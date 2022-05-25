An old tweet by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) urging his constituents to buy more guns is getting new attention on Tuesday after 19 children and two teachers were murdered in a mass shooting at an elementary school in his state.
“Sick s**t,” wrote Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) as she shared the 2015 message.
Abbott at the time wrote that he was “embarrassed” that his state was ranked second in new gun sales.
“Let’s pick up the pace Texans,” he wrote, tagging the NRA.
Abbott’s critics shared the tweet anew on Tuesday.
