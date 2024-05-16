GOP Rep: Biden Was 'Jacked Up' On Drugs For Speech But Will 'Falter' In Debates

Rep. Greg Murphy (R-N.C.) baselessly suggested that President Joe Biden was “jacked up” on drugs for his State of the Union speech ― and predicted that the “pharmacology” aided incumbent will “falter” in debates against Donald Trump. (Watch the video below.)
Biden and Trump are set to debate each other June 27 on CNN and Sept. 10 on ABC after Biden challenged the Republican candidate in a video Wednesday. The two appear headed for a general election rematch in November.
“How do these debates play out?” Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo asked Murphy on Thursday.
Murphy immediately jumped on unproven allegations, repeated multiple times by Trump, that Biden was on a stimulant of some sort during his energetic address to Congress back in March. Trump even demanded drug testing for any potential debate earlier this year.
“I’ll just be very plain and simple,” said Murphy, a urologist and co-chair of the House GOP Doctors Caucus. “I was in the State of the Union address, and Joe Biden must’ve been jacked up on something that day. I absolutely believe that from a medical viewpoint, and actually have a little bit of good knowledge that that happened. He can’t stand it. He can’t stand under the lights for that long, and I don’t think he can keep a concept in his brain that long.”
Murphy advised Trump to stay “presidential” during the debates and predicted that “Biden will falter and falter if he doesn’t have things right in front of him telling him what to do.”
“What do you mean when you say he was jacked up at the State of the Union?” Bartiromo asked.
“I believe they gave him something to help him sustain the lights and sustain the vigor that he had,” Murphy told the rapt host. “That was not Joe Biden. I was in there. He screamed for two hours. He screamed for two hours. And maybe we can talk offline and I’ll show you something that I think that proves that.”
“You’ll show me what?” Bartiromo pressed.
Murphy again insisted he had evidence that he would show Bartiromo off-camera, while leaning into rumors that Biden had plastic surgery.
Referring to a photo of Biden at the beach, he said: “You can see his surgical scar in the back where he had his face-lift. ... He’s being manufactured and puppeteered by the Democratic Party to be president of the United States, and I fully believe that has to do sometimes with pharmacology.”
“I’m going to follow up on that. I’d like to see more of that,” Bartiromo said. “That’s really compelling.”