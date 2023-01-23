Greg Abbott Snark-Tweets About Dallas Kicker And Gets It Kicked Back In His Face

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joked about beleaguered Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher on Sunday, prompting snide clapback from critics as Dallas lost to the host San Francisco 49ers in a divisional playoff game.

Maher failed to make his fifth extra point of the postseason after missing a record four in a row the previous week. This one was blocked, but the attempt appeared off-target anyway.

Abbott decided to weigh in on Twitter. “I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker,” quipped the state leader, who’s been using a wheelchair since a tree fell on him in 1984.

I swear, I can kick as good as the Dallas Cowboys kicker. — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 23, 2023

Detractors split the uprights with political mockery of Abbott, whose antiabortion laws and anti-immigrant stunts ― plus failure to keep Texans warm in a 2021 winter storm ― provided plenty of fodder.

Yeah...when that Winter storm hit, you kicked that power right off! pic.twitter.com/0Rq31ECxvz — Tommy's Co-Worker (@TooDeepNot2Deep) January 23, 2023

Worried about the gridiron when you need to be worried about the power grid — DJ Hella Yella 🏁 (@djhellayella) January 23, 2023

The kicker for the Cowboys would not send innocent people in busses to cities with temperatures below zero — pugmom1959🇺🇸🏳️🌈💪👅🐈🐧🐼🐨📷 (@pugmom1959) January 23, 2023

Well, how about you do that instead of being governor. I could get behind that. — An American Wookiee in Washington (@Raytown_12) January 23, 2023

Great, can you be a better governor instead of focusing on being a comedian — skinny little missy (@_jomckinney) January 23, 2023

The kicker would make a better Governor, so maybe consider a swap? — Bridget (@bridgetthemc) January 23, 2023

You are excellent at letting hundreds of thousands of Texans get kicked off Medicaid. So there is that — Scream the Truth 🇺🇸 (@Merry_Hippie) January 23, 2023

In more important news... pic.twitter.com/pKc4QfbxyA — Dark Brandon's Auntie Fa 💙 (@deejaydee) January 23, 2023

No, you ship human beings — sad, suffering human beings including women, children and even babies — clear across the country into the dead of the winter as if they were mere cattle. You even have the audacity to brag/laugh about your adventure with malicious glee. A Catholic?😢 — Babu Thomas (@babuthomas100) January 23, 2023

