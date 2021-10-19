Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott’s Vaccine Mandate Whine Gets The Treatment On Twitter

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) drew criticism after he railed against the idea of mandating people to be vaccinated annually against COVID-19.
Critics pointed out how taking one of the safe and effective shots once a year to mitigate the spread of the deadly coronavirus isn’t exactly a hardship. They also noted how many people already receive the flu vaccine each year, even though it’s not mandated except in certain professions like health care or the military.
“Where does this end?” Abbott, who has banned vaccine mandates in his state, asked Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday about President Joe Biden’s proposal that companies with more than 100 employees ensure their staff are fully jabbed or tested weekly.
“We’re talking about a federal mandate for a shot. As you know, there is waning effectiveness of these shots,” Abbott added. “Are people going to be required by the federal government to take a shot every single year for the rest of their lives? Americans need to come to grips with the unconstitutional overreach of the Biden administration.”
