Greg Gutfeld Tells Whopper About White Supremacy And 'Lies' Told To Black People

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld said Monday that the threat of white supremacy is an “outright lie” and accused liberals of riling up Black people with falsehoods to keep them angry. (Watch the video below.)

Panelists on “The Five” were responding to President Joe Biden’s weekend warning to Howard University grads that white supremacy is “the most dangerous terrorist threat to our homeland.”

Advertisement

Not surprisingly, many on the mostly conservative panel claimed Biden was stirring divisiveness. But Gutfeld went way beyond that.

“I just think it’s time that white people stop lying to Black people, right? Why do we lie to them? Why do we tell them: ‘Hey, when you get out into the real world, this is what you’re going to face,’” Gutfeld said. “That’s a lie. It’s an outright lie. White supremacy is not a threat to them.”

Gutfeld continued to dig a hole for himself, saying liberals “need to keep Blacks angry.”

“The people who need to cleave Blacks from whites do so because they realize there is profit in discontent. They’re rent-seeking,” he added.

Gutfeld argued that racial rancor has generated an industry of consultants, corporations and acitivists.

Advertisement

“You’ve got to keep this lie going. And once Blacks walk away from this lie, oh, they’re going to be happy but they’re going to be pissed. And I’m so gonna be there for that.”

Maybe it’s not surprising to hear another Fox personality spewing similar bile.

Gutfeld attempted to back up his point with statistics from an Anti-Defamation League study on extremism.

Recent events support Biden’s warning of a persistent tide of hate-driven domestic terrorism.

The gunman who killed eight people at a mall outside of Dallas last month reportedly was reportedly motivated by racist ideology. That happened less than a year after a racist white teen killed 10 in a supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood of Buffalo, New York, prompting Biden to denounce racism then as well.

In addition, white nationalist groups were prominent players in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the Capitol.

Advertisement