Greg Gutfeld Jokes That He 'Hooked Up' With A GOP Lawmaker

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld on Thursday joked that he had sex with Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), prompting viewers to say the “gross” remark brought to mind the network’s history of sexual harassment. (Watch the video below.)

After discussing New York City Mayor Eric’s Adams “passion” for the migrant crisis issue, Gutfeld said on “The Five”: “That’s the most passionate I’ve seen a politician this year since I hooked up with Nancy Mace.”

“Greg!” a female co-host can be heard saying before a giggle.

“I’m kidding!” Gutfeld replied. “Come on, it’s ‘The Five.’”

Greg Gutfeld, a married man, jokes that he hooked up with Rep. Nancy Mace. 🤮



Does the corporate leadership at Fox News realize WHY their company pays out so much in sexual harassment lawsuits? It should be obvious. The last one was for $12 million. pic.twitter.com/M70zC62FDA — Decoding Fox News (@DecodingFoxNews) September 7, 2023

Many observers of the clip, shared by the X account Decoding Fox News, were not amused. They called the comment “pathetic” and “disgusting.”

“He’s pushing it,” one wrote.

Another gave troubling context to Gutfeld’s tasteless jest, mentioning former Fox News host Bill O’Reilly and multiple sexual harassment settlements at the network.

