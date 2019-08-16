Greenland To Donald Trump: 'We're Not For Sale'

Greenland’s foreign minister has nixed President Donald Trump’s reported interest in buying the autonomous Danish territory for the United States.

“We are open for business, but we’re NOT for sale,” Ane Lone Bagger told Reuters on Friday.

Trump had spoken with aides about the idea to buy the world’s biggest island, located between the Arctic and North Atlantic oceans, with “varying degrees of seriousness”, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.

The Associated Press, however, cited a source who claimed Trump ― who is scheduled to visit Denmark next month ― “was not serious” about the plan.

It inevitably set Twitter alight.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Denmark’s former prime minister, tweeted that Trump’s idea must be “an April Fool’s Day joke... but totally out of season!”

It must be an April Fool’s Day joke ... but totally out of sesson! https://t.co/ev5DDVZc5f — Lars Løkke Rasmussen (@larsloekke) August 15, 2019

Soren Espersen, the foreign affairs spokesman for the Danish People’s Party, said “if he truly is contemplating this, then this is final proof, that he has gone mad.” “The thought of Denmark selling 50,000 citizens to the United States is completely ridiculous,” he added to broadcaster DR.

And Rufus Gifford, the former U.S. ambassador to Denmark, used this thread to explain why it would be “a complete and total catastrophe.”

Oh dear lord.



As someone who loves Greenland, has been there 9 times to every corner and loves the people, this is a complete and total catastrophe. 🇬🇱❤️ https://t.co/Cs2wHhC6U9 — Rufus Gifford (@rufusgifford) August 15, 2019

I was Ambassador to Denmark which means I was Ambassador to Greenland. It is remarkably pristine and complex. A place unlike any other corner of the planet.



It simply must be handled with immense care and the best intentions for the people there and the global climate. — Rufus Gifford (@rufusgifford) August 15, 2019

If anyone believes Trump has either in mind, please reconsider your reality. — Rufus Gifford (@rufusgifford) August 15, 2019