These Highly-Rated Outdoor Misting Fans Are Up To 31% Off On Amazon Right Now

When the heat outdoors is as punishing as it has been the last few weeks, many of us seek respite in cool spaces like movie theaters, public libraries or the comfort of our own air-conditioned homes. But if you want to enjoy the great outdoors regardless of scorching temps — your patio or backyard or maybe even the beach — you may want to grab a portable fan that can provide you with a refreshing breeze. Luckily for all of us, Geek Aire’s rechargeable outdoor misting fans are currently on sale at Amazon.
These cheerful fans have quiet, brushless motors and powerful, high-velocity metal blades that whip the air around, delivering a cool blast of strong wind that can help to keep you comfortable on even the hottest days. Best of all, one can be attached to a hose to create your very own cooling mister, and the other doesn’t need a hose at all because it comes with its own water tank.
What makes these fans unique is that they’re battery-operated and rechargeable, with a run time of up to 23-24 hours. You can take the wheeled portable version with you on excursions without worrying about having to find a hose or an outlet, making it ideal for camping, fishing and outdoor sports. It can also be a lifesaver during power outages, severe weather events and when your AC goes out (which always seems to happen at the worst possible time).
The aerodynamic design of the fan for hoses means that it will remain stable on whatever surface you place it on, whether it’s the floor or a tabletop, so you don’t have to worry about it sliding off and breaking. And while the sturdy metal frame and blades are fit for outdoor use, this powerful little fan can also be used indoors without a hose — yet another benefit of its relatively petite silhouette.
If that isn’t compelling on a scorching summer day, I don’t know what is!
And while this may seem too good to be true, the Geek Aire fans have 4.4-star ratings at Amazon. Take a look at what other Amazon shoppers have to say about them, then pick one up for yourself and save.
Promising reviews:
“This fan will not disappoint. Creates higher flow of air perfect for anywhere. Our friends bring with them anywhere. It has a stand to make it easy to charge pop on pop off great for college dorm, or traveling in hotels outside at sporting events or even a barbecue, Bought 2 couldn’t be happier if I could give it 10 stars I would.” — Jennifer Nocero
“Excellent product. Not cheap, but excellent workmanship in all respects. Fully charged battery lasts several hours. Very quiet operation. Now two of my grown sons have bought them as well. You will like it!” — John McMann
“This fan is perfect with its low noise and long battery life. We take it everywhere and my husband even uses in the house to help cool down after being outside in the heat.” — Robin
“Best fan. I take this to my kid’s soccer games and use it in our backyard. It’s the best. Stays charged a while and powerful.” — Rachel Turner