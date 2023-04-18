Twitter Users Giggle Over GOP Lawmaker's 'Freudian Slip' During Trump Endorsement

Former President Donald Trump got a hell of an endorsement Monday from Rep. Greg Steube (R-Fla.).

“I’m happy and honored to endorse Donald J. Chump for president in 2024,” Steube said on Newsmax.

He got Trump’s name right for the rest of the spiel, during which he praised Trump’s “American first” policies and noted that the former president is “widely supported in my district, widely supported in Florida.”

LOL, he says he's supporting "Donald J. Chump" https://t.co/WCIsJUF2Ku — David Pakman (@dpakman) April 18, 2023

Steube, an ardent Trump ally, was among 147 Republicans in Congress who voted to overturn the 2020 election results even after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s win.

Trump, who still holds remarkable sway with the Republican base, announced his candidacy for president in November. He was indicted last month in a New York City case centered on his role in a $130,000 hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 election. He also faces multiple other federal and state investigations over other matters, including his business dealings, his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and his handling of classified documents.

Last week, NBC News reported that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is also expected to run in 2024, had started calling Republican members of the Florida congressional delegation asking them to hold off on endorsements in an effort to stave off defections in his own state. Steube was reportedly among those he called.

Steube’s announcement brings Trump’s tally of Florida lawmakers to five; Reps. Byron Donalds, Anna Paulina Luna, Matt Gaetz and Cory Mills have also endorsed him.

Twitter users couldn’t help but giggle at Steube’s slip of the tongue:

Clearly a Freudian slip, right? — MicheleGolfsALot (@ForeverBigBlue) April 18, 2023

Steube declares support for “Donald J. Chump”. Bringing the honesty. https://t.co/LzaEpBRb09 — Chad Renochrome (@prettymuchrob) April 18, 2023

Paging Dr. Freud: Florida GOP representative endorses Donald J. Chump https://t.co/jAYW8Wqvhc pic.twitter.com/A7XCTfazWm — ElElegante101 (@skolanach) April 17, 2023

When you say what you mean https://t.co/fhAMD18Mcd — Bigfoot’s Quinceañera DJ (@blucu) April 18, 2023

1. The Desantis people specifically called him a few days ago asking him not to do this.



2. He says Donald J. Chump https://t.co/QItNsLMgQC — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 17, 2023

