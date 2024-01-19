Green Day Trashes Trump Again During Subway Gig In Disguise

Green Day again mocked Donald Trump during a subway gig in disguise shared Thursday by “The Tonight Show.” (Watch the videos below.)
The iconic band and host Jimmy Fallon were decked out in grunge looks when they went underground in Manhattan, wearing wigs and glasses as they sang Bad Company’s “Feel Like Making Love.”
“Lemme explain what’s going on here everybody,” Fallon told the gathering crowd as he ripped off his disguise. “My name is Jimmy Fallon and this is Green Day!”
Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool then launched into the band’s 1994 hit “Basket Case” as the gathering crowd sang along.
The commuters played a more prominent role during the group’s performance of “American Idiot.” Armstrong signaled for fans to change the lyric “I’m not part of a redneck agenda” to “I’m not part of a MAGA agenda.”
Armstrong sang the substituted lyric on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest” a few weeks ago, ticking off Trump fans.
In the subway gig with Fallon playing hypeman, the lucky commuters were treated to several Green Day songs, including “Dilemma” and a new one, “Look Ma, No Brains!” from their new album “Saviors.”
Here’s more of the concert. Fast-forward to 6:35 for the “MAGA” switcheroo: