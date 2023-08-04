Greg Gutfeld Says We Won't Ever Know If 2020 Election Was Clean

Greg Gutfeld offered a watered-down election denial on Thursday after Donald Trump was arraigned for allegedly scheming to overturn the 2020 results through claims of fraud he knew to be false. And Twitter hit the Fox News host hard for it.
“We don’t know if the election by and large in 50 states was corrupted or whatnot,” Gutfield said in a clip shared by Kat Abu. “It’s unprovable. It can’t be proven either way.”
The smart-alecky talking head didn’t get a pass.
Respondents on Twitter reminded him how evidence ― or the lack thereof ― works legally. They also noted that Trump’s lies generated recounts, and that the dozens of court challenges his team filed failed. It all showed that Trump and his supporters lacked anything admissible in court to support their claims.