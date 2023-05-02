What's Hot

Russell Crowe Recalls His Greeting For Princes William, Harry That Stunned Royal Aide

Trump Breaks Golf Ground With Dumbest Dig At Journalists

7 Bodies Found During Search For 2 Missing Oklahoma Teens

Republican 2024 Candidate Nikki Haley Calls On Dianne Feinstein To Step Down

Met Gala’s Most Unlikely Star Dies On The Red Carpet

Brittney Griner Celebrates Her Freedom At Her First Met Gala

Opinion: With What We Know, Why Are We So Obsessed With The Royal Family?

The TikTok-Viral Cloud Slides Have A Fresh Look For Summer

House Republicans’ Budget Bill Doesn’t Spare Veterans. Democrats Are Making Them Regret It.

25 Funny Tweets That Sum Up Your 20s vs. Your 30s vs. Your 40s

So THAT'S Why You Wake Up Earlier As You Get Older

28 Products With Review Photos That’ll Make You Think 'We Love To See It'

PoliticsTexaschicago Greg Abbott

Greg Abbott Vows To Continue Busing Migrants To Democratic Cities

"Texas will continue this necessary program,” the Republican governor told Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot.
Nick Visser

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) vowed to continue busing migrants to Democratic cities, including Chicago, despite ongoing criticism that his relocation program is inhumane and cruel.

Abbott, in a letter to Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D) on Monday, lambasted the Biden administration for the influx of migrants along the U.S. border with Mexico while dismissing pleas that he stop sending migrants around the U.S.

Texas has spent millions in taxpayer funds on the busing program, which has included dropping people off in the cold in Washington on Christmas Eve and outside Vice President Kamala Harris’ home.

“As the mayor of a self-declared sanctuary city, it is ironic to hear you complain about Chicago’s struggle to deal with a few thousand illegal immigrants, which is a fraction of the record-high numbers we deal with in Texas on a regular basis,” Abbott wrote to the Chicago mayor. “To provide much-needed relief to our overrun border communities, Texas began busing migrants to sanctuary cities such as your ‘Welcoming City.’”

“Until Biden secures the border to stop the inflow of mass migration, Texas will continue this necessary program,” he concluded.

Abbott’s response came a day after Lightfoot urged the governor to stop busing migrants to her city, saying he had intentionally created a “humanitarian crisis” by sending more than 8,000 men, women and children there from Texas. Chicago is a so-called sanctuary city that has pledged not to ask any residents about their immigration status or disclose such information to authorities. The city has also vowed not to deny any services based on immigration status.

“Nearly all the migrants have been in dire need of food, water, and clothing and many needed extensive medical care. Some of the individuals you placed on buses were women in active labor, and some were victims of sexual assault,” Lightfoot said in a letter to Abbott. “None of these urgent needs were addressed in Texas. Instead, these individuals and families were packed onto buses and shipped across the country like freight without regard to their personal circumstances.”

Lightfoot went on to say she would reach out to the Federal Emergency Management Agency to ask that it stop sending funding to Texas, but noted she would rather work with Abbott than against him. The Chicago mayor said the city has struggled to find space to house the migrants and has appealed to FEMA for federal funding.

The Department of Homeland Security said it is preparing for a border influx when Title 42 expires next week. The rule, dating from the pandemic, denied asylum to migrants amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Go To Homepage
Nick Visser - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community