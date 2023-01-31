WellnessSleepinsomnia

Is 'Green Noise' The Magical Solution To Better Sleep?

Here's what experts think about the sound and its potential benefits for people who have insomnia or sleep troubles.

On Assignment For HuffPost

You’ve probably heard of white noise before, whether you’ve slept with it or used it to concentrate ― but did you know there are different color noises?

“Green noise” is sweeping social media lately; TikTok users are swearing it’s the key to a restful night’s sleep. One user claimed it’s a “game changer.Another said: “I haven’t slept so good in a while” after listening to green noise.

Unlike white noise, which contains all sound frequencies across the spectrum in equal measure, green noise refers to a particular variant of white noise. “Green noise is generally at or around a frequency of 500 Hz,” said Dr. Chris Winter, a neurologist, board certified behavioral sleep specialist and Mattress Firm sleep advisor.

Sounds that seem like soft ocean waves, waterfalls and rivers all fall into the green noise category.

So is green noise all that we’ve been dreaming of? We asked Winter and other sleep experts to break it down.

Green noise may help you fall asleep initially.

Sarah Silverman, a holistic sleep doctor and behavioral sleep medicine specialist, said that green noise may help with sleep onset in some cases.

“Overall, there’s limited data on green noise and sleep, but there is some evidence that it may potentially aid with improving sleep onset rather than sleep maintenance,” Silverman said. “When there’s reduced high frequency sounds (like green noise), you may find that you’re able to fall asleep faster or more easily.”

But don’t pin all your hopes and dreams on green noise keeping you asleep for the entirety of the night. Kristen Casey, a clinical psychologist and insomnia specialist, added that green noise usually isn’t used during the whole sleep cycle.

We suggest setting a timer for noise to cease throughout the night so the person is able to maintain their sleep,” she said. Noise after a certain amount of time can become more disruptive than useful.

Of course, each case varies. “It truly depends on the person because they may find it easier to stay asleep with green noise in the background all night,” Casey said.

Each ‘color’ of noise can serve a different purpose and offers a different type of sound.

Aside from green noise, there is white noise, pink noise and brown noise ― each of which have different frequencies.

“Generally, white noise is composed of higher frequency sounds (i.e., contains all frequencies at equal intensity), and it can mask loud sounds,” Silverman said. “Pink and green noise tend to be softer, less harsh sounds and at lower frequencies.” Brown noise is a bit lower and more erratic ― think thunder or more intense ocean waves.

Silverman said that each of the noises are generally recommended for different sleep issues.

“White noise is often recommended for insomnia, especially if you live in a noisier area and higher risk for noise pollution while you sleep,” Silverman said. This type of pollution could be loud cars on a highway, a snoring partner or loud neighbors.

“Pink and green noise may be helpful for facilitating sleep onset based on your preference,” Silverman continued. Sounds like green noise can also be helpful for drowning out outside noise; you may also find it soothing to focus on if your thoughts are racing.

Green noise may be beneficial if you have trouble falling asleep, but experts generally don't feel you need it for the whole night.
Maskot via Getty Images
Green noise may be beneficial if you have trouble falling asleep, but experts generally don't feel you need it for the whole night.

There’s no harm in trying green noise, but it’s not necessary if you’ve already found methods that work for you.

If you’re interested in trying green noise or any other type of noise, Silverman recommended investing in a white noise machine that has a selection of noise color options, so you can experiment with the different sounds and frequencies and figure out what you would prefer to listen to at night. Streaming services like Spotify and YouTube also have some options available for free.

If you’re not using a timer, you should also test out the volume levels to make sure you’re not being woken up suddenly by any changes in sound.

Aside from using noise, prioritize other sleep-promoting habits. Restorative rest really comes down to proper sleep hygiene.

“Reducing stress before bed can make a big difference when it comes to falling asleep,” Casey said. “It’s difficult to fall asleep when we are more stressed and anxious. The more relaxed we are, the safer we feel, and the easier we’ll fall asleep.”

Casey also recommended deep breathing as a way to relax before bed, reducing electronic usage and dimming the lights to prepare yourself for a solid night’s sleep.

Overall, green noise is not a prerequisite for a good night’s sleep ― it’s innocent enough to try, but it’s not a one-size-fits-all solution.

Winter said he believes green noise can be beneficial for creating an optimal environment ― particularly if your surroundings are noisy. But if you’re already doing fine on your own, “sleeping in silence is perfectly fine.” At the end of the day, it comes down to personal preference and what you find most helpful.

If you don’t have success with any healthy sleep methods, then you may want to consider seeking professional help to get to the underlying cause of your sleep issues, whether that’s your primary care physician or a sleep expert. In some cases, trouble sleeping may stem from undiagnosed issues like sleep apnea or anxiety.

Regardless, prioritizing your sleep will benefit your overall health both mentally and physically ― and that’s not something to take lightly.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A deep tissue kneading pillow

These Are The Best Rated Hands-Free Massagers On Amazon

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New British Detective Series Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Adults Can Be Bullies, Too. Here Are The Red Flags To Look Out For.

Style & Beauty

77 Must-See Photos Of Michelle Yeoh’s Impeccable Style Evolution

Parenting

How To Make The Most Of A Well-Child Visit With Your Pediatrician

Food & Drink

The Best (And Worst) Times To Use Frozen Vegetables

Food & Drink

Bob Born, 'Father Of Peeps' Marshmallow Candies, Dies At 98

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Buy A Space Heater On Sale Before The Arctic Snap Sets In

Shopping

13 Quality Sex Toys That Don't Cost More Than $50

Shopping

Target Has A Bunch Of Cute Inexpensive Swimsuits Right Now

Shopping

36 Beauty Products Reviewers Hope Never Stop Getting Made

Shopping

42 Organization Products For Anyone Who Absolutely Despises Clutter

Shopping

Avoid Awkward Eye Contact With A Cashier And Order These Products For Slightly Embarrassing Problems Online

Shopping

This Vogue Editor's Target Collaboration Will Help You Forget It's Winter

Shopping

These Trendy Suede Slippers Only Look Expensive

Work/Life

What To Know If You're On Parental Leave And Lose Your Job

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Shopping

This Popular Air Purifier Has Over 16,000 5-Star Reviews — And It's On Sale Right Now

Shopping

These Body Massagers From Amazon Do All The Work For You

Food & Drink

Should Restaurants Just Include Tips In The Cost Of A Meal?

Shopping

This Valentine’s Day, Skip The Overpriced Lingerie And Donate New Underwear To A Women's Shelter

Style & Beauty

FYI, You Shouldn't Be Using Retinol The Same Way In The Winter

Shopping

Are Your Dinner Parties Boring? This Colorful Glassware Can Help.

Relationships

This Couple’s Viral Date Night Idea Could Be A Relationship Game Changer

Relationships

If You're 'Infla-Dating,' Here Are 10 Cheap Dates That Don't Suck

Relationships

The 6 Most Common Things Oldest Siblings Bring Up In Therapy

Food & Drink

He Created A Bar Where People Can Connect... Without Alcohol

Home & Living

Here's What's Leaving Netflix In February

Shopping

15 Surprisingly Cool Electric Kettles You'll Actually Want To Display

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Palm Springs

Shopping

64 Products You Better Believe Live Up To Their Wild Number Of 5-Star Reviews

Shopping

Psst: These Midcentury Modern-Style Dining Chairs Are Less Than $100 On Amazon

Parenting

21 Things Parents Swore They'd Never Do (And Totally Did Anyway)

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In February

Wellness

6 Things People Do Differently In Finland, The Happiest Country In The World

Style & Beauty

Are You A Failed Flosser? This Will Convince You To Finally Stick To A Routine.

Shopping

This Viral Lululemon Bag Is Always Sold Out — But Amazon Has A $19 Dupe

Shopping

17 Reviewer-Beloved Amazon Bathing Suits For (Way) Under $40

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst 'Healthy' Drinks At The Grocery Store, Ranked By Nutritionists