2 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured In 'Targeted' Oneida Nation Casino Shooting In Wisconsin

Two people were killed and one was seriously injured in what police believe was a “targeted” shooting at the Oneida Casino Saturday night in a suburb of Green Bay, Wisconsin. The gunman was also killed by police, according to officials.

Authorities did not reveal what may have triggered the violence, but they believe the shooter knew at least one of his victims, who was likely an employee of the casino complex. The shooting was linked to a “relationship” issue, a police spokesman said at a late-night press conference.

The shooter’s actual target turned out not to be on the scene, so the gunman instead shot art friends or co-workers of the intended victim.

No immediately information was provided on the weapon used or the gender of the victims. No police officers were hurt.

The shooting erupted at 7:28 p.m. local time in a restaurant at the Radisson Inn, which is connected to the casino. The casino is owned by the Oneida Indian Nation. Two of the victims were shot inside the restaurant; the other was shot just outside, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Witnesses reported hearing at least two shots initially, and then several more after police arrived on the scene at the casino in Ashwaubenon.

Panicked customers were filmed fleeing outdoors earlier as police converged on the scene amid reports of multiple gunshots.

Quinn Heintz told local FOX 11 that he and his mom had gone to the casino to play bingo.

“We literally just pulled into the parking lot and got out, and we could hear the gunshots, and everybody started running at us,” he said. “We started heading back to the car and then probably 15, 20 seconds later, we heard about 15 more gunshots and cops started coming in from everywhere.”

One witness reported hearing rapid-fire gunshots.

Attorney General Josh Kaul and the Brown County Sheriff’s office revealed late Saturday that the scene was “contained” and the shooter “no longer a threat to the community.”

Only updates from @WisDOJ & @sheriffbc (Brown Co. Sheriff's Office) are official incident statements. All others unconfirmed. @WBAY @fox11news @WFRVLocal5 @NBC26 @gbpressgazette — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) May 2, 2021

The Oneida Nation posted a tweet asking people to “keep the community in your prayers.”

Gov. Tony Evers (D) issued a statement that he and his wife were “devastated to hear about the shooting at the Oneida Casino complex. Our hearts, thoughts, and support go out to the Oneida Nation, the Ashwaubenon and Green Bay communities, and all those affected by this tragedy.”

The tribe’s spokesperson Bobbi Webster told local Fox Channel 11 earlier that officers were on scene, and law enforcement from multiple agencies were working to secure the area. Webster said people were evacuated from the casino and nearby locations.

