spilling all over the place. I follow the instructions on how to clean it and it works just fine." — M. LyonsGet it from Amazon for $26.95 (available in eight colors).
A leather duffle bag for the refined, worldly traveler that you are
Promising review:
"So worth the money!! I have been searching for a nice leather duffel bag. I have found a few that I wanted to buy but couldn't bring myself to pay $300–$400 for one right now. I figured I'd check Amazon and came across this bag. I read all the great reviews and figured why not? I was skeptical though because the bag was under $100. Let me tell you every review is spot on. Such a nice bag. Big too. I'm in love with it. This company does a great job. Quality stitching, leather, zippers, etc. Don't hesitate; it's well worth the money!!!" — johnGet it from Amazon for $64.99+ (available in four sizes).
A portable door lock
Check it out in action on TikTok here!
Promising review:
"My apartment door has a deadbolt but no lock on the door handle. The latch is also misplaced so if it’s not dead bolted anyone can just push my door open. Took a few tries to get this right but makes me feel much more secure and it’s easy to use when you get the hang of it!
I also take this with me when traveling as it fits almost all doors. Definitely recommend, thanks TikTok for showing this to me." — AnnaGet it from Amazon for $14.99.
An AirFly Pro wireless transmitter that you can plug into the TV screen
You can even pair two sets of headphones at once to the AirFly! Promising review:
"Ever since I purchased my wireless Bose earbuds, I always hated having to use another set when I was on an airplane with the seat-back entertainment system. I tried many different models to connect the system to my Bluetooth headsets until I came across this one, and it is amazing!
It seamlessly connects to my headset, very clear and reliable audio, and it takes the stress away from having to carry multiple headsets! Thank you!!!" — Ryan MalloyGet it from Amazon for $44.99.
And speaking of -- a pair of AirPods Pro
Promising review:
"I wish I could give more than 5 stars. I’m a very picky person when it comes to what sounds are flooding my ears and I tell you, I’ve owned Bose and thought those were the game changers. I was more than pleasantly surprised at how these sound and fit. I’ve never used any Apple products in my ears, especially with the price of Apple nowadays. These are hands down the best ear buds I’ve ever owned! They stay perfectly in place through some rigorous working out as well!"
— Renee N. Fregy Get it from Amazon for $174.
A waterproof Kindle Paperwhite
Promising review:
"I will start by saying this is my fifth Kindle, so I’ve been using Kindles for many years. I can honestly say this is now my favorite ever. Loving the larger screen. I never noticed much difference from my previous Kindle editions before until this one. More text fitting into the larger screen is great for larger fonts. Also love the faster page turns. This was something I noticed immediately after turning it on. The Kindle just works faster on page turns and this makes a big difference for me. The screen color is great. As you can see the color of the new Kindle 11th generation seems less white. At first I thought I would not like this, but I find this color is easier on my eyes. You can also adjust the automatic warmth color. I love this so much especially when I’m reading at night. USB-C charging is fast. I can’t tell on the battery life yet but it charges a lot faster than my previous Kindles." — Lorena FrithGet it from Amazon for $139.99+ (available with or without ads).
A super-sleek retractable lint roller
Promising review:
"Fits perfectly in my purse or desk drawer. I have three dogs and wear black slacks almost every day, this lint roller is a lifesaver for me! No more showing up to work covered in dog hair!" — Texas Mommy of 2Get it from Amazon for $8+ (available in six colors).
An anti-theft backpack
It's big enough to fit a laptop!Promising review:
"I bought this backpack to use as a purse while on vacation, and it worked perfectly. The main pouch is protected when you’re walking around because the zipper is protected by your back. There are also two side zippered pockets, one of which kept my phone and the other perfect for sunglasses and a few other items that I wanted to access more easily.
I loved that I could wear it as a purse to dinner but use it as a backpack during the day so that my shoulder didn’t get tired. I highly recommend this item!" — AllisonGet it from Amazon for $25.99+ (available in two sizes and 12 colors).
A fanny pack
Promising review:
"Very happy with my purchase. Got this for my trip to Colombia. I was looking at more expensive fanny packs but settled on this for the reviews. It’s very well-made for the price. It withstood many hikes to waterfalls, horseback riding, and city tours among others. I wore it as shown in the picture and love the fact that there’s a pocket that’s hidden that sits on my chest at all times where I kept my passport, extra cash, and travel documents.
I was able to fit my camera, iPhone, earbuds, shades, charger, and a couple of other knickknacks without a problem. Wasn’t a fanny pack guy before now but I’m a believer LOL." — IWG MDGet it from Amazon for $12.97+ (available in two sizes and 28 colors).
A zipper puller
Promising review:
"This product is fabulous and saves me. I have a lot of back zip dresses for work, and my daughter helps me zip. I had to travel recently and bought this product. I read a lot of negative reviews. Do not believe them. This product works every time if you CLIP IT ON ACCORDING TO THE DIRECTIONS. If you do not clip it on the zipper properly it does not work. I have used this on little zippers, hidden zippers, and tight dresses with zero problems. This works both ways to zip and unzip. I don’t know how I have worn back zip dresses all this time without this product.
I can buy back zip clothes now with no worry about how to get them on and off without help." — FoxyangGet it from Amazon for $14.99 (available in three colors).
A six-port wall charger
Seriously though, why aren't there more outlets in hotel rooms? Promising review:
"This is a great product! I travel frequently, and I am always challenged with the number of USB ports I can get with the number of outlets available (and where) in hotel rooms. With this product, the number of ports problem goes away, and what's great is that it extends the charger interface out from behind a bed or nightstand, or other inconvenient receptacle location, up onto a work surface for easy access. As far as power, I have had an Asus transformer, two iPads, HTC one M8, and two iPhones connected to it at the same time, charging for hours with no heat on the device whatsoever.
It works great at home too. I have always had good luck with Anker products, good quality." — bishopGet it from Amazon for $25.49 (available in two colors).
@weleda_usa / https://www.instagram.com/p/B18zKbzHkku/
A tube of Weleda Skin Food
Promising review:
"I am a flight attendant and this is my go-to hand cream!
It is a little greasy when you first start rubbing it in, but it absorbs quickly and that along with the smell (a bit medicinal) dissipates before you know it. It doesn't take much of this at all. I rub a little on my tired feet at the end of the day as well, and trust me I have tired feet after being on them for 14-plus hours. This stuff works great for this as well. Win-win, Weleda!" — LaurenGet it from Amazon for $14.44.
Smart Tile trackers that you can attach to your wallet or keys
The starter pack comes with one Mate, one Slim, and two Stickers.Promising review:
"I'm constantly misplacing my wallet, and then panicking. This completely alleviates that stress. It's extremely easy to set up and use. It shows me where my wallet is on a map. And if I'm close by and still can't find it, I can press a button on the app, which causes it to make an audible beep." — MeesheeGet the starter pack from Amazon for $67.99.
A hanging toiletry bag
Promising review:
"Seriously?! Do you see how much this holds?! Full shampoo bottles, face washes, hair brush...everything I could need or want to bring, FITS IN THIS ONE BAG!
And it’s so cute! Feels like great quality too — all the hardware came with protective wraps to keep from scratching and the zippers feel very hardy. The hook at the top is also VERY WELL-SECURED to the bag, it’s double stitched to the top panel and almost feels like seatbelt material. And I love the extra pockets and netting inside. I would absolutely recommend this!" — mahea_cGet it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in seven colors).
A sleep mask
Promising review:
"I’ve been using this mask for over a week now, and I must say that it’s the best mask I’ve ever used yet. I have used a sleep mask every night for... probably the last nine years, and it’s the most comfortable one I’ve ever used. I love the strap. No Velcro to get caught in your hair! It’s got adjustable wide elastic that is soft and comfortable. Not the stiff stuff! The mask has nice memory foam in it which cushions your face when sleeping on your side. It has nice deep eye pockets so there is never any pressure on your eyes or eyelashes, which I love.
Overall, this is the best mask I’ve ever had. It’s made so well; I feel pampered in it." — DePlumeGet it from Amazon for $19.99 (available in five colors).
A pair of compression socks
Promising review:
"I'm dealing with falling arches and one foot attempting to develop a heel spur. I had some travel coming up that was likely to involve a good bit of walking, so in addition to trying to make sure I had decent shoes, I thought some compression socks might be a nice addition to my travel bag. I was pleased to find this toe-less variety, as I'd heard of compression socks causing toe problems. I'm really happy to say the fit and comfort on these is perfect — in addition to being large, my feet also have pretty sensitive skin on top and these socks don't bother me even after several hours of wear. I've even slept wearing them with no irritation! They also definitely make my feet feel better; soon after I put them on, my aches and pains will fade off (not always completely but always noticeably!)
and my feet are much happier. I was glad to have them on my trip, and I really enjoy wearing them around the house after a tiring day." — A. PhillipsGet them from Amazon for $9.95+ (available in four sizes and nine colors).
A sun visor
The wide brim provides much more UV protection than regular caps!Promising review:
"I have long hair and always avoided hats because I hate having my hair sweating against my neck in a low bun or ponytail. With this sun visor-summer hat combo, I can keep my hair in a top knot and still keep my face and neck protected from the sun while catching a nice breeze.
This is perfect (although a little large in circumference and I have a big head 7 3/4 hat size) and it’s adjustable and can fit any head size. It rolls up well and has an elastic to keep it rolled. I’ll be recommending this item to all my friends!" — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in 14 colors).
A heat-resistant silicone mat
Promising review:
"This is great for travel! I love that I no longer have to wait for my straightener to cool down all the way when we are traveling. Now, I can let it cool a little then wrap it up and pack it away, saving me tons of time. I love that it has the slit to keep the cover on the iron. I also like to rest the straightener on it any time I use it to protect our marble countertops. Definitely recommend it!" — IDesignGet it from Amazon for $10.95 (available in pink and gray and as a mat or a pouch).
A portable charger that can hold around five full charges for your cellphone
Promising review:
"This is honestly the nicest power bank I’ve ever owned. It’s design is stunning, the tiny texture provides a nice feeling holding it, and it’s one of the quicker 20,000 mAh chargers (receiving and delivering power). I love that it accepts usb-c charging and that it has two out ports.
I bought it because I love attending music festivals and needed the extra battery life, which this is perfect for!" – AndrewGet it from Amazon for $59.99+ (available in two colors).
A Hairbrella you'll want to store in your bag in case of any inclement weather
Hairbrella is a Black-owned small business that has been creating fashionable hats that protect hair from all kinds of weather since 2016. Promising review:
: "I traveled to London last month with a raincoat that did not have a hood, and I wanted something that would protect my head/hair/blowout without lugging an umbrella. This definitely did the trick. Two of the three days were rainy (some quite heavy) and my hair stayed totally dry. It stows nicely, too.
I'm still learning how to adjust it while it's on my head (easier to adjust first and then put it on). Also, when I do have it tightened/pulled to the right place, the loop/slack from where I adjusted it sort of sticks out and gets in my peripheral vision. I wish the adjustment/clasp was on less prominent. But, all in all, this is perfect for anyone who wants to keep their blowout fresh in the rain." — Miss InformationGet it from Amazon for $39.99 (available in nine colors).
A resealable travel-size pack of antibacterial wipes
Promising review:
"As a flight attendant I always need wipes. These small packs are great for putting in your purse and having on the go. The bundle pack is a great value." — SJ1326Get 20 packs of 10 wipes each from Amazon for $12.56+ (also available in unscented and a tropical splash scent).
A rechargeable handheld fan
Promising review:
"I have ZERO complaints!!! My sister got married outdoors and I decided I needed a fan as I sweat a lot. Suffice to say I LOVE IT! I was cool the entire time in the sun
, it has a handle and is not too big which makes it easy to tag along any- and everywhere. You won’t regret this purchase." — DIONNE HOOKGet it from Amazon for $15.98+ (available in five colors).
Color-coordinated packing cubes
Promising review:
"These little things are the bomb! I would highly recommend using packing cubes. I always thought they might be just an extra thing to deal with, but let me tell you they helped me so much on my recent trip to Scotland. We were gone for 14 days and had a limited amount of luggage that we could take. In addition we were staying at different places and traveling throughout the country. Separating your items into these little cubes really made me feel like I got more packed into my bag.
Who knew something so simple could make such a difference!" — Tammy L. KilgoreGet a set of six from Amazon for $22.99+ (available in 10 colors).
Some odor eliminators you can keep in your luggage
The charcoal bag has no smell and absorbs excess moisture to help prevent mold, mildew and bacteria from forming on your clothes and in your bag. You can use them for up to two years, but you should put them outside in the sun for an hour once a month so they can rejuvenate. Promising review:
"These are the best travel buddies! I always pack one of these in my luggage and one in my boyfriend's. While traveling, we sometimes don't get to wash all our clothes, but these bags are brilliant at absorbing the smell of sweat on our clothes and shoes!" — J.L.Get a set of two from Amazon for $9.95.
A travel-size steamer
Promising review:
"I’ve had it for a few months now and I couldn’t be more happy with it. I travel a lot for work and it is the perfect size for my carry-on suitcase, and it works great. It’s easier and faster to steam my shirts than having to iron them like I was doing before I got the steamer." — David TrejoGet it from Amazon for $29.97.
A mini white noise machine
Promising review:
: "I travel a lot for work and need some kind of noise to cover up sounds from the hallway in hotels. This little device is the best one I've found. I've found one of the sound options that sounds just like an AC unit that puts me to sleep in an instant.
And no worries that the hotel AC stops running in the middle of the night as they usually do and you wake up to a silent room and can't go back to sleep. The sounds on this little guy are the best ones I've heard.
Buy this for travel and you won't be sorry!" — KJGet it from Amazon for $34.95.
A curling iron/straightener
Promising review:
"I really like this curler and flat iron. Heats up fast, cools fast, and the travel bag is perfect with the inside protected from the heat. Size is great and the end of the iron has a place for fingers not to burn. Very much worth the price to have flat iron and curling in one." — Amazon customerGet it from Amazon for $32.99.
An anti-blister balm
Promising review:
"This stuff is amazing! I wore heels that always give me blisters for eight hours, and I didn't get a single one when using this balm. It really worked! I plan on getting it again and again. I always have it in my bag at work just in case. I did find it necessary to reapply if I took my shoes off and put them on again." — DonnaGet it from Amazon for $8.99.
Or a stick of Gold Bond Friction Defense
Promising review:
"I just used it for five days in 90 degree plus weather at Bonnaroo music festival in the middle of Tennessee on a farm in June with 100,000 people walking several miles, dancing, and sweating every day. I am happy to report that this product is a lifesaver. My thighs didn't chafe once, and I have big ones! I had to reapply once during the day. I strongly recommend buying this if you have large thighs and need relief from chafing. I couldn't wear dresses or skirts in the heat if I was walking anywhere, and now I live in them because of this stuff!
Buy it! It works!" — CarwizzleGet it from Amazon for $5.23.
A waterproof pouch to keep your cellphone dry
It also comes with a lanyard so you can wear it around your neck.Promising review:
"This product is incredible. I purchased to use while in Key West for an iPhone 6, iPhone 6 plus, and Galaxy S6 Edge and it fits perfectly for each phone (but a little more snug with the iPhone 6 plus). It is completely waterproof and takes great photos and video through the case but you have to press record prior to submerging the case underwater. My family went snorkeling and kept the case with the phone inside submerged almost the entire time and had no issues with leakage.
My family and I got stopped numerous times being asked where we purchased this product. Perfect even if just on the beach and you do not want to get sand or sunscreen on your phone and want to still take photos/text/browse the internet while on the beach.
I will be purchasing this for everyone in my family as it has become a travel must-have! I highly recommend this product." — Jennifer RomanGet it from Amazon for $7.99 (available in 14 colors).
A pair of acupressure anti-nausea wristbands
The band applies pressure on the P6 acupressure point that is said to help relieve nausea and vomiting.Promising review:
"I wished I tried this a long time ago. I used it on a 13 hour drive. Once at Disney World, I wore them for every ride, and it was the first time I did not get nausea or sick. I was amazed.
This is a must-have if you get car sick or can’t ride rides at an amusement park." — E. KendraGet a pack of two from Amazon for $8.59.