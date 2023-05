GreenPan electric stainless steel six-in-one contact grill and griddle

Love a panini? Then you need this contact grill. It's dishwasher-safe with reversible plates so you can have contact or flat-lay grilling, is easy to clean and has an adjustable cover to accommodate all food heights, from massive sandwiches to a lil' burrito. Use it as a contact grill, contact griddle, panini press, mixed grill/griddle, open grill or open griddle. You can also grab waffle plate attachments for an additional $59.99.: "Love this device! Controls are simple, straightforward and easy to use. Clean up is a breeze. Love the ability to either have the top plate heated or not. Just cooked maple flavored sausage patties using both plates heated, then switched to just the lower plate to cook my egg and toast my muffin. Made the best sausage muffin with cheese! Mickie D, eat your heart out! It is now a few days later, and I am having fun with my grill! Buttered the inside of my buns, grilled the brats between them, took the buns out after about a minute or so, finished grilling the brats, and looking forward to enjoying my little creations!" — TSW Eagle