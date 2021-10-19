Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s Vaccine Mandate Whine Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) drew criticism after he railed against the idea of mandating people to be vaccinated annually against COVID-19.

Critics pointed out how taking one of the safe and effective shots once a year to mitigate the spread of the deadly coronavirus isn’t exactly a hardship. They also noted how many people already receive the flu vaccine each year, even though it’s not mandated except in certain professions like health care or the military.

“Where does this end?” Abbott, who has banned vaccine mandates in his state, asked Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday about President Joe Biden’s proposal that companies with more than 100 employees ensure their staff are fully jabbed or tested weekly.

“We’re talking about a federal mandate for a shot. As you know, there is waning effectiveness of these shots,” Abbott added. “Are people going to be required by the federal government to take a shot every single year for the rest of their lives? Americans need to come to grips with the unconstitutional overreach of the Biden administration.”

Watch the video here:

ICYMI, Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) on vaccine mandates: “Where does this end? ... A shot every single year for the rest of their lives?” pic.twitter.com/aueyf4yE37 — The Recount (@therecount) October 18, 2021

Critics answered the governor’s question:

A shot every single year for the rest of their lives



That is fine by me. — 🎃Rocky Mountain Views🎃 (@RockyMountViews) October 18, 2021

Wait until he discovers that people take certain medications EVERY DAY!! — Dahling, I am happily vaccinated (@dahlingitsme) October 18, 2021

I thought he wanted to keep people working?



Encouraging people to not be vaccinated against a mutating virus seems like the opposite of what he should be doing. — Nectere (@tnectere) October 18, 2021

The annual flu shot would like a word…



(PS, lots of hospitals and healthcare facilities require annual flu shots.) — Kevin Gromley 🇺🇸 (@KevinGromley) October 18, 2021

Where does this end?

I have to wear a seat belt EVERY time I drive.



Where does this end!

I have to go outside EVERY time I smoke!



Where does this end?

I have to put chemicals in my pool EVERY week.



Where does this end?

I have to get a colonoscopy EVERY five years. — Barney_Cannon 🧢🇺🇸 💯 (@barney_cannon) October 18, 2021

“I ate lunch yesterday. Are you telling me I need to eat lunch again today? WHEN WILL IT END?” — Eric Williams (@Eric_Williams_1) October 18, 2021

The Horror of having to get a shot every 365 days! pic.twitter.com/GTYDXvkopu — Lorelie (@bamagirl35950) October 18, 2021

Like the flu shot? — Donny Barnett (@🏡) 💉♿ (@supertech427) October 18, 2021

You mean, like the flu shot you take annually Greg?



Greg isn't the brightest bulb on the Christmas tree. https://t.co/Cl5WLa3Mn1 — ✨Dianne The History Teacher✨ (@TxBuckeyeBabe) October 18, 2021

@GregAbbott_TX it is what is, dr's will comment on where does this end...not a TX gov.



What you're doing will NOT help this virus go away faster. You're making it worse — stan coffman (@stancoffman1) October 18, 2021

I love the bullshit arguments they come up with. Yes, there is nothing in your life anyone has ever have had to do on an annual basis until now. https://t.co/FuIdtT6SBI — Evil Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) October 18, 2021

Uhhhh, yeah. Once you get your head out of your ass and help us get to where we can actually manage this with annual vaccinations.



See also: FLU SEASON - getting annual vaccinations.



I hate stupid people. https://t.co/BDjxcb7QBZ — Will (@Julant80) October 18, 2021

I get a flu shot every ear anyway. What’s your point? — Zeen (@reyoutwest) October 18, 2021

Kind of like a flu shot?



JFC what a whiny, little charlatan. https://t.co/U7c5Bc6qck — Jason Rogers (@Rogers4Texas) October 18, 2021