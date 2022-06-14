Green Day Has A Message For NRA-Lovin' Ted Cruz After Deadly School Shooting

Pop punk group Green Day gave Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) a piece of their mind during a concert on Thursday.
The band, known for hits like “Basket Case” and “When I Come Around,” performed in front of a “FUCK Ted Cruz” message during a performance in Berlin, the San Antonio Current reported. The message was posted following the Uvalde massacre that left 19 children along with two teachers dead in Cruz’s home state.
Cruz has received nearly $750,000 in campaign contributions from gun lobbyists and faced criticism for his responses to questions on gun control as well as his interactions with patrons at restaurants in recent weeks. He was also a featured speaker at the National Rifle Association conference in Houston just days after the mass shooting.
Green Day is no stranger to bringing politics into their music. The band’s hit 2004 album “American Idiot” featured a single criticizing former President George Bush’s administration and the media coverage of the Iraq War.
Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong said he received no inspiration from soon-to-be-President Donald Trump in 2016, but called him a white supremacist, USA Today reported.