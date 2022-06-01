Texas Gov. Asks Legislature To Form Committees On School Safety

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) asked state lawmakers Wednesday to form legislative committees on school safety and other topics in the wake of the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 21 people last week.

Abbott requested the committees be charged with “examining and developing legislative recommendations” around school safety, mental health, social media, police training and firearm safety, his office said in a statement.

The governor sent a letter to Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick (R) and Texas state House Speaker Dade Phelan jointly, calling on them to begin “immediately.”

The move is not a formal reconvening of the Texas legislature, which typically meets every other year.