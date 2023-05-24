What's Hot

U.S. NewsFox Newsgreg gutfeld

Panelist Slams Greg Gutfeld For Praising Teacher Accused Of Sex With Student

"You're disgusting," Kat Timpf told the Fox News host after he said he envied the 16-year-old high school student.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Fox NewsGreg Gutfeld was slammed as “disgusting” by a regular panelist on his late-night “Gutfeld!” show after he hailed a California teacher who has been accused of having sex with a student.

Gutfeld glibly summed up the arrest this week of Yucaipa High School math teacher Tracy Vanderhulst, 38, over allegations she had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old male student, as: “Another hot teacher bangs student.” Per a statement from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, there “may be additional victims.”

“I’m sorry, come on. Sixteen years old? I would have died for that,” Gutfeld said about the allegations on Monday, in comments his audience lapped up.

Kat Timpf, a regular panelist on the show, fiercely disagreed.

“Again, I am vehemently against banging kids,” she said. “I can’t believe how many times I’ve had to say that just sitting in this chair.”

But Gutfeld continued:

“A 16-year-old boy with a hot teacher. I mean, what was the Van Halen Song? ‘Hot For Teacher.’ That was written about this. It wasn’t written about, ‘Hey, let’s have a responsible relationship with someone close to my age.’”

Watch the video here:

“Am I right to say that it is an unfair comparison to do the female to male teacher? Like a male teacher, 38-year-old, creepy. Female, heroic,” Gutfeld asked.

“You’re disgusting,” Timpf replied.

“I don’t condone it, I just envy it,” Gutfeld concluded. “I’m not saying it’s right, I’m just saying, ‘Why not me?’ All my teachers were so unattractive too.”

Go To Homepage
Lee Moran - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community

Close

What's Hot