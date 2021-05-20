Greg Gutfeld's 'Bumbling Dodge' On Big Election Lie Sparks Fox News Fight

The “big lie” still creates big tension when a Fox News personality has to confront it. (Watch the video below.)

On Wednesday’s “The Five,” co-host Juan Williams asked fellow panelist Greg Gutfeld if he thought “anybody should pay a price for advocating for the big lie.”

“What big lie?” Gutfeld, perhaps playing dumb, asked.

“That somehow the November election was stolen by fraud,” Williams replied.

Gutfeld said they were starting to go off-topic, but Williams persisted.

“I asked you a question. You can’t answer the question?” Williams snapped.

“I can, but I’m not,” Gutfeld responded.

The sniping back-and-forth over what Media Matters called Gutfeld’s “pathetic, bumbling dodge” didn’t end there:

Williams has supplied a contrarian voice amid the conservative news channel’s persistent support of baseless claims that President Joe Biden’s victory was rigged against Donald Trump. Fox News has also pushed revisionist blather about the Capitol riot and tried to discredit Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who was ousted from her leadership post after she continually criticized Trump.

Last week, Williams penned a long essay in The Hill pointing out to the GOP that its allegiance to Trump ignores recent polling and will hurt the party in midterm elections.