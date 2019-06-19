Humongous Great White Shark Pays 'Jaws'-Like Visit To Fishing Boat

Video shot by New Jersey fishermen on Monday shows a “once in a lifetime” brush with a massive great white shark.

“Holy shit!” and “Oh, my God!” the crew can be heard yelling as the estimated 16- to 18-foot shark approached their boat near the surface. The five men mostly enjoyed the spectacle, even as the shark burst through the water and chomped through a chum bag and scratched the stern with its teeth. “Once in a lifetime, man!” an angler can be heard exclaiming.

“When you’re out there in a boat like that with a fish that big, you feel very small,” fisherman Steve Minkema told CBS New York in the segment above.

Toms River-based Captain Jeff Crilly, who posted the video on Facebook, said to the Asbury Park Press: “We’ve fished for sharks a lot and never seen anything like that. We were amazed by how big it was.”

The encounter happened off the coast of Point Pleasant after a long day in a fishing tournament.

Crilly drew parallels to the classic movie “Jaws,” which featured a scene where Roy Scheider’s chum-tossing Chief Brody sees the monster shark and proclaims, “You’re gonna need a bigger boat.”

“I think it could’ve easily, if it wanted to, slid into the boat,” Crilly said in the clip above. “It was like being in the movie ‘Jaws.’ It was the closest thing to it.”

But in this real-life encounter, no one got eaten.

“We’ve been fishing together for 15 years, and it was the best moment probably we’ll have ever on the water,” Raymond Kerico said.