HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
The change in seasons means that — in some parts of the country — pollen, plants, leaves, sand and more are about to have a field day. If you’re wondering how you’re going to get dirt and grime off your walkway, the side of your house or even your truck or car, a lightweight portable electric power washer may the be answer to your cleaning prayers. And right now, a highly-rated option from Greenworks is on sale for 46% off.
Unlike bulky gas-powered washers, this baby is more compact and doesn’t use any oil or give out any emissions. Outputting 1.1 gallons per minute with 2,000 pounds of pressure per square inch, it packs a punch for a smaller machine and is ideal for small to medium projects and residential settings.
It has a 35-foot power cord and a 20-foot high-pressure hose allowing you to clean even hard-to-reach places with ease. The washer comes with three nozzles, including one for high-pressure medium-angle spraying and one for soap application. While you can buy extra nozzles, many reviews say those included do their job.
Greenworks 2000 PSI electric pressure washer (46% off)
Promising reviews:
“This has got to [be] an Amazon best kept secret. After a bad experience with a pressure washer with outstanding specifications and upon arrival discovering it had proprietary hose connections preventing the use of a aftermarket hose, I settled on this bad boy. I was pleasantly surprised. It has industry standard M22 connections on the outlet and wand and the materials are over 95% metal. Pressure and GPM are ideal for my intended purpose of car care and light duty pressure washing around the house and yard. I would recommend this unit to anyone looking for a light duty well built pressure washer.” — lewisempire
“Starts right away when your ready to do the job. Easy assembly. Does good job too, just as efficient as any gas powered one. No loud engine running the whole time either. Best equipment purchase I’ve made in years...” — Mckenzie1286
“I bought this to clean my back patio and do their cleaning jobs around the house. This is my first power washer and it has not let me down. It has cleaned to back patio my cement driveway, my truck, etc. For a max 2000psi machine it has done great. I also bought more tips and the turbo tip. Although the tips that it came with are very adequate for the jobs I’ve done.” — Tanker
“We have a leaky heavy gas one at the other house. This one WAS ON SALE. Plus it is GREENWORKS! Our third satisfied greenworks product. Easy to use and hubby is out of my hair, washing everything. Hint it pays to comparison shop. I was headed to a different store for their sale product. Amazon was better priced and was delivered ahead of the estimated delivery date. It is light weight and intuitive. No gouges !!!! Happy.” — sushicatlover
“It was able to take off 4 years of algae without cleaner. Used on our siding and our composite deck. Very impressive. I did buy the turbo tip separately because I read it was needed for better removal of dirt. I found it did not work any better then the tips provided.” — J. Enck