Conan O’Brien asked the people of Greenland how they felt about President Donald Trump’s rebuffed idea of buying the autonomous Danish territory for the United States.

And those interviewed by the late night TV host had an overwhelmingly negative response. “I don’t want Trump to be my president,” said one Greenlander in the “Conan Without Borders” special that aired Tuesday.

Another man — wearing a Trump 2016 campaign “Make America Great Again” hat ― also poured cold water on the proposal as he explained his headwear was his mocking way of thanking Trump for increasing publicity about the island.

Check out the clip here: