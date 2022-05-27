Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) said his earlier comments about the Uvalde shooting, in which he praised law enforcement for their response and argued the situation “could have been worse,” came from “inaccurate” information he was given from officials, arguing he was “misled.”

“I’m absolutely livid about that,” Abbott said during a press conference Friday.

Abbott said that during a Wednesday press conference, he had repeated information he was told by law enforcement officials, initially commenting on “their quick response.” Details around the shooting and law enforcement’s delay in stopping the gunman continue to prove Abbott’s initial comments, which touted officials “running toward gunfire for the singular purpose of trying to save lives,” wrong.

Law enforcement officials admitted Friday that officers waited more than 45 minutes before storming a classroom where a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Several students and teachers repeatedly called 911 during that time.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in Uvalde, Texas Wednesday, May 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) via Associated Press

Since the shooting, multiple officials have given conflicting information about what happened between the time the gunman left his home and the moment he was killed by officers. Before entering the school, the gunman shot his grandmother in the face and wrecked his truck.

During his press conference Friday, Abbott focused more on actions he would take to address the issue, claiming he wanted to make schools safer and address mental health. When asked about a potential special session to address gun violence, Abbott said “all options are on the table.”

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez (D), who represents Uvalde, interrupted Abbott’s press conference Friday, urging him to call a special session to address gun violence. “You have to do something,” Gutierrez said during quick but emotional remarks.