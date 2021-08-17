10 Greek And Mediterranean Cookbooks Even Yia Yia Would Cook From

“Best Book of Greek Cookery” by Chrissa Paradissis

Amazon

Another oldie but goodie, "The Best Book of Greek Cookery" is a Yia Yia staple with some weirdly described recipes woven in. One Amazon reviewer vouches for its authenticity:“I was born and raised in Greece in a house full of great cooks. Nevertheless, whenever they wanted a recipe for something they never made before, or they made once a year and didn’t know it inside out, they turned to two cookbooks and this was one of them. The translation is a bit 'weird,' probably because like the book it is more than 40 years old and done by someone that did not really speak English, but the recipes are AMAZING. If you want traditional Greek food, this is it.”