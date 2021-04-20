Greg Gutfeld's Ugly Take On Derek Chauvin Verdict Noticeably Stuns Fox News Hosts

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld appeared to shock even his colleagues at the conservative network Tuesday with his take on the conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the murder of George Floyd.

“I’m glad he was found guilty on all charges, even if he might not be guilty of all charges,” Gutfeld said on “The Five” shortly after a jury found the white former policeman guilty of two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

One of Gutfeld’s co-hosts can be heard whispering “Oh, my God” after that statement.

“I am glad that he is guilty of all charges because I want a verdict that keeps this country from going up in flames,” Gutfeld added, ostensibly referring to fears of protests such as those that erupted after Floyd’s murder on May 25, 2020.

“Oh... uh uh. No,” Jeanine Pirro responded.

“What do you mean?” Gutfeld interrupted. “I’m at least being honest. My neighborhood was looted. I don’t ever want to go through that again.”

The other personalities on the program praised the decision. Pirro, known for making inflammatory and racist comments herself, pushed back hard.

“We do not sacrifice individuals for the sake of how people feel,” she told him. “The bottom line is that courtroom is a place where the evidence is brought in. It is pristine in terms of the way it is handled.”

Earlier in the broadcast, she told viewers that the American justice system works and the facts in this case were solid.

“Clearly the verdict is supported by the facts. This case was extremely unusual,” she said. “It is rare that you even get a picture of the victim in a murder case, maybe an autopsy photo. Here we have a living, breathing person that the jury was able to relate to every day, day after day. Watching the trauma of what he went through, begging for air, begging to breathe.”

Chauvin, a white man, was one of three officers who pinned down Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, for more than nine minutes as he repeatedly said he could not breathe. Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck the whole time.

The murder prompted international uproar and protests over police brutality against Black people.

Twelve jurors reached their verdict Tuesday after roughly 10 hours of deliberation, finding Chauvin guilty of third-degree murder, second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He could face decades in prison.