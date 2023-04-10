What's Hot

SportsRepublican PartyGunsTennessee

Gregg Popovich Slams GOP With Intense Pregame Speech On Gun Violence

The San Antonio Spurs coach blasted Republicans by name over the Covenant School shooting in Tennessee that killed six people, including three children.
Ben Blanchet

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich bashed the “cowardice and selfishness” of Republican politicians he called out by name during a passionate pregame speech against gun violence on Sunday. (Watch below.)

Popovich, who has made powerful political statements in the past, lashed GOP inaction after last month’s Nashville, Tennessee, school shooting that killed six people, including three children.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Popovich pointed out, tweeted that her office was “ready to assist” following the shooting.

“In what? They’re dead. What are you going to assist with? Cleaning up their brains off the wall? Wiping the blood off the schoolroom floor?” the coach said.

Then he tore into Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee (R), who wrote that he was “closely monitoring the tragic situation” at the school.

“What are you monitoring? They’re dead. Children. They’re dead,” Popovich said.

The coach bitterly reflected on how gun-supporting politicians “cloak all this stuff, the myth of the Second Amendment, freedom.”

“That’s freedom,” he continued. “Is it freedom for kids to go to school and try to socialize and try to learn and be scared to death that they might die that day? Well, Ted Cruz will fix it because he’s going to double the number of cops in the schools. Well, that’ll create a great environment. Is that freedom?”

Watch more below.

