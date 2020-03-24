“The Young and the Restless” star Greg Rikaart just endured a real-life melodrama after he spent nearly two weeks with severe coronavirus symptoms.

The 43-year-old actor said in an Instagram post Monday that he tested positive for the virus and now appears to be on the mend, but called COVID-19 “the hardest experience of my life.”

Rikaart, who has played Kevin Fisher on CBS’s longtime soap opera, said his family developed a cough and his son came home with a high fever.

“Everyone recovered, but I deteriorated,” he wrote, noting that he has healthy habits that include regular exercise. “I isolated from my family and have been in solo quarantine since Saturday the 14th. I had a fever for 11 days, difficulty breathing and was (originally) diagnosed with pneumonia.”

Rikaart, who shares a 3-year-old son with husband Robert Sudduth, added that he was fever-free for the first time since his ordeal started. “So, nice try coronavirus, but I have another 4-5 decades worth of experiences to have with these guys.”

Rikaart was on the series from 2003 to 2017 and returned for a recurring stint, Deadline reported. He also appeared in a “Modern Family” episode in the 10th season.

Byron Cohen via Getty Images Greg Rikaart and October Gonzalez in "Modern Family."

Rikaart reported March 16 on Twitter that he was denied a coronavirus test by several doctors after showing mild symptoms.

Other celebrities diagnosed with COVID-19 include Tom Hanks and Idris Elba.

A recently retired Olympic gold medalist swimmer, Cameron van der Burgh, wrote that the illness ravaged him despite his age and fitness.

David Crotty via Getty Images Greg Rikaart, right, with husband Robert Sudduth at the 2018 Daytime Emmy Awards.