'Green Book' Wins Best Picture Oscar Despite Controversy

“In what universe Green Book better than Blackklansman, Roma, Black Panther, Favourite and a Star is Born? America 2019,” commentator Wajahat Ali wrote.

Howard professor Greg Carr noted just how hurtful it was to see a film that sanitizes racism win the most prestigious award in film.

“How many more times is the American Negro going to bundle up their hopes and dreams in somebody else’s award?” Carr wrote. “Oscars will continue to # GreenBook you until you finally decide that your opinions matter more than anyone else’s.”

Scroll below to read more Twitter reactions.