Newsmax Host Makes Head-Spinning Comparison Between Trump And Obama

Greg Kelly defended the former president's "human scum" comment in a truly unexpected way.
A Newsmax host defended Donald Trump’s description of his critics as “human scum” by comparing it to when former President Barack Obama used the N-word to discuss racism. (Watch the video below.)

In a “Greg Kelly Reports” episode earlier this week, host Kelly appeared irked by media reaction to Trump’s Truth Social post wishing a happy Memorial Day to all, “including the Human Scum that is working so hard to destroy our Once Great Country” — such as the judges in his three criminal cases.

The approach was on-brand for Trump, and Kelly called it “pretty harsh.” But it’s the sort of rough talk he does “better” than others, the host argued. And the aforementioned scum, presumably liberals “trying to throw him in jail,” deserve it, he said.

He then veered further off the rails.

“What about when Obama said the N-word? That’s pretty — well, for some people that would be unforgivable, but Obama is just cool, right?” Kelly griped.

You mean when Obama, a Black man, bluntly mentioned the word to illustrate that racism is still thriving in 2015, even though it’s not socially acceptable to say the N-word now?

“That’s not the measure of whether racism still exists or not,” Obama said on a podcast, which Kelly played on-air. “It’s not just a matter of overt discrimination. Societies don’t, overnight, completely erase everything that happened 200 to 300 years prior.”

Sure, Greg, that’s the same thing as a former president, who wants the job again, marking a holiday to honor fallen soldiers with a shoutout to “human scum.”

