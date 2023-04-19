“This has got to [be] an Amazon best kept secret. After a bad experience with a pressure washer with outstanding specifications and upon arrival discovering it had proprietary hose connections preventing the use of a aftermarket hose, I settled on this bad boy. I was pleasantly surprised. It has industry standard M22 connections on the outlet and wand and the materials are over 95% metal. Pressure and GPM are ideal for my intended purpose of car care and light duty pressure washing around the house and yard. I would recommend this unit to anyone looking for a light duty well built pressure washer.” — lewisempire

“Starts right away when your ready to do the job. Easy assembly. Does good job too, just as efficient as any gas powered one. No loud engine running the whole time either. Best equipment purchase I’ve made in years...” — Mckenzie1286

“I bought this to clean my back patio and do their cleaning jobs around the house. This is my first power washer and it has not let me down. It has cleaned to back patio my cement driveway, my truck, etc. For a max 2000psi machine it has done great. I also bought more tips and the turbo tip. Although the tips that it came with are very adequate for the jobs I’ve done.” — Tanker

“We have a leaky heavy gas one at the other house. This one WAS ON SALE. Plus it is GREENWORKS! Our third satisfied greenworks product. Easy to use and hubby is out of my hair, washing everything. Hint it pays to comparison shop. I was headed to a different store for their sale product. Amazon was better priced and was delivered ahead of the estimated delivery date. It is light weight and intuitive. No gouges !!!! Happy.” — sushicatlover

“It was able to take off 4 years of algae without cleaner. Used on our siding and our composite deck. Very impressive. I did buy the turbo tip separately because I read it was needed for better removal of dirt. I found it did not work any better then the tips provided.” — J. Enck