These Popular Kitchen Appliances Are Currently 20% Off At Amazon

These appliances are perfect for hot summer days when the last thing you want to do is be hunched over a piping-hot oven or stove.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

GreenPan's <a href="https://www.amazon.com/GreenPan-Stainless-Dishwasher-Reversible-PFAS-Free/dp/B09M49ZDCR?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=645becd4e4b03e16f1a08fed%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="grill and griddle" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645becd4e4b03e16f1a08fed" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/GreenPan-Stainless-Dishwasher-Reversible-PFAS-Free/dp/B09M49ZDCR?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=645becd4e4b03e16f1a08fed%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">grill and griddle</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/GreenPan-Anodized-Presets-Nonstick-Dishwasher/dp/B0B8F38J2B?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=645becd4e4b03e16f1a08fed%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="slow cooker" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645becd4e4b03e16f1a08fed" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/GreenPan-Anodized-Presets-Nonstick-Dishwasher/dp/B0B8F38J2B?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=645becd4e4b03e16f1a08fed%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">slow cooker</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/GreenPan-Essential-Electric-Stir-Fry-Dishwasher/dp/B0B8DVQ5XM?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=645becd4e4b03e16f1a08fed%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="skillet pot" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="645becd4e4b03e16f1a08fed" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/GreenPan-Essential-Electric-Stir-Fry-Dishwasher/dp/B0B8DVQ5XM?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=645becd4e4b03e16f1a08fed%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">skillet pot</a>.
If you’ve been itching to scoop up new countertop cooking appliances like a slow cooker, skillet pan or griddle, but are loathe to pay full price, then you’re in luck. Now through May 14, GreenPan is having a rare 20% off sale on their kitchen electronics at Amazon.

These appliances are perfect for hot summer days when the last thing you want to do is be hunched over a piping-hot oven or stove. They each feature GreenPan’s signature PFAS-free nonstick coating and come in a variety of different colors to match your kitchen or add a splash of trendy color.

To take a look at some of their easy-to-use, convenient, must-have kitchen gadgets and pick one up for yourself below. Not only is the price right, but each of these has high ratings and rave reviews, so you can sleep easy knowing you’ve made a good investment.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

GreenPan Elite 8-in-1 programmable six-quart electric slow cooker
Available in five sweet colors, this slow cooker does it all, including slow cook, roast, brown, sauté and steam everything from dumplings to veggies, chicken, fish and much more. It's made with a tough and easy-to-clean ceramic nonstick coating and is dishwasher-safe. It comes with a tempered glass lid, a stainless steal steamer and silicone side handles so you don't burn yourself while moving the pot.

Promising review: "I love this cooker. I wanted to brown meat without making more dishes to clean. I love this beautiful crisp white color. I've used it and it's easy to use, takes a little getting use to all the functions but it isn't just a crock pot it is so much more. Love the silicone on the pot handles. Thinking of trying their pots and pans next. The clean up was a breeze!" — Babystine
199.96 at Amazon (originally $249.99)
GreenPan Elite Essential smart electric six-quart skillet pot
This skillet pot comes loaded with one-touch presets that can sauté stir fry, cook rice and grains, simmer or warm up soups and more. The cast-in element heats it up quickly and evenly so you get a great sear and food tastes incredible. It has an easy-to-read LCD display and ten preset modes. It's dishwasher-safe and each color option has a different price point, with a discount ranging from 20% to 27% off.

Promising review: "Get this skillet pan. It’s not just a skillet, an integral part of my cooking. Sear, sauté, soup, stew, pork chops, and its deep so less spatter all around. It’s so easy to adapt recipes to, it’s precision temp/time adjustments are so versatile. All the cleanup is less because one pan and it’s dishwasher safe! It has saved me so much work and space! Just love it!" — Phaedre357
$183.18+ at Amazon (originally $249.99)
GreenPan electric stainless steel six-in-one contact grill and griddle
Love a panini? Then you need this contact grill. It's dishwasher-safe with reversible plates so you can have contact or flat-lay grilling, is easy to clean and has an adjustable cover to accommodate all food heights, from massive sandwiches to a lil' burrito. Use it as a contact grill, contact griddle, panini press, mixed grill/griddle, open grill or open griddle. You can also grab waffle plate attachments for an additional $59.99.

Promising review: "Love this device! Controls are simple, straightforward and easy to use. Clean up is a breeze. Love the ability to either have the top plate heated or not. Just cooked maple flavored sausage patties using both plates heated, then switched to just the lower plate to cook my egg and toast my muffin. Made the best sausage muffin with cheese! Mickie D, eat your heart out! It is now a few days later, and I am having fun with my grill! Buttered the inside of my buns, grilled the brats between them, took the buns out after about a minute or so, finished grilling the brats, and looking forward to enjoying my little creations!" — TSW Eagle
$143.99 at Amazon (originally $179.99)
