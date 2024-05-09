Greg Gutfeld Makes Truly Vile Comments About 'Sex God' Trump And Stormy Daniels

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld delivered a disgusting and misogynistic rebuke of Stormy Daniels’ testimony in Donald Trump’s hush money trial.
Daniels, an adult film star, testified in detail Tuesday about a sexual encounter she says she had with the former president in 2006. She suggested she felt pressured to have sex with Trump, describing an “imbalance of power.” She also testified that she “blacked out” during the experience, even though she was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
“She blacked out without drugs or alcohol. Some of us call that sleeping,” Gutfeld said on “The Five” Wednesday. “Now, could it be that you really blacked out after having sex with Trump, which is a compliment. Truly, he screwed the brains out of her. That makes him a sex god.”
The conservative commentator later brought up Daniels’ power imbalance comment.
“Well, duh!” he said. “That’s why you met him. If he were a mechanic, if he was a high school teacher, you wouldn’t have run up and slept with him.”
“It was all about the power. It was all about the imbalance. That’s how this transaction works when you’re a porn star,” he added.
Daniels testified that she met Trump at a golf tournament in Lake Tahoe and was later invited up to his hotel room, supposedly to meet up before going out to dinner.
She said that after talking for a couple of hours, she went to the bathroom, and when she came out, Trump was lying half-dressed on the bed. She said she tried to make a joke and leave, but Trump stood up between her and the door, and told her this was her way out of the “trailer park.” She said the sex was consensual, but she didn’t want to do it.
Daniels is a key witness in the case, which centers on a $130,000 hush money payment she received from Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, to stop her from coming forward with her story just before the 2016 election.
Prosecutors allege Trump falsified business records to hide the true nature of reimbursements he made to Cohen for the payment. Trump denies having the affair and all the charges against him.