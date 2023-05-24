Panelist Slams Greg Gutfeld For Praising Teacher Accused Of Sex With Student

Fox News’ Greg Gutfeld was slammed as “disgusting” by a regular panelist on his late-night “Gutfeld!” show after he hailed a California teacher who has been accused of having sex with a student.

Gutfeld glibly summed up the arrest this week of Yucaipa High School math teacher Tracy Vanderhulst, 38, over allegations she had unlawful sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old male student, as: “Another hot teacher bangs student.” Per a statement from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, there “may be additional victims.”

“I’m sorry, come on. Sixteen years old? I would have died for that,” Gutfeld said about the allegations on Monday, in comments his audience lapped up.

Kat Timpf, a regular panelist on the show, fiercely disagreed.

“Again, I am vehemently against banging kids,” she said. “I can’t believe how many times I’ve had to say that just sitting in this chair.”

But Gutfeld continued:

“A 16-year-old boy with a hot teacher. I mean, what was the Van Halen Song? ‘Hot For Teacher.’ That was written about this. It wasn’t written about, ‘Hey, let’s have a responsible relationship with someone close to my age.’”

Watch the video here:

“Am I right to say that it is an unfair comparison to do the female to male teacher? Like a male teacher, 38-year-old, creepy. Female, heroic,” Gutfeld asked.

“You’re disgusting,” Timpf replied.