'Most Wanted' FBI Fugitive Shot Dead In North Carolina

A fugitive on the FBI’s “Ten Most Wanted” list accused of multiple armed sexual assaults was shot to death by agents who tried to arrest him in North Carolina this week.

Greg Alyn Carlson, 47, was confronted by agents on Wednesday morning after a local police officer spotted his car outside an extended stay hotel in Apex, North Carolina, the FBI said. Carlson, who the FBI said was armed, was hit by a single gunshot inside his hotel room.

Today, #FBI added Greg Alyn Carlson to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List. Carlson is #wanted for his alleged role in multiple armed sexual assaults in Los Angeles. FBI is offering a reward of up to $100K for info leading directly to Carlson's arrest. https://t.co/DWGWy5LNDy pic.twitter.com/bVqBGkL26A — FBI (@FBI) September 27, 2018

Carlson, who was placed on the FBI’s most wanted list in September, was arrested in Los Angeles in September 2017 on charges of breaking into a woman’s home and sexually assaulting her. He posted bond and had been on the run since.

In November 2017, he was spotted in Florida and Alabama, where he led police on an “erratic, high-speed pursuit” before evading capture, the FBI said.

Carlson had been linked to at least three other sexual assaults, according to authorities.

“This man is a woman’s worst nightmare,” Scott Garriola, a special agent on the FBI’s Los Angeles Fugitive Task Force, said of Carlson in a statement last year. “He is the prowler who breaks in at night and violently sexually assaults his victims.”