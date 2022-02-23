Texas Governor Directs State Agency To Investigate Kids' Genitals

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) wants the government to investigate children’s genitals.

The purported small-government Republican on Tuesday instructed the state’s child welfare agency to conduct a “prompt and thorough” investigation into ”‘sex change’ procedures” for kids in the state, the latest in a manufactured right-wing frenzy about transgender children.

Abbott’s directive follows a non-binding legal opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, published Monday, in which Paxton argued that gender-affirming treatments like puberty blockers and hormone therapies constitute child abuse.

Major medical organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Endocrine Society regard both as highly beneficial in the treatment of gender dysphoria; and leading pediatrics groups routinely lambast anti-trans bills that cut off access to gender-affirming medical care as harmful to children.

Seeking to bolster his argument, Paxton paid particular attention to more invasive surgical interventions, ignoring the fact U.S. medical guidelines largely prohibit such operations on people under the age of 18.

Abbott cited Paxton’s opinion in a letter to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS), warning that any licensed professional who has “direct contact with children” could face criminal charges for failing to report these treatments as child abuse.

A spokesperson for the agency told HuffPost it intends to follow through on Abbott’s directive but noted there’s not much to actually investigate.

“At this time, there are no pending investigations of child abuse involving the procedures described in that opinion,” the agency said in an emailed statement.

“If any such allegations are reported to us, they will be investigated under existing policies of Child Protective Investigations.”