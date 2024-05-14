PoliticsFox News2024 electionsgreg gutfeld

Greg Gutfeld Fears Dems 'Cooking Up' Illegal Votes, Then Adds A Damning Aside

The Fox News commentator pretty much undid his point.
Ron Dicker
General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Greg Gutfeld has 787 million reasons for not baselessly accusing Democrats of election fraud in the upcoming election.

That’s the amount of dollars his company, Fox News, was ordered to pay in a lawsuit for peddling lies about the 2020 results. (Watch the video below.)

Still, the commentator on Monday analyzed former President Donald Trump’s polling lead in battleground states by expressing fears that Democrats will cheat to turn the outcome.

Only he did it with a weak disclaimer.

“I’m worried about what we don’t see,” Gutfeld said on “The Five” show. “What are the Democrats cooking up with the votes, legal or illegal? Judging by your ears or your eyes, this election should not even be close. So the Dems have two options: One, accept the outcome, be comforted by the fact that you got one Biden term, a deal with the dementia-ridden devil. Or resort to electoral dirty tricks. And that’s why we need the utmost transparency because I fear the Dems will go the second route, although I have very little evidence on that but that hasn’t stopped me before.”

Nice little escape there, but even the “very little evidence” is questionable.

Trump, who faces criminal charges for scheming to overturn what he claimed was a stolen election, has ratcheted up preemptive rhetoric for more denial this time around. He hinted to a Wisconsin newspaper that he’ll accept the results if he wins and alluded to a “fight” if the results aren’t “honest.”

In a recent interview with Time magazine, Trump suggested there would be no political violence if he triumphs in November — but “if we don’t win, you know, it depends.”

H/T Media Matters

