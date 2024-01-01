Green Day Changes Key Lyric To Slam Trump During New Year's Eve TV Broadcast

Green Day tweaked one of their best-known songs to lash out at Donald Trump and his supporters during a televised New Year’s Eve performance on Sunday night.
“I’m not a part of the MAGA agenda,” singer Billie Joe Armstrong belted out during “American Idiot” on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” on ABC:
The line is usually “I’m not a part of a redneck agenda.”
The band has made the swap before, including during the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas in 2019, when Trump was in the White House. In 2016, they also chanted “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA” during a performance of the song “Bang Bang” at the American Music Awards weeks after Trump won the election.
Armstrong was even more blunt during a private party in 2018.
“I fucking hate Donald Trump so much,” he said, according to Variety. “I used to scream I hated George Bush. This one is a little different. This one is bad, it’s like acid gone bad.”
Green Day, which was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2015, has a new album coming out later this month. The group said on YouTube that “Saviors” will be about “Power pop, punk, rock, indie triumph. disease, war, inequality, influencers, yoga retreats, alt right, dating apps, masks, MENTAL HEALTH, climate change, oligarchs, social media division, free weed, fentanyl, fragility,,..”
The first track, “The American Dream Is Killing Me,” was released in autumn: