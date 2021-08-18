ICU Doc Shows What 'Anxious and Scared' Gov. Greg Abbott Did After COVID-19 News

ICU doctor and NBC News analyst Vin Gupta is urging Texans to “take note” of the actions of Gov. Greg Abbott (R) after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

Abbott has actively thwarted efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic by banning mask and vaccine mandates.

Yet once he was infected, he was given Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody treatment despite being fully vaccinated and having no symptoms.

Gupta, a pulmonologist, tweeted:

Quickly getting access to monoclonal antibody therapy when you’re the fully vaccinated, asymptomatic Governor of Texas shows just how anxious and scared @GregAbbott_TX actually is of a virus that he constantly downplays.



Hope Texans take note. — Dr. Vin Gupta (@VinGuptaMD) August 17, 2021

COVID-19 cases have skyrocketed in Texas in recent weeks, from around 1,000 daily cases reported in early July to over 20,000 cases reported on Monday.

Despite those rising numbers, just 45 percent of the state is fully vaccinated, well below the U.S. average of 51 percent.

Abbott has also undermined efforts to slow the spread of the virus with his ban on mask mandates, and by going to court to uphold that ban.

NBC News reported on Tuesday that Abbott has told friends he has received a third dose of the vaccine.

Abbott’s positive test results came less than 24 hours after he attended a crowded event and posted images online showing him at the largely mask-free gathering.

Another standing room only event in Collin County tonight.



Thank y’all for the enthusiastic reception.



Let's keep this energy up and send a message that Texas values are NOT up for grabs in 2022. pic.twitter.com/wlPZyrHpx3 — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 17, 2021